Dismembered foot found in bucket leads to break in 2016 Louisiana cold case
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — More than five years after a dismembered, decomposing body was found in Louisiana, a chilling discovery of a human foot in Mississippi has led detectives to identify the victim. On Friday, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith identified the victim in the homicide...
Video shows wild turkey causing chaos in Ohio home, crashing out of window
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – You could call it an investigation into “fowl” play. A video posted by police in Ohio shows a wild turkey trying to make an escape from police captivity after flying through the window of a home in Miami Township. The incident took...
Biden: ‘It’s going to take years’ for Florida to recover
(NewsNation) — President Joe Biden said “it’s going to take years” for Florida to “recover and rebuild” after Hurricane Ian ravaged the state last week. Biden met with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, one of his most prominent Republican critics, in the aftermath of the hurricane to coordinate recovery efforts. Biden said in his remarks Wednesday that he and DeSantis had “one job and one job only” which was to “make sure the people of Florida get everything they need to fully and thoroughly recover.”
