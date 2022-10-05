ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced County, CA

Man in custody as search for kidnapped California family continues, deputies say

By Nexstar Media Wire, Kellie Helton
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XzaHH_0iMCYXVm00

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The Merced County Sheriff’s Office says it has a person of interest in custody in the kidnapping of four family members from a business on Monday.

Officials named 48-year-old Jesus Manuel Salgado as a person of interest in the kidnapping of 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sljl0_0iMCYXVm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EdW0U_0iMCYXVm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v1WJP_0iMCYXVm00
Images provided by the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators believe the family was taken against their will from their family-owned business “Unison Trucking” in Merced. A man spotted on surveillance video was believed to have been responsible for the kidnapping.

On Tuesday morning, investigators said they learned that one of the victim’s debit cards had been used at an ATM in Atwater.

RELATED STORY | New details released in kidnapping of Merced family

Detectives said the person who used the card looked similar in appearance to the individual seen on the surveillance video that was captured during the kidnapping.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yHXCA_0iMCYXVm00
    Photo captured from the ATM provided by the Merced County Sheriff’s Office
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IZiUS_0iMCYXVm00
    Photo of the possible suspect provided by the Merced County Sherriff’s Office.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fX4HK_0iMCYXVm00
    Photo of the possible suspect provided by the Merced County Sherriff’s Office.

With the help of other agencies, authorities were able to identify the man as Salgado.

Officials said he tried to take his own life before they took him into custody. Salgado is now receiving treatment at a local hospital, where officials said he is in critical condition.

Authorities are still working to find all four of the kidnapping victims.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a press conference at 10:00 a.m. PT Wednesday to provide updates on the case.

Anyone with information about the kidnapping or information about the victims’ whereabouts is asked to call the Merced County Sheriff’s Office at (209) 385-7547.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

WDTN

29K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy