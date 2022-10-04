ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, NC

Franklin County, NC
Government
County
Franklin County, NC
WRAL News

New 300-acre park planned near Garner and Fuquay-Varina

GARNER, N.C. — A large park, Wake County's first new park to be built in over a decade, is expected to open in 2024. The 300-acre Beech Bluff County Park will be located at 3355 N.C. Highway 42 near the Willow Spring community, close to Garner and Fuquay-Varina. For those familiar with the area, the park will be near Porter Farms Nursery.
GARNER, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Raleigh single family residence sells for $1.3 million

A 3,954-square-foot house built in 1965 has changed hands. The property located in the 2400 block of Tyson Street in Raleigh was sold on Sept. 2, 2022. The $1,295,000 purchase price works out to $328 per square foot. The property sits on a 0.4-acre lot. Additional houses have recently changed...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Family finds missing woman's earring at site of fiery crash

The family of 25-year-old Alyssa Taylor, of Oak Hill, Va., has consistently argued that they believe she was riding in a tractor-trailer that crashed and burst into flames on Interstate 85 in Hillsborough last month. The family of 25-year-old Alyssa Taylor, of Oak Hill, Va., has consistently argued that they...
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
yieldpro.com

FCP acquires 297-unit multifamily apartment community in Raleigh, NC for $48 million

FCP announces the $48.0 million acquisition of Grand Arbor Reserve, a 297-unit vintage apartment community at 2419 Wycliff Road, blocks from I-440 in Raleigh, North Carolina. “Grand Arbor Reserve is a well-located asset that provides residents quality housing near job centers, retail amenities and transportation corridors,” said FCP’s Michael Errichetti.
RALEIGH, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Wendell business owner weighs in on possibility of downtown social district

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — From Raleigh to Greensboro to Kannapolis, new social districts have been popping up all over the state. The ABC Commission said that, as of Tuesday, 12 North Carolina municipalities have designated social districts where people can walk around certain areas with alcoholic drinks. The town of Wendell is now also considering adding a social district.
WENDELL, NC
groundbreakcarolinas.com

Frampton Construction completes final facility at Eastgate 540

Charlotte, N.C. – Frampton Construction Company, LLC, a full-service construction firm providing planning and design support, preconstruction, and construction services, has completed construction of a new 204,000-square-foot facility at Eastgate 540 industrial park in Knightdale, N.C. Constructed of concrete tilt walls and a structural steel frame, the speculative industrial...
KNIGHTDALE, NC
WRAL

Durham leaders shaping future of Wheels Fun Park

The city purchased the property in 2020, planning to use it for an aquatic center - but members of the community have been pushing to save the indoor skating rink. The city purchased the property in 2020, planning to use it for an aquatic center - but members of the community have been pushing to save the indoor skating rink.
DURHAM, NC
WITN

Deputies searching for missing Edgecombe Co. woman

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Edgecombe County are searching for a missing woman they say has been missing since Tuesday. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old Tyasia Cherry is possibly with a Black man with long dreadlocks with green tips and may be riding in a white Ford Escape SUV with a loud exhaust.
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC

