Jamesville, NY

J-D bus driver resigns after leaving student alone on parked bus

By Reegan Domagala
 3 days ago

(WSYR-TV) — A Jamesville-DeWitt bus driver has resigned after leaving an elementary student alone in the bus parked in the bus garage last month.

The bus driver says they did not know the student was still on the bus. The district placed the driver on administrative leave before they resigned. J-D Superintendent Peter Smith sent a letter to parents apologizing.

“Our students’ safety is paramount, and we will be reviewing if there are other protocols or procedures we need to put in place to ensure a safe and positive experience for our students who use district transportation,” Smith said.

