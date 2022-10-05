Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Shamrock Series 2022: another great college football game is coming to Las Vegas this weekendEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Grand Prix Tickets 2023!ShaunMurfeeyLas Vegas, NV
President Trump is Coming Back to Phoenix on Oct. 9 After Appearing in Las Vegas on Oct. 8Mark HakeMesa, AZ
Revisiting the Deadliest Mass Shooting in American HistoryHdogarLas Vegas, NV
Tri-City Herald
Where Ticket Prices Stand For Chargers at Browns Week 5 Matchup
Tri-City Herald
3 Disheartening Takeaways from Broncos’ 12-9 OT Loss to Colts
The Denver Broncos are at a fork in the road. Fans may have thought that Week 4's loss in Las Vegas created a gut-check moment, and maybe it did, but the short-week turn-around of hosting the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football didn't afford the Broncos enough time for any intestinal exploration.
Tri-City Herald
Dolphins Make Roster Moves Ahead of Jets Game
The Miami Dolphins made their usual practice squad elevation Saturday, but they also made a roster move as they get ready to face the New York Jets. Safety Clayton Fejedelem was activated off injured reserve after returning to practice this week. Fejedelem, a special teams captain each of the previous two seasons, was placed on IR on Sept. 1 after the cuts to the 53-player limit, making him eligible to return after four games.
Tri-City Herald
Giants Inside Linebacker Tae Crowder Posts Impressive Week 4 Performance
Giants linebacker Tae Crowder shared his thoughts after a solid outing in the Giants’ 20-12 win against the Bears in Week 4. The New York Giants have been hoping for better inside linebacker play for a long time. With the team cutting ties with veteran linebacker Blake Martinez just before the start of the regular season, third-year linebacker Tae Crowder once again had to step up and be the main guy in the middle of the defense.
Tri-City Herald
NFC East Notebook: Previewing Week 5
The NFC East is off to a solid start in 2022. The Philadelphia Eagles remain the league's only undefeated team at 4-0. Behind them are the Cowboys and Giants, both with a 30-1 record but with the Cowbys having the head-to-head advatnage over New York. And in the rear is Washingon, who at 1-3 has lost their last three games.
Tri-City Herald
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers vs 49ers
Spread: 49ers -6.5 2 Star play on the 49ers covering: This will be tight for three quarters plus but similar to last week, the Panthers will let this one slip away late. The Panthers' offense has struggled to score all year and figuring things out against the league's top defense is very unlikely.
Tri-City Herald
Chargers TE Donald Parham Jr. to Make Season Debut in Week 5 vs. Browns
COSTA MESA – It's been 10 months since Donald Parham Jr. has last played in a football game. The Chargers tight end was carted off on a stretcher last year on December 16th when Parham's head hit the SoFi Stadium turf following a pass into the end zone during the Week 15 Thursday night game against the Chiefs.
Tri-City Herald
Jaguars vs. Texans: Betting Odds, Point Spread, Over/Under
The Jacksonville Jaguars have an important game at home in Week 5, hosting a divisional rival in the Houston Texans. And, for once, the Jaguars are looking like the heavy favorite entering the game. Considering Sunday gives the Jaguars a chance to not only built some cushion between them and...
Tri-City Herald
Vikings-Bears Predictions: Who Wins This Week 5 NFC North Matchup?
The Vikings haven't played great football for much of this season, but they've done enough to be sitting comfortably at 3-1 as the No. 2 seed in the NFC through four games. That's a good place to be. This week presents an opportunity for Kevin O'Connell's team to make some...
Tri-City Herald
Short-handed Saints Passing Attack Must Produce Against Low Ranked Seahawks Pass Defense
A 1-3 New Orleans Saints squad is in desperate need of a win when they host the 2-2 Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The Saints have played fairly well defensively, but much more was expected from an offense that added several pieces this offseason. New Orleans has been mistake-prone and riddled...
Tri-City Herald
Saturday Dolphins Mailbag: Tua, Gesicki, Skylar, Running Game, Igbinoghene, and More
Hey, Alain. I’m thankful for Tua that his imaging results were clean. Let’s say the team becomes satisfied with Tua’s play on the field, including bad weather games. However, Tua also shows that he'll likely miss playing time every season. Would the team take this package deal?
Tri-City Herald
Can Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier Replace Cordarrelle Patterson’s Production Sunday vs. Bucs?
The Atlanta Falcons have been hit hard by the injury bug ahead of their Week 5 match against the 2-2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Falcons will be without second-year tight end Kyle Pitts due to a hamstring injury. But their most significant loss will be veteran utility player Cordarrelle Patterson, who the Falcons ruled out due to a knee injury.
Tri-City Herald
Why T.J. Hockenson May Be ‘Problematic’ for Patriots
Mike D'Abate covers the New England Patriots for Patriots Country. He answered five questions heading into the Lions-Patriots matchup at Gillette Stadium Sunday. 1.) How would you describe the start to the Patriots' 2022 season?. Mike D'Abate: New England’s 2022 season has seen its share of ebb and flow throughout...
Tri-City Herald
Cris Collinsworth Offers Up Huge Praise for Sam Hubbard: ‘He Is One Of The Best Football Players That I’ve Seen On Tape’
BALTIMORE, MD — The Bengals are preparing for a Sunday night matchup against the Ravens. Cris Collinsworth has the call alongside Mike Tirico for NBC Sports. The Bengals legend offered up some huge praise for Sam Hubbard this week. "We all talk about Trey Hendrickson and what he’s done...
Tri-City Herald
Saints Reveal Starting QB vs. Seahawks
OCTOBER 7 SAINTS NAME ANDY DALTON STARTING QB VS. SEAHAWKS. The Seattle Seahawks are set to face Andy Dalton and the New Orleans Saints this weekend after starter Jameis Winston was ruled out for the second straight week with a back and hip injury. Dalton made his Saints debut last...
Pasco High grad signs on with NFL’s New England Patriots
He was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Denver Broncos last spring.
