Emilia “Millie” (Scarmack) Gadola, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Emilia “Millie” (Scarmack) Gadola, 98, of Hermitage passed away peacefully with her children and family members at her side late Thursday evening, October 6, 2022, in her home. Mrs. Gadola was born May 14, 1924, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Paul...
William “Bill” Hittie, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” Hittie, passed away with his family at his side, Thursday afternoon, October 6, 2022, at Masternick Memorial in New Middletown. Bill was born May 14, 1935 in Meyersdale, Pennsylvania, a son of the late William and Hazel Wisler Hittie. Raised in...
Rich Cataffa, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – With great sadness, the Cataffa family announces the passing of Rich Cataffa, 79, on Sunday morning, October 2, 2022. He died peacefully in his sleep just a couple of weeks before the fourth anniversary of his wife’s passing. Richard Gene Cataffa was born on...
Thomas A. Symbolik, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Anthony Symbolik, 80, of Youngstown, died Thursday morning, October 6, 2022, at Select Specialty Hospital in Youngstown. He was born November 15, 1941 in Youngstown, a son of Stephen and Anna Symbolik, and was a lifelong area resident. Tom was a 1960 graduate of...
Charles J. Romano, Sr., Lowellville, Ohio
LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles J. Romano, Sr., 87, died Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Caprice Health Center. Charles, known by most as “Chuck,” was born July 18, 1935, at home in Hillsville, Pennsylvania, a son of Carl C. and Marie V. Hurtuk Romano. Chuck was raised...
Irene Mary Keffalos, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Irene Mary Keffalos, 89, of Warren passed away on Monday evening, October 3, 2022, at her home in Warren. Mary was born on June 28, 1933, in Weirton, West Virginia, a daughter of Sidaris and Aphrodite (Ambeltsiotis) Galatis. Mary was a 1951 graduate of Warren...
Rose Ann Belosic, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose Ann Belosic went home to Jesus on October 4, 2022, at age 76 with her family by her side. Rose Ann was born to Anthony and Anne Prystash Gorvet on July 26, 1946, in Youngstown, Ohio. She graduated from Wilson High School in 1964.
Charles R. Venglarik, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles R. “Chuck” Venglarik, 93, of Birmingham, Alabama, passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of September 24, 2022. Charles was born September 1, 1929, in Youngstown, Ohio, the youngest of 11 children to Michael and Mary (Lukes) Venglarik. Charles was...
Kathryn Johnson Hall, North Lima, Ohio
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathryn Johnson Hall, 92, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022, at Ivy Woods Manor. Kathryn was born March 15, 1930, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Andrew L. Johnson Sr., and Henrietta Grinnage Johnson, and lived most of her life in Ohio. A...
Kristen Irene Anderson, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Our beloved Kristen Irene Anderson, passed away unexpectedly at her home from complications of diabetes on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. Kristen was born on October 24, 1982, in Youngstown, Ohio to Robert and Deborah Anderson of Berlin Center. She graduated from Western Reserve High School...
Marlane E. Johnson, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marlane E. Johnson 79, Youngstown entered into eternal rest on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at her residence. Mrs. Johnson was born September 26, 1943 to M.G. and Frances O’Neil Lacey. She was a 1961 graduate of South High School. She was employed at General...
James Franklin Allshouse, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James F. “Jim” Allshouse, age 62, died Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh. Born November 5, 1959 in New Castle, he was the son of the late Edward E. Allshouse and Kathryn Humphrey Fabian who survives in New Castle.
Clementeen Allen, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clementeen Allen, 85, of Warren, Ohio departed this life Monday, October 3, 2022 at her daughter’s residence. She was born January 10, 1937 in Auburn, Alabama, the daughter of Quillis and Luella Trimble Morgan, moved to Warren as a child. She was a January...
Josephine Boggia, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Josephine Boggia, 89, died Tuesday October 4, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital. She was born November 29, 1932 in Youngstown, a daughter of Joseph and Lucille Fiorovanti Pilolli. Mrs. Boggia, a graduate of East High School, was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.
Barbara Eno, East Palestine, Ohio
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Eno, age 83, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Whispering Pines Assisted Living in Columbiana, Ohio surrounded by family. “Barb” was born on July 17, 1939 in Buffalo New York, to her beloved parents, Cosimo and Josephine (Barone) LaDuca.
David M. Robey, Ravenna, Ohio
RAVENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David M. Robey, age 65 passed away on October 5, 2022. He was born September 24, 1957, in Akron, Ohio to the late Jack and Janice (Long) Robey. David was a honest, hard working man that dedicated his life to his family. He was a...
Mary Louise Badanjek, Southington, Ohio
SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Louise (Nezbeth) Badanjek, 87, of Southington, Ohio passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at her home, surrounded by loved ones. She was born September 18, 1935, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late William and Charlotte (Ramsey) Nezbeth. On September 21,...
Leon Ross Johnson, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Leon Ross Johnson, 64, of Campbell passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at his home. Mr. Johnson was born January 19, 1958 in Youngstown, a son of Crews and Alla Jean Taylor Johnson. He was a 1975 graduate of East High School. Leon...
Gary Alan Evans, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary Alan Evans, 68, died on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at Auburn Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Salem, Ohio. Gary was born on May 23, 1954, in Canton, Ohio, the son of the late Willis Gene and Mildred Marie (Allmeroth) Evans. On November 15, 1975,...
Jesse L. Burkey, Sr., Leavittsburg, Ohio
LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jesse L. Burkey, Sr., 52, of Leavittsburg, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. He was born April 21, 1970, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Lawrence E. Burkey, Sr. and Beverly A. (Shuster) Burkey. On April 24, 2015, he married...
