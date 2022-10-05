Read full article on original website
wjol.com
Bolingbrook Police Find Chicago Woman Found Shot in Car
Bolingbrook Police area asking for the public’s help after a Chicago woman was found shot to death in her vehicle last night. Officers were dispatched to the 800-block of Poplar Lane just before 9:45 last night for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival, officers found a 32-year-old woman from Chicago that appeared to have been shot several times. Officers attempted to take life saving measures, when she was transported to an area hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Cristina Lahoz of Chicago. An investigation is currently underway.
Skokie police: Young boy found walking alone is reunited with family
A young child was found walking alone in north suburban Skokie Friday morning has been reunited, police said.
Retrial case dismissed for daycare worker previously convicted then released in baby's death
All charges have been dropped against a daycare worker convicted of killing a 14-month-old baby in 2005.
blockclubchicago.org
Man Punched Puppy In Lincoln Park, Hurled It Across The Street, Video Shows: ‘He Threw The Dog Like A Javelin’
LINCOLN PARK — Neighbors are trying to track down a man who battered a puppy in front of them in broad daylight on a busy street, an attack that also was caught on video. The attack happened around 5:45 p.m. Sept. 22 in the 1900 block of North Maud Avenue, police said. Surveillance video from a nearby building shows a man screeching his van to halt, grabbing a puppy out the trunk by the neck and hurling it across the street.
Woman attacked, punched in face while on CTA Brown Line on North Side, Chicago police say
The victim said she was sitting in her seat on the train when an unidentified man punched her in the mouth.
cwbchicago.com
CPS security guard watched as a man beat and robbed a 16-year-old outside an Edgewater school, prosecutors say
Prosecutors say a Chicago Public Schools security guard looked on while a parolee beat and robbed a 16-year-old boy outside an Edgewater school on Tuesday morning. Other school employees eventually intervened in the attack, according to a source, but prosecutors said the people who detained the attacker let him go as police arrived. He was only found after he allegedly threatened someone else in the neighborhood.
Person shot, killed in Walmart parking lot in south suburban Lansing
LANSING, Ill. (CBS) -- Police late Friday were investigating a shooting that left a person dead in south suburban Lansing.The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. in a Walmart parking lot at 176th Street and Torrence Avenue.Police said there was only one victim, who had just left a Planet Fitness in the same shopping center.Witnesses said they heard multiple shots.
fox32chicago.com
CTA crime: Woman punched in the mouth while riding Brown Line train
CHICAGO - A woman was punched in the mouth while sitting on the CTA Brown Line train Thursday morning. At about 8:30 a.m., a 24-year-old woman was riding a Brown Line train in the 2400 block of North Sheffield when an unknown offender punched her in the mouth, police said.
‘In broad daylight’: Bucktown residents upset over recent armed robberies
CHICAGO — Bucktown residents are sounding off following recent armed robberies in the neighborhood. One resident WGN News spoke with Friday said despite efforts to bolster security, robberies are all too common and an incident Thursday is shaking up the neighborhood. “Me and my girlfriend were walking past the...
Funeral held for 3-year-old that drowned near Navy Pier after aunt accused of pushing boy into lake
His aunt, Victoria Moreno, has been charged with his murder.
fox32chicago.com
Man found shot dead in South Side alley
CHICAGO - A man was found shot to death on the South Side in an alley in Washington Heights Thursday night. Chicago police say around 10 p.m. officers responded to a call of shots fired and found a man, 64, unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head in the 10300 block of South Green Street.
Joliet shooting: Man charged after boy, 2, finds unsecured gun, shoots self in head, police say
A Joliet man has been charged after police said a two-year-old boy found an unsecured gun and shooting himself in the head last week.
newcity.com
A Killer and A Movie: When Two Brutal Murders Brought Fear to Chicago
On October 18, 1955, two weeks before Halloween, the naked, dead bodies of three boys, two brothers aged eleven and thirteen, and another boy aged fourteen, were found in the forest preserve near the border of the city’s Northwest Side. They had been bound, gagged with tape, sexually assaulted and murdered. Little more than a year later, the naked, frozen bodies of two sisters, aged fifteen and thirteen, were found in a wooded creek bed just outside of Chicago’s Southwest Side. While the city had seen its share of crime, it had been largely confined to gangsters or in ethnic enclaves. Both crimes were committed in neighborhoods known for quiet bungalows. Not only were the children murdered, the two crimes were sexual in nature. Despite massive investigations where an estimated 4,300 people were interviewed, the killers from both crimes remained at large. Doors were locked. Shades were drawn. Children who had previously played in the streets were kept inside. Chicago’s land of “Leave It to Beaver” became “The Town That Dreaded Sundown.” Perhaps the first time in its history, the average Chicago family lived in fear.
8th Grader, Teen Among 4 Dead After Spate of Crime in Gary, Indiana
Two teenagers were among four people killed in a short period of time in Gary, Indiana, and angry family members are asking why. "I want to make clear that these were not drug- or gang-related," said Mayor Jerome Prince. "From our perspective, they certainly aren’t or weren’t random acts of violence."
nypressnews.com
Rochester reaches $12M settlement for Daniel Prude’s kids, after Chicago man died in police custody
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — City officials agreed to pay $12 million to the children of Daniel Prude, a Black man from Chicago who died after police held him down until he stopped breathing after encountering him running naked through the snowy streets of Rochester, New York. A federal judge...
fox32chicago.com
Silenced Prey: Chicago's unsolved strangulation murders of women
Since 1955, at least 51 women have been strangled to death in Chicago. Many of these cases have gone unsolved for years. FOX 32's Anita Padilla speaks with retired CPD detective Gerald Hamilton who still searches for answers.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago man gets 3 years for attacking 70-year-old woman at North Side bus stop
A Rogers Park man who allegedly attacked a 70-year-old woman without provocation as she waited for a bus has been sentenced to three years in prison. Michael Colander, 56, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated battery of a senior citizen in July before Judge Ursula Walowski, according to court records.
cwbchicago.com
Man dressed like Jesus attacked woman on Brown Line: report
A man who was reportedly dressed like Jesus Christ punched a woman in the mouth while riding a CTA train in Lincoln Park on Thursday morning, according to a Chicago police report. A CPD spokesperson said the victim, 24, was seated on a Brown Line train when the man punched...
Woman beaten during Lakeview robbery: Chicago police
No one was in custody later Thursday morning.
Man charged with punching CTA bus driver after refusing to pay fare
A man is charged with battering a CTA bus driver after refusing to pay his fare Monday in Woodlawn on the South Side. Treshon Kates, 20, argued with the 62-year-old bus driver when he tried to ride the bus without paying a fare.
