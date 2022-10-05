Read full article on original website
Bengals pick surprising name to play Lamar Jackson role on scout team
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals injured second-round pick Cam Taylor Britt took center stage on his first day back at practice. Britt was cleared to return to practice (alongside defensive end Khalid Kareem) on Wednesday from injured reserve. The move starts a 21-day clock for Britt to practice without counting against the 53-man active roster.
Cleveland Browns quarterback graveyard haunts North Ridgeville neighborhood for Halloween
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — Skip the spooky skeletons! Ditch the ghastly ghosts! One family in North Ridgeville has taken their Halloween display in a unique direction this year. Instead of your traditional creepy decorations, a home in the 4800 block of Charles Court in North Ridgeville has created a...
The inside story of how the Cleveland Guardians drafted Steven Kwan – Terry Pluto
“People can talk about Steven Kwan being only 5-foot-9, but Jose Ramirez is 5-foot-9 and he’s our best player. Willie Mays was 5-foot-10. Baseball players come in all shapes and sizes.”. – Cleveland Guardians scout Conor Glassey.
HO-SAY, HO-SAY and what a day for the Cleveland Guardians – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – There was a video of John Adams playing his drum from his nursing home to fire up the fans. There was Guardians super-fan Peter Knab not giving in to Cerebral Palsy. He made the first pitch from his wheelchair to a roaring ovation. There was Jose...
Cleveland’s three kings lead Guardians to victory in wild card opener: Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio — When your three best players play their best, it gives you a good chance to win. That’s exactly what happened for the Guardians in game one of the American League wild card series on Friday as Shane Bieber, José Ramírez and Emmanuel Clase turned in their biggest performances of the season in a 2-1 win against the Rays.
John Johnson III: Browns will ‘get torched’ by Justin Herbert and Chargers if they’re not locked in
BEREA, Ohio — John Johnson III knows that if the Browns have gotten burned by their first four opponents, the Chargers can go scorched earth on them. “They’re No. 1 in passing, so if there’s a game that you’ve got to get up for and be locked in for, it’s this one,” Johnson said Wednesday. “That’s the emphasis for our room especially. We’ve had some flashes of good things, but I think each and every play we’ve got to be locked in or we’re going to get torched because they’ve been doing it to anybody dating back to last year too. If there’s a game that we need our best effort from the secondary, it’s this one.”
brownsnation.com
Browns Insider Reveals Latest On Jadeveon Clowney
The Cleveland Browns got a boost on defense after defensive end Jadeveon Clowney re-signed with the team via a one-year, $11 million contract. After all, who would say no to a player that had nine sacks the previous season?. Unfortunately, he suffered an ankle injury that still makes him questionable...
The top Ohio Mr. Football candidates entering Week 8 of the high school football season
CLEVELAND, Ohio – High school football teams across the state are starting to go into playoff mode with just three games remaining in the regular season. That also means there are only three more weeks for players to make their case for Ohio’s 36th Mr. Football Award. Presented...
How did Myles Garrett look on Wednesday? Orange and Brown Talk
BEREA, Ohio -- Browns defensive end Myles Garrett came bounding onto the practice field on Wednesday, for the first time since his accident last week. He certainly appeared to make a statement regarding his ability to play on Sunday against the Chargers. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe...
Guardians held collective breath when Tampa Bay challenged Amed Rosario’s tag of second base: Game 1 turning point
CLEVELAND, Ohio — For a few brief moments Friday, the José Ramírez home run that turned around a one-run Cleveland deficit nearly became a turning point in the opposite direction for the Guardians. Tampa Bay thought base runner Amed Rosario had missed second base before scoring ahead...
DraftKings promo code: bet $5, win $200 on MLB Playoffs
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The MLB Playoffs have finally arrived and you can bet $5, win $200 if your team wins by activating our DraftKings promo code...
Terry Francona had an ‘interesting’ ride home on his scooter after Guardians’ wild card win
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Downtown was buzzing after the Guardians’ wild card Game 1 win Friday against the Rays, and some exuberant revelers made manager Terry Francona’s ride home from the ballpark one to remember. Francona, perched upon the motorized scooter he affectionately refers to as “the hog,”...
Triston McKenzie, Tyler Glasnow to meet in pivotal wild card start: Guardians takeaways
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Triston McKenzie, before it became reality, was asked Friday morning if he relished the idea of starting Game 2 of the AL’s best-of-three wild card series at Progressive Field with the fate of the Guardians resting at least part way on his right arm. “I think...
Bengals’ defense in for toughest challenge of season in defending ‘basically a Madden character’
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt returned to practice this week for the Bengals with the tallest task of anyone on the roster:. He had to play like a league MVP. Taylor-Britt, the Bengals’ rookie cornerback who ran a 4.38 40-yard dash at the combine in February, was chosen...
Cleveland.com Top 25: How the top area high school football teams fared in Week 8, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Check out how teams in the cleveland.com Top 25 high school football poll fared in Week 8. No. 1 Archbishop Hoban 28, No. 23 St. Vincent-St. Mary 14. St. Edward’s Marvin Bell Jr. had two 7-yard touchdown runs of 7 yards and teammate Joshua Gribble scored on runs of 2 and 11 yards.
Cleveland Guardians vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Live updates from AL wild card Game 2
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Steven Kwan and the American League Central Division Champion Guardians face the Rays in Game 2 of the AL wild card series at Progressive Field. Get live updates during the game below, including cleveland.com beat writers Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga. Click here if you have trouble seeing the updates.
ESPN’s Doug Glanville reflects on Cleveland, Terry Francona and the state of baseball
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Broadcaster Doug Glanville spent almost all of his playing career in the National League, but when it comes to Cleveland, he has – well, interesting memories. And it starts with Guardians manager Terry Francona. Glanville played nine years in the Majors, finishing his career in...
Guardians’ Shane Bieber pitches lights out with some hard-earned perspective
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A couple years ago Shane Bieber would have used what happened to him in the first postseason start of his career as motivation when he faced the Rays on Friday in Game 1 of the best-of-three wild card series. Make no mistake, he has thought more than...
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 10/6: Greedy Back, Myles Back, But Does Anyone Care?
Autumn is my favorite season. I love the cool chill in the air, the leaves turning… it just feels like football to me. My Buckeyes on Saturday, my beloved Browns on Sunday. It’s the perfect time of year, even if we have to pay for the enjoyment in subsequent months.
Guardians vs. Rays, Game 2 pitching matchup: RHP Triston McKenzie vs. RHP Tyler Glasnow
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Game 2 of the AL wild card series between the Rays and Guardians starts at 12:07 p.m. Friday at Progressive Field. Tickets for the game are sold out. The Guardians won Friday’s series opener, 2-1 behind a two-run home run by José Ramírez and a strong start by right-hander Shane Bieber.
