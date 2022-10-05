ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Tri-City Herald

Where Ticket Prices Stand For Chargers at Browns Week 5 Matchup

SI Tickets is the one-stop shop to purchase and reserve your Los Angeles Chargers tickets for this 2022 NFL season. SI Tickets is a fan-first ticketing marketplace, offering millions of tickets to more than 175,000 concerts, theater and sporting events across the globe. SI Tickets puts the fan experience first, featuring transparent pricing with a $10 flat transaction fee on all purchases, unparalleled access to the biggest events and a guaranteed 100% refund if an event is canceled for any reason. Spend $30 or $3,000 and still only pay a small $10 fee for your tickets. With the largest audience in the industry, the SI Tickets marketplace connects more buyers and sellers than any other ticketing platform around the world.
CLEVELAND, OH
Tri-City Herald

3 Disheartening Takeaways from Broncos’ 12-9 OT Loss to Colts

The Denver Broncos are at a fork in the road. Fans may have thought that Week 4's loss in Las Vegas created a gut-check moment, and maybe it did, but the short-week turn-around of hosting the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football didn't afford the Broncos enough time for any intestinal exploration.
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

Dolphins Make Roster Moves Ahead of Jets Game

The Miami Dolphins made their usual practice squad elevation Saturday, but they also made a roster move as they get ready to face the New York Jets. Safety Clayton Fejedelem was activated off injured reserve after returning to practice this week. Fejedelem, a special teams captain each of the previous two seasons, was placed on IR on Sept. 1 after the cuts to the 53-player limit, making him eligible to return after four games.
NFL
Tri-City Herald

Giants Inside Linebacker Tae Crowder Posts Impressive Week 4 Performance

Giants linebacker Tae Crowder shared his thoughts after a solid outing in the Giants’ 20-12 win against the Bears in Week 4. The New York Giants have been hoping for better inside linebacker play for a long time. With the team cutting ties with veteran linebacker Blake Martinez just before the start of the regular season, third-year linebacker Tae Crowder once again had to step up and be the main guy in the middle of the defense.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Tri-City Herald

NFC East Notebook: Previewing Week 5

The NFC East is off to a solid start in 2022. The Philadelphia Eagles remain the league's only undefeated team at 4-0. Behind them are the Cowboys and Giants, both with a 30-1 record but with the Cowbys having the head-to-head advatnage over New York. And in the rear is Washingon, who at 1-3 has lost their last three games.
NFL
Tri-City Herald

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers vs 49ers

Spread: 49ers -6.5 2 Star play on the 49ers covering: This will be tight for three quarters plus but similar to last week, the Panthers will let this one slip away late. The Panthers' offense has struggled to score all year and figuring things out against the league's top defense is very unlikely.
NFL
Tri-City Herald

Chargers TE Donald Parham Jr. to Make Season Debut in Week 5 vs. Browns

COSTA MESA – It's been 10 months since Donald Parham Jr. has last played in a football game. The Chargers tight end was carted off on a stretcher last year on December 16th when Parham's head hit the SoFi Stadium turf following a pass into the end zone during the Week 15 Thursday night game against the Chiefs.
NFL
Tri-City Herald

Jaguars vs. Texans: Betting Odds, Point Spread, Over/Under

The Jacksonville Jaguars have an important game at home in Week 5, hosting a divisional rival in the Houston Texans. And, for once, the Jaguars are looking like the heavy favorite entering the game. Considering Sunday gives the Jaguars a chance to not only built some cushion between them and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Tri-City Herald

Vikings-Bears Predictions: Who Wins This Week 5 NFC North Matchup?

The Vikings haven't played great football for much of this season, but they've done enough to be sitting comfortably at 3-1 as the No. 2 seed in the NFC through four games. That's a good place to be. This week presents an opportunity for Kevin O'Connell's team to make some...
CHICAGO, IL
Why T.J. Hockenson May Be ‘Problematic’ for Patriots

Mike D'Abate covers the New England Patriots for Patriots Country. He answered five questions heading into the Lions-Patriots matchup at Gillette Stadium Sunday. 1.) How would you describe the start to the Patriots' 2022 season?. Mike D'Abate: New England’s 2022 season has seen its share of ebb and flow throughout...
NFL
Tri-City Herald

Saints Reveal Starting QB vs. Seahawks

OCTOBER 7 SAINTS NAME ANDY DALTON STARTING QB VS. SEAHAWKS. The Seattle Seahawks are set to face Andy Dalton and the New Orleans Saints this weekend after starter Jameis Winston was ruled out for the second straight week with a back and hip injury. Dalton made his Saints debut last...
SEATTLE, WA

