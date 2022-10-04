Kraft Hockeyville, now in its 14th year, awards winning communities in Canada a once-in-a-lifetime experience for hockey fans. This year, two different communities, Twillingate, Newfoundland, and Elsipogtog First Nation, New Brunswick, will each host a preseason game between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators. The Twillingate game was actually played in Gander on Thursday, and the Elsipogtog First Nation game will be played Saturday (6:30 p.m. ET; TVAS). In each community, the local rink received $250,000 in arena upgrades, and there will be festivities and player appearances prior to the games. NHL.com senior director of editorial Shawn P. Roarke is in Gander and NHL.com staff writer Jon Lane is in Elsipogtog First Nation to provide all the sights, sounds, highlights and news leading up to the game.

NHL ・ 22 HOURS AGO