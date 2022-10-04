SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Dr. Kelly Victory joined KUSI’s Mark Mathis on the Mark My Words podcast to react to a controversial new bill Governor Newsom just signed into law. SB 2098 targets doctors just like her. Luckily, Dr. Victory does not live or work in California, but her personal experience make her the perfect doctor to speak on the issue and what it means for the thousands of doctors working in our state.

