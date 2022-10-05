Share the Road program makes pit stop at Shady Spring HS

SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS)– The Share the Road program teaches students about the dangers of driving around tractor trailers.

Many of the students haven’t gotten their learner’s permit yet so the program is a great learning experience for them.

David Schroeder, an instructor for Share the Road, said that the program teaches students that tractor trailers can’t always see them.

“We have several blind spots, we have vehicles set up in the blind spots and we’re showing them by letting them sit in the truck in the seat to see what we see and what we don’t see,” said Schroeder. “We’re also educating them on proper following distance and stopping distance of a vehicle.”

Measuring 53 feet long, the blind spots for tractor trailers are far more extreme when compared to the average vehicle driven by normal motorists.

Besides blind spots, students were also shown that 18-wheelers take a very long distance to come to a stop.

When traveling at 55 miles per hour, a tractor-trailer weighing 80,000 will take nearly the full length of a football field to stop.

