Bolingbrook Police Find Chicago Woman Found Shot in Car

Bolingbrook Police area asking for the public’s help after a Chicago woman was found shot to death in her vehicle last night. Officers were dispatched to the 800-block of Poplar Lane just before 9:45 last night for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival, officers found a 32-year-old woman from Chicago that appeared to have been shot several times. Officers attempted to take life saving measures, when she was transported to an area hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Cristina Lahoz of Chicago. An investigation is currently underway.
Man Punched Puppy In Lincoln Park, Hurled It Across The Street, Video Shows: ‘He Threw The Dog Like A Javelin’

LINCOLN PARK — Neighbors are trying to track down a man who battered a puppy in front of them in broad daylight on a busy street, an attack that also was caught on video. The attack happened around 5:45 p.m. Sept. 22 in the 1900 block of North Maud Avenue, police said. Surveillance video from a nearby building shows a man screeching his van to halt, grabbing a puppy out the trunk by the neck and hurling it across the street.
CPS security guard watched as a man beat and robbed a 16-year-old outside an Edgewater school, prosecutors say

Prosecutors say a Chicago Public Schools security guard looked on while a parolee beat and robbed a 16-year-old boy outside an Edgewater school on Tuesday morning. Other school employees eventually intervened in the attack, according to a source, but prosecutors said the people who detained the attacker let him go as police arrived. He was only found after he allegedly threatened someone else in the neighborhood.
Person shot, killed in Walmart parking lot in south suburban Lansing

LANSING, Ill. (CBS) -- Police late Friday were investigating a shooting that left a person dead in south suburban Lansing.The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. in a Walmart parking lot at 176th Street and Torrence Avenue.Police said there was only one victim, who had just left a Planet Fitness in the same shopping center.Witnesses said they heard multiple shots.
CTA crime: Woman punched in the mouth while riding Brown Line train

CHICAGO - A woman was punched in the mouth while sitting on the CTA Brown Line train Thursday morning. At about 8:30 a.m., a 24-year-old woman was riding a Brown Line train in the 2400 block of North Sheffield when an unknown offender punched her in the mouth, police said.
Man found shot dead in South Side alley

CHICAGO - A man was found shot to death on the South Side in an alley in Washington Heights Thursday night. Chicago police say around 10 p.m. officers responded to a call of shots fired and found a man, 64, unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head in the 10300 block of South Green Street.
A Killer and A Movie: When Two Brutal Murders Brought Fear to Chicago

On October 18, 1955, two weeks before Halloween, the naked, dead bodies of three boys, two brothers aged eleven and thirteen, and another boy aged fourteen, were found in the forest preserve near the border of the city’s Northwest Side. They had been bound, gagged with tape, sexually assaulted and murdered. Little more than a year later, the naked, frozen bodies of two sisters, aged fifteen and thirteen, were found in a wooded creek bed just outside of Chicago’s Southwest Side. While the city had seen its share of crime, it had been largely confined to gangsters or in ethnic enclaves. Both crimes were committed in neighborhoods known for quiet bungalows. Not only were the children murdered, the two crimes were sexual in nature. Despite massive investigations where an estimated 4,300 people were interviewed, the killers from both crimes remained at large. Doors were locked. Shades were drawn. Children who had previously played in the streets were kept inside. Chicago’s land of “Leave It to Beaver” became “The Town That Dreaded Sundown.” Perhaps the first time in its history, the average Chicago family lived in fear.
Man dressed like Jesus attacked woman on Brown Line: report

A man who was reportedly dressed like Jesus Christ punched a woman in the mouth while riding a CTA train in Lincoln Park on Thursday morning, according to a Chicago police report. A CPD spokesperson said the victim, 24, was seated on a Brown Line train when the man punched...
