4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The historic Lewis Shaw Coleman House built in 1914 is still a remarkable homeCJ CoombsAurora, MO
The Ozark Courthouse Square Historic District in Ozark, Missouri has its history tooCJ CoombsOzark, MO
Unique restaurant chain set to open 4th Missouri location next monthKristen Walters
Woman Sentenced to Federal Prison Without Parole For Embezzlement, Tax SchemeTaxBuzzSpringfield, MO
KYTV
Legalizing recreational marijuana could expand Missouri workforce, advocates say
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Legalizing recreational marijuana will remove barriers into the workforce, according to advocates of legalizing recreational marijuana in Missouri. On Thursday President Joe Biden pardoned individuals with simple marijuana possession convictions at the federal level. Biden also encourage U.S. governors to expunge records in their respective states.
kjluradio.com
Catholic Bishops of Missouri speak out against marijuana legalization amendment
The Catholic Bishops of Missouri are expressing opposition to Amendment 3, which would legalize the use of recreational marijuana in the state. The measure will appear on the November ballot. In addition to legalizing marijuana, the measure would expunge the records of those convicted of non-violent marijuana-related offenses. The Bishops...
mymoinfo.com
Representative Wright Has New Leadership Position in Missouri Legislature
(Jefferson City) State Representative Dale Wright of Farmington has been named the Chairman of the Missouri House Administration and Accounts Committee. Wright will direct the renovation of the House chambers in the state capitol while governing expenditures. Representative Wright represents the 116th District which covers parts of southern St. Francois...
How much money Missouri’s medical marijuana program has raised in taxes
A new report from a medical marijuana business association said there are more than 200,000 patients who use medical marijuana in Missouri and sales have raised millions for veterans' health care.
KYTV
Get to know your Missouri judges before election day
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There’s a new site where you can get to know your Missouri judges, especially those who are up for retention. Laurence Tucker, Chairman of the Missouri Judicial Performance Review Committee, said this site helps voters. “Vital that people who keep them in office or don’t...
KYTV
Parson says he will not issue blanket pardon for marijuana offenses
MISSOURI (KMOV) -- Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says he will not issue pardons for marijuana offenses despite a push from the president for governors to do so. Yesterday President Joe Biden announced a plan to pardon those with prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession. In a statement, Parson’s office...
showmeprogress.com
Trudy Busch Valentine (D): Warrensburg, Missouri – October 7, 2022
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) made a stop to talk to voters today in Warrensburg on her RV campaign tour across central and west central Missouri. She made some prepared remarks, then she spent the majority of her time engaging in conversations and ilstening to voters. We haven’t seen Eric Schmitt...
KYTV
Missouri Governor Parson signs 2 tax-cut bills
House of Hope in Branson, Mo., to begin construction, facility upgrades after special use permit approval Tuesday. Developers break ground on new Iron Grain District in Republic, Mo. Developers broke ground on the new Iron Grain District in Republic. The $65 million project will include major retail and residential areas.
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: Boone Health acquires Noble Health practice in Mexico; Heartland Coca-Cola plans Olathe facility
Gov. Mike Parson signed a $764 million income tax cut and a package of incentives for rural Missourians into law Wednesday. Both bills were passed by legislators during a special session that's now come to a close. In health care news, Columbia-based Boone Health has acquired the former Noble Health-owned hospital in Mexico that closed its doors and furloughed employees earlier this year. The facility is expected to open next week. And, steel producer Simcote has plans to build a $17 million processing facility in Sedalia. Keep scrolling to catch up on your Thursday business news.
Some Missouri lawmakers concerned foreign farms could benefit from agriculture tax credits
About 100,000 acres of Missouri farmland are foreign owned and nearly half of that is owned by a company from China, according to the Missouri Department of Agriculture.
Missourinet
Signed, sealed and delivered: Governor signs Missouri’s special session bills
Missouri’s special session bills have been signed into law. Gov. Mike Parson has signed off today on an income tax cut package and an extension of some agriculture tax credits. Parson called the Missouri Legislature back to the state Capitol to pass the measures. The tax credits run through...
Buc-ee’s wants to change the name of a road in Springfield near its new location
A request from Buc-ee’s to change the name of a road leading to its new Springfield location failed at Thursday’s Springfield Planning and Zoning meeting.
KYTV
SPONSORED The Place: Celebrate with Ozarks Elder Law
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Ozarks Elder Law is hosting a celebration for 20 years in the Ozarks! It will take place at their Springfield location on Tuesday, October 11th from 3pm - 6pm.
ksgf.com
Two Springfield Women Sentenced In Jan. 6 Riot
(KTTS News) — Two women from Springfield have been sentenced for their roles in the January 6 U.S. Capitol riot. Cara Hentschel and Mahailya Pryer were sentenced to 45 days in custody, 36 months probation, and a $500 dollar fine. They pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in...
KYTV
Greene County’s presiding commissioner highlights county successes in State of the County address
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Presiding Commissioner delivered the State of the County on Thursday morning. Presiding Commissioner Bob Dixon highlighted the county’s unemployment rate at 2.5%. He also credited many small business and workforce development programs for attracting talent to the county. “We work on a...
missouriindependent.com
Missouri AFL-CIO endorses marijuana legalization constitutional amendment
The push to legalize recreational marijuana has won the endorsement of Missouri’s largest labor organization. Missouri AFL-CIO president Jake Hummel on Thursday announced his organization was endorsing the proposal, which will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot as Amendment 3, calling it a “huge step forward for criminal justice reform in Missouri.”
kttn.com
Missouri State Auditor issues audit results of Dent County
State Auditor Nicole Galloway today issued her audit of Dent County, located in southeast Missouri. The county received a rating of “good,” which is the same rating issued in a 2019 audit of the county. During the course of the audit, auditors noted that the Sheriff’s fee bank...
KYTV
2 arrested in Warsaw, Mo., facing federal charges for threatening Tik Tok video
Rural Missouri schools with placed post-secondary advisers report increase in college enrollment rates. Rural Missouri schools with placed post secondary advisers seeing increase in college enrollment rates. Thousands are expected to attend Apple Butter Makin’ Days in Mount Vernon, Mo. KY3's Kaitlyn Schumacher reports. Driver arrested after crashing into...
KYTV
MSU Care Clinic adjusts income guidelines so more families can qualify for free services
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Access to health care is essential to everyone. Missouri State University’s Care Clinic has made its free services available to more people by adjusting its income guidelines. What is now the MSU Care Clinic was initially started by The Kitchen in the 1980′s as an...
KMOV
MoDOT worker who survived work zone crash fired from department, still unable to work
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A Missouri highway worker who suffered severe injuries in a deadly work zone crash was just fired by the Missouri Department of Transportation, all while he still can’t work and is on disability leave. Michael Brown was the only MoDOT employee on the crew who...
