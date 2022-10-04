Read full article on original website
kusi.com
Nathan Hochman (R) running for California Attorney General
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Nathan Hochman is a lifelong Californian, born and raised in the Golden State. Hochman has earned a reputation as one of the nation’s leading criminal justice defense and tax lawyers. He is endorsed by five members of Congress, nine Assembly members, and despite his...
kusi.com
Inflation relief: Too little to late in the face of failing Democratic policies
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Roughly 23 million California residents are set to receive inflation relief checks within the week. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s plan to offer financial assistance seems to many to be a cheap method of purchasing votes in hopes of securing seats in the upcoming midterms. The...
kusi.com
Republicans unveil ‘The California Promise’ plan to address top issues for voters
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 2022 Midterms are fast approaching and many are not pleased with recent actions by the ruling Democratic party in the state of California. Recently, California Republicans unveiled The California Promise, a solutions-oriented package designed to address key top-of-mind issues facing California. Included are key solutions for each category, and today’s news release with additional particulars.
kusi.com
Gubernatorial debate confirmed between Gov. Newsom and Sen. Brian Dahle
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Gov. Gavin Newsom and Senator Brian Dahle are going head to head in late October in a gubernatorial debate. The meeting of the two candidates has been confirmed to take place just two weeks before election day. Gubernatorial candidate Brian Dahle joined KUSI on “Good...
kusi.com
Mark My Words Podcast: Dr. Kelly Victory – SB 2098 is the worst legislation passed in my lifetime
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Dr. Kelly Victory joined KUSI’s Mark Mathis on the Mark My Words podcast to react to a controversial new bill Governor Newsom just signed into law. SB 2098 targets doctors just like her. Luckily, Dr. Victory does not live or work in California, but her personal experience make her the perfect doctor to speak on the issue and what it means for the thousands of doctors working in our state.
kusi.com
Two doctors file lawsuit to stop Gavin Newsom’s SB 2098 law, which censors medical information
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – There are laws in place to protect patients against unprofessional conduct by licensed physicians. AB 2098, recently passed by both the State Assembly and State Senate, would qualify spreading COVID-19 misinformation as unprofessional conduct. The parameters for misinformation regarding the pandemic are widely debated, with...
kusi.com
Newsom calls for tax on oil profits as fuel prices spike
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Gas prices rose by a record 84 cents in just ten days in the month of October. Gov. Gavin Newsom has recently suggested a raise in taxes on gas sales, meaning corporations would be taxed on their profits. While this isn’t meant to hurt the pocket of the consumer, corporations may adjust by raising prices even further.
kusi.com
Average San Diego County Gas Price drops 3.1 cents overnight, now $6.395
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County recorded its largest decrease since Aug. 6 Friday, dropping 3.1 cents to $6.395. The decrease was the second straight following a run of 32 increases in 33 days that pushed the...
