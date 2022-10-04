ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Nathan Hochman (R) running for California Attorney General

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Nathan Hochman is a lifelong Californian, born and raised in the Golden State. Hochman has earned a reputation as one of the nation’s leading criminal justice defense and tax lawyers. He is endorsed by five members of Congress, nine Assembly members, and despite his...
Republicans unveil ‘The California Promise’ plan to address top issues for voters

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 2022 Midterms are fast approaching and many are not pleased with recent actions by the ruling Democratic party in the state of California. Recently, California Republicans unveiled The California Promise, a solutions-oriented package designed to address key top-of-mind issues facing California. Included are key solutions for each category, and today’s news release with additional particulars.
Mark My Words Podcast: Dr. Kelly Victory – SB 2098 is the worst legislation passed in my lifetime

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Dr. Kelly Victory joined KUSI’s Mark Mathis on the Mark My Words podcast to react to a controversial new bill Governor Newsom just signed into law. SB 2098 targets doctors just like her. Luckily, Dr. Victory does not live or work in California, but her personal experience make her the perfect doctor to speak on the issue and what it means for the thousands of doctors working in our state.
Newsom calls for tax on oil profits as fuel prices spike

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Gas prices rose by a record 84 cents in just ten days in the month of October. Gov. Gavin Newsom has recently suggested a raise in taxes on gas sales, meaning corporations would be taxed on their profits. While this isn’t meant to hurt the pocket of the consumer, corporations may adjust by raising prices even further.
