Man shot and killed after dispute at a home in Tucson

A man was shot and killed in Tucson on Sept. 30 following a dispute with another individual, according to the Tucson Police Department.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 30, the Tucson Police Department received a call about a shooting near south Morris Boulevard, and officers arrived on scene where they located a man who had been shot, officials said. Authorities said officers immediately began administering first aid before the Tucson Fire Department arrived to continue lifesaving efforts.

Ramon Cesarez Sepulveda, 39, was then transported to Banner University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, according to Tucson police.

Police said an investigation discovered Sepulveda went to a man's house and a confrontation started between the two, which led to the man shooting Sepulveda, police said.

The man stayed at the scene while officers continued the investigation, according to the Tucson Police Department. Police said that no arrests had been made and the investigation was ongoing.

Police said that anyone with information regarding the investigation was encouraged to call 88-CRIME if they wish to remain anonymous.

60 homicides have been reported in Tucson this year, according to the Tucson Police Department.

