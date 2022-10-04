Read full article on original website
NHL
Penguins pick which teammate to be stranded on an island with
Crosby most popular choice, Malkin chooses himself in new video. The Pittsburgh Penguins are voting each other onto the island. The Penguins chose which teammate they would pick to be stranded on an island with in a new video posted to the team's Twitter account. Casey DeSmith had smart logic...
NHL
Dave Dryden's date with history nearly eluded late NHL goalie
The historic first meeting in a game between goaltending brothers Dave and Ken Dryden wasn't supposed to happen that night in 1971. At least, not in the view just hours before the game of one of the goalies about to make that history. Hockey is mourning the loss of Dave...
Flames sign coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year extension
The Calgary Flames announced a multi-year contract extension Saturday for head coach Darryl Sutter. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner
NHL
Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - October 8
BOUCTOUCHE -- The Canadiens held a morning skate ahead of their final preseason matchup against the Ottawa Senators at the J.K. Irving Centre. Here are the forward lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:. Saturday, October 8. Morning skate. LW C RW. 22 - Cole Caufield 91...
NHL
MTL@OTT: What you need to know
BOUCTOUCHE - The Canadiens will play their last preseason game against the Ottawa Senators in the Maritimes tonight. Here's five things you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Martin St-Louis' squad fell 4-3 to the Senators on Thursday in Gander, Newfoundland. The Canadiens overcame a 2-0 deficit with goals from defenseman Kaiden Guhle and forward Kirby Dach, the latter of whom scored his first goal of the exhibition season.
NHL
Projected Lineup: Oct. 8 vs. Chicago
The St. Louis Blues assigned eight players to the Springfield Thunderbirds on Friday and released Tyler Pitlick from his professional tryout, meaning Saturday's preseason finale against the Chicago Blackhawks will have a loaded roster (2 p.m., Bally Sports app, 101 ESPN). Jake Neighbours, who is trying to make the club...
NHL
RELEASE: Niemelainen assigned, Malone placed on waivers
EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Oilers reduced their roster by two on Saturday. Defenceman Markus Niemelainen has been assigned to the Bakersfield Condors, while forward Brad Malone was added to the waiver wire for the purpose of assignment to the American Hockey League. Once Malone is either claimed or assigned,...
NHL
Global Series Watch Parties
The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) announced today that it will host a watch party for Game 2 of the National Hockey League's Global Series between the Sharks and the Nashville Predators LIVE from O2 Arena in Prague, Czech Republic. The watch party will be held at Tech CU Arena (@TechCUArena),...
NHL
Tonight's CBJ-STL game start time will be delayed to 7:30PM (ET)
Tonight's National Hockey League preseason game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and St. Louis Blues at Nationwide Arena, will now face off at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game was originally slated to begin at 7 p.m. ET but has been moved to accommodate the Blues' late arrival due to plane issues. Doors at Nationwide Arena will be open to the public at 6 p.m. ET as scheduled.
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings conclude preseason Saturday at Toronto
The Detroit Red Wings will conclude their preseason schedule on Saturday night when they face the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m., and will be streamed on DetroitRedWings.com. In Friday's 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs, Tyler Bertuzzi scored two goals while Elmer...
NHL
Hockeyville Hub: Day 3
Kraft Hockeyville, now in its 14th year, awards winning communities in Canada a once-in-a-lifetime experience for hockey fans. This year, two different communities, Twillingate, Newfoundland, and Elsipogtog First Nation, New Brunswick, will each host a preseason game between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators. The Twillingate game was actually played in Gander on Thursday, and the Elsipogtog First Nation game will be played Saturday (6:30 p.m. ET; TVAS). In each community, the local rink received $250,000 in arena upgrades, and there will be festivities and player appearances prior to the games. NHL.com senior director of editorial Shawn P. Roarke is in Gander and NHL.com staff writer Jon Lane is in Elsipogtog First Nation to provide all the sights, sounds, highlights and news leading up to the game.
NHL
PREVIEW: Blackhawks to St. Louis for Preseason Closeout
PREVIEW: Blackhawks to St. Louis for Preseason Closeout. The Blackhawks play the St. Louis Blues on the road Saturday for their last preseason game. Saturday's game gives the Hawks one more day to see and observe some of the new chemistry pairings Luke Richardson has seen in training camp thus far. He highlighted forwards Andreas Athanasiou and Sam Lafferty as a partnership he wants to see together against the Blues.
NHL
'IT MEANS EVERYTHING'
The news that Flames fans were eagerly anticipating finally broke Friday, as Weegar put pen to paper on an eight-year contract extension worth an AAV of $6,250,000. "It means everything," Weegar said. "When I signed the deal, I just kept thinking of how long of a road it's been for me since Junior B to the Coast (ECHL) and now to here. All my friends and family and all the support, I think it's not just me that signed the deal. It's everybody around me.
NHL
The Wrap: Shorthanded Coyotes Fall to Canucks in Vancouver
Arizona wraps up its preseason schedule against the Vegas Golden Knights in Boise on Saturday. Missing the top-five returning scorers in their lineup, the Arizona Coyotes fell 4-0 to the Vancouver Canucks on Friday at Rogers Arena. The Coyotes were without forwards Clayton Keller, Nick Schmaltz, Travis Boyd, Lawson Crouse, and defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere in their second-to-last game of the preseason.
NHL
Preview: Sharks vs. Predators in Prague
The San Jose Sharks look to bounce back with a win against the Nashville Predators in their second game of the 2022 NHL Global Series in Prague, Czech Republic. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Projected Lineup:. Forwards. Timo Meier - Tomas...
NHL
PREVIEW - FLAMES vs. JETS
One final tune-up. After tonight, the games start to matter. The Flames are set for their final preseason game with a clash vs. the Jets at the Scotiabank Saddledome. It's the rubber match from Wednesday that saw the Jets come out on top with a 5-0 victory at Canada Life Centre.
NHL
Detroit reduces roster by nine
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today released forwards Trenton Bliss, Joel L'Esperance, Cedric Lacroix, Tyler Spezia, Kirill Tyutyayev, and Drew Worrad, defenseman Brian Lashoff and goaltender John Lethemon from their tryout contracts. All eight players will report to the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins. Additionally, the Red Wings assigned defenseman Tnias Mathurin to the Ontario Hockey League's North Bay Battalion.
NHL
Done deal: What Robertson signing means for Stars
Dallas inks its leading goal scorer from 2021-22 to a new four-year contract worth $31 million. The Stars suffered a disappointing preseason loss in Denver Wednesday night. They also signed restricted free agent Jason Robertson to a contract extension. It seems the good outweighed the bad. Robertson inked a deal...
NHL
LA Kings & Tu Liga Radio Announce 2022-23 Radio Schedule On KWKW 1330 AM
Schedule kicks-off with season opener on Tuesday, October 11, when Kings host Vegas Golden Knights. The LA Kings today announced the club's schedule for games to be broadcast on KWKW 1330 AM Tu Liga Radio in Spanish. The 2022-23 season schedule on the popular all-Spanish station consists of 12 total...
NHL
Westbound LIRR Service a 'Game-Changer' for Islanders, UBS Arena
Westbound LIRR service will be available at the Elmont-UBS Arena station. Two-way train service will be available at the Elmont-UBS Arena station for New York Islanders games and UBS Arena events, the Long Island Rail Road announced on Thursday. Starting today, westbound service will be available at the Elmont-UBS Arena...
