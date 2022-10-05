'Here we grow again': UHC, WVU officials celebrate new School of Nursing campus with ribbon cutting

Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Harrison County BOE to set goals for superintendent at special meeting
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Board of Education will finalize goals for the school system’s superintendent during a special meeting next week. Each year, boards of education across the state are required by law to set goals and objectives for their superintendents. These goals must be put into writing.
WVNews
Heath department considering finding its own space
KINGWOOD — The Preston County Board of Health will request proposals for a future health department building. Health Department Administrator V.J.Davis told the board of health Tuesday that it is one of several options that will provide more space.
WVNews
Costumed characters, four-legged friends descend on Clarksburg (West Virginia) during First Friday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — First Friday brought people of all ages and their four-legged friends to downtown Clarksburg for some fall fun. A dozen dogs walked from the Harrison County Senior Citizens Center to Jackson Square in a pet parade.
WVNews
Bridgeport pounds Preston; South Harrison gets late stop for 2-point win
KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — The Bridgeport Indians rolled to a 55-13 road win over the Preston Knights on Friday. Zach Rohrig put Bridgeport ahead for good on a 25-yard touchdown run with 10:08 left in the first quarter.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
Two more towns awarded stimulus funds by county commission
KINGWOOD — Two more Preston County towns will receive American Rescue Plan Act funds to help with sewer and stormwater projects. County commissioners approved the award Tuesday of $75,000 to Masontown and $37,500 to Reedsville to do preliminary engineering on projects to reduce the amount of storm and runoff water — termed influx and infiltration, or I & I — that goes into their sanitary sewer lines.
WVNews
WVU's purpose
Living with a purpose. We all likely have heard that phrase or some iteration of it as “finding our purpose,” and it has become a familiar catch-phrase in society today. But while some speak of it, others just do it and that is truly the case of West Virginia University President Dr. E. Gordon Gee and his efforts at the state’s largest land grant university.
WVNews
William Lee Trusler
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 33-year-old homeless man from Clarksburg has been charged wi…
WVNews
A welcome Saturday break for West Virginia football
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Another Saturday is upon us and it comes as so many of them do this season without a West Virginia football game to watch. This, of course, is never a welcome break for the Mountaineers fans, whose fall Saturdays are constructed to exist around a football game, be it home or away. But for the team itself, this shortened off-week with Baylor awaiting next Thursday night, it’s as welcome as a cool day in August.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WVNews
Small plane crashes in Preston County; pilot taken to the hospital
ROWLESBURG — The pilot of a small plane that crashed near the Cheat River Bridge Friday afternoon has been flown to JW Ruby Memorial Hospital for treatment. The pilot was the only person in the single-engine plane, which crashed while trying to land at a small, private airport along the Cheat River, officials said. The bridge is on U.S. 50, between Rowlesburg and Aurora.
WVNews
Preston County man waives probable cause hearing on Harrison soliciting minor via computer charge
CLARKSBURG — A 42-year-old Preston County man accused of soliciting a minor via computer has waived his probable cause hearing. In return for the waiver, which sends the case to Harrison County Circuit Court, Assistant Defender Jordan Dishong will receive an early look at the state’s case against Garrett Edwin Shrout of Masontown.
WVNews
Morgantown slows Fairmont Senior in 14-0 shutout victory
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Morgantown Mohigans forced a pair of key turnovers on defense and held the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears to 121 yards of offense, overcoming two failed trips to the red zone for a 14-0 shutout at Pony Lewis Field on Friday night. “I think...
WVNews
Carol Sue Keavney
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Carol Sue Keavney, 79, of Bristol, WV, passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at home, with her loved ones by her side. Carol was born in Clarksburg on April 10, 1943, to the late Roy Cain and Mildred (Humphrey) Dodd.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WVNews
Faith & Hope service schedule
First Christian Apostolic Church, near Tunnelton Post Office. Sunday: 10 a.m. Sunday School, 6 p.m. worship, Rev. Ray Frankhouser, 304-329-3040, 304-568-2662.
WVNews
Lewis County edges Buckhannon-Upshur, 35-34, in overtime thriller
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — It was a Route 33 Rivalry game for the ages as Lewis County and Buckhannon-Upshur locked horns with the Minutemen coming out on top in overtime, 35-34. It was the second week in a row that the Minutemen have been involved in a one-point contest that came down to a missed extra point after they lost last week to Lincoln, 21-20.
WVNews
Trick or Treat
KINGWOOD — Once again it’s time light up the pumpkins, put on a costume, and go trick-or-treating. The following list of community trick or treat and events will be updated as new information is received. Sunday, Oct. 23.
WVNews
Keyser fell at John Marshall on Friday night 30-14.
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) – Playing without the services of normal starting quarterback J…
WVNews
Baked goods
SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — The Salem Apple Butter Festival continued Friday with sunny skies i…
WVNews
WVNews
Eagles down Grafton in straight sets
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert C. Byrd displayed solid play all-around in its straight-set victory over Grafton in Big 10 Conference volleyball action by the scores of 25-14, 25-18 and 25-16 Wednesday night at RCB Gymnasium. Avery Childers was her own dominant self all over the floor with...
WVNews
Point Pleasant's Kanaan Abbas
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) - The Point Pleasant boys soccer team played host to Alexand…
Comments / 0