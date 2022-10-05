ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

KYTV

Legalizing recreational marijuana could expand Missouri workforce, advocates say

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Legalizing recreational marijuana will remove barriers into the workforce, according to advocates of legalizing recreational marijuana in Missouri. On Thursday President Joe Biden pardoned individuals with simple marijuana possession convictions at the federal level. Biden also encourage U.S. governors to expunge records in their respective states.
MISSOURI STATE
kjluradio.com

Catholic Bishops of Missouri speak out against marijuana legalization amendment

The Catholic Bishops of Missouri are expressing opposition to Amendment 3, which would legalize the use of recreational marijuana in the state. The measure will appear on the November ballot. In addition to legalizing marijuana, the measure would expunge the records of those convicted of non-violent marijuana-related offenses. The Bishops...
MISSOURI STATE
mymoinfo.com

Representative Wright Has New Leadership Position in Missouri Legislature

(Jefferson City) State Representative Dale Wright of Farmington has been named the Chairman of the Missouri House Administration and Accounts Committee. Wright will direct the renovation of the House chambers in the state capitol while governing expenditures. Representative Wright represents the 116th District which covers parts of southern St. Francois...
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Get to know your Missouri judges before election day

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There’s a new site where you can get to know your Missouri judges, especially those who are up for retention. Laurence Tucker, Chairman of the Missouri Judicial Performance Review Committee, said this site helps voters. “Vital that people who keep them in office or don’t...
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Parson says he will not issue blanket pardon for marijuana offenses

MISSOURI (KMOV) -- Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says he will not issue pardons for marijuana offenses despite a push from the president for governors to do so. Yesterday President Joe Biden announced a plan to pardon those with prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession. In a statement, Parson’s office...
MISSOURI STATE
showmeprogress.com

Trudy Busch Valentine (D): Warrensburg, Missouri – October 7, 2022

Trudy Busch Valentine (D) made a stop to talk to voters today in Warrensburg on her RV campaign tour across central and west central Missouri. She made some prepared remarks, then she spent the majority of her time engaging in conversations and ilstening to voters. We haven’t seen Eric Schmitt...
WARRENSBURG, MO
KYTV

Missouri Governor Parson signs 2 tax-cut bills

House of Hope in Branson, Mo., to begin construction, facility upgrades after special use permit approval Tuesday. Developers break ground on new Iron Grain District in Republic, Mo. Developers broke ground on the new Iron Grain District in Republic. The $65 million project will include major retail and residential areas.
REPUBLIC, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Boone Health acquires Noble Health practice in Mexico; Heartland Coca-Cola plans Olathe facility

Gov. Mike Parson signed a $764 million income tax cut and a package of incentives for rural Missourians into law Wednesday. Both bills were passed by legislators during a special session that's now come to a close. In health care news, Columbia-based Boone Health has acquired the former Noble Health-owned hospital in Mexico that closed its doors and furloughed employees earlier this year. The facility is expected to open next week. And, steel producer Simcote has plans to build a $17 million processing facility in Sedalia. Keep scrolling to catch up on your Thursday business news.
MISSOURI STATE
ksgf.com

Two Springfield Women Sentenced In Jan. 6 Riot

(KTTS News) — Two women from Springfield have been sentenced for their roles in the January 6 U.S. Capitol riot. Cara Hentschel and Mahailya Pryer were sentenced to 45 days in custody, 36 months probation, and a $500 dollar fine. They pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
missouriindependent.com

Missouri AFL-CIO endorses marijuana legalization constitutional amendment

The push to legalize recreational marijuana has won the endorsement of Missouri’s largest labor organization. Missouri AFL-CIO president Jake Hummel on Thursday announced his organization was endorsing the proposal, which will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot as Amendment 3, calling it a “huge step forward for criminal justice reform in Missouri.”
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Missouri State Auditor issues audit results of Dent County

State Auditor Nicole Galloway today issued her audit of Dent County, located in southeast Missouri. The county received a rating of “good,” which is the same rating issued in a 2019 audit of the county. During the course of the audit, auditors noted that the Sheriff’s fee bank...
DENT COUNTY, MO
KYTV

2 arrested in Warsaw, Mo., facing federal charges for threatening Tik Tok video

Rural Missouri schools with placed post-secondary advisers report increase in college enrollment rates. Rural Missouri schools with placed post secondary advisers seeing increase in college enrollment rates. Thousands are expected to attend Apple Butter Makin' Days in Mount Vernon, Mo. KY3's Kaitlyn Schumacher reports. Driver arrested after crashing into...
WARSAW, MO

