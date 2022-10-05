ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte, MT

NBCMontana

FWP to release more pheasants before season opens

MISSOULA, MT — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced more pheasants will be released before hunting season opens Saturday. Pheasants will be released at the following four wildlife managment areas:. Warm Springs WMA near Deer Lodge. Canyon Ferry WMA near Helena. Lake Helena WMA near Helena. Freezout Lake WMA...
HELENA, MT
NBCMontana

Montana Firefighters Convention gets underway Thursday in Butte

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Firefighters Convention gets underway at the Copper King Hotel in Butte on Thursday. Nationally known specialists will speak about recruitment, retention and leadership. Firefighters also will get hands-on training, and see the latest equipment. The public will have a chance to see all kinds...
BUTTE, MT
Cat Country 102.9

FUELed by what? Fuel CEO 4 Page Rant On Butte and Helena Closure

You may remember the other day, an article I wrote about Fuel Fitness in Butte and Helena. It’s Not Working Out? Fuel Fitness Shutters Doors in Butte, Helena. Billings next?. They suddenly closed their doors this past weekend, leaving their customers AND employees high and dry, seemingly with no response coming. However, yesterday, all media outlets in the state that wrote on this received a FOUR PAGE statement from the CEO himself. Let's dive into it. (If you want the direct PDF of his complete response, you'll find a button at the bottom of this article.)
BUTTE, MT
NBCMontana

Butte VA to host vaccine clinic

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Butte VA Clinic will hold a drive-thru vaccine clinic for veterans next Wednesday. The clinic runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Walk-in flu shots are available every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Organizers released the following:. Butte VA Clinic (40 Three Bears...
BUTTE, MT
NBCMontana

MDT alerts drivers of speed limit changes in Ennis

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation made changes to speed zones on North Main Street in Ennis. When drivers arrive into town from Norris, the 35 mph speed limit begins just after Mountain View Road. The new 25 mph speed limit zone begins just past Madison Foods...
ENNIS, MT
montanarightnow.com

Montana VA employees surveyed on work conditions

A recently released nationwide survey on "employee engagement" by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs showed the Montana VA Healthcare System received comparable ratings to several other regional VA services in five key areas. The key areas include decisional involvement, innovation, skill development, senior leader ethics and talents. In terms...
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Love Grilled Cheese? 10 Best Spots in Montana

This is one of the best comfort foods if you are homesick, feeling unwell, or just want something easy to make. If there is one food that's always a joy to eat, it has to be a grilled cheese sandwich. It's simple to make, but can be dressed up if you're going for gourmet. Really, there's a grilled cheese out there for everyone. The question is, where are the best spots for grilled cheese in Montana?
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Gianforte attends fentanyl action meeting in Butte

BUTTE, Mont. — Gov. Gianforte and First Lady Susan Gianforte paid a visit to the Butte on Tuesday, where they heard from local leaders on how they are addressing the fentanyl crisis. At the fentanyl action team meeting, Gianforte listened to concerns from elected officials, law enforcement, health care...
BUTTE, MT
NBCMontana

Anaconda hosting Oktoberfest celebration Saturday

BUTTE, Mont. — This weekend in the Smelter City, there will be a wide-ranging Oktoberfest celebration. The event is a collaboration between Discover Anaconda and the Copper Village Museum and Art Center. Festivities will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a brewfest starting at 2 p.m. Attendance...
ANACONDA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Missing 14-year-old last seen Friday located

HELENA, Mont. - A search is ongoing for 14-year-old Lazarus Koger-Ortloff who was last seen Friday, Sept. 30, according to the Helena Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to call HPD at 406-457-8865, or leave an anonymous tip with Crimestoppers at 406-443-2000, online at www.helenacrimestoppers.com or with the P3 Tips app.
HELENA, MT

