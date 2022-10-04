Read full article on original website
Related
mainepublic.org
Mills asks for intervention to prevent proposed Versant rate hike
The Governor's Energy Office is opposing a rate hike request from Versant Power that could increase electricity prices by $13 a month for residential customers beginning next summer. The office filed a petition to intervene with the Maine Public Utilities Commission on Tuesday. Gov. Janet Mills says the proposed 32%...
LePage: Gov. Mills 'very fortunate' that COVID came to Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — Republican nominee for governor Paul LePage said during a debate Thursday that his Democratic rival got a political boost from COVID-19, thanks to federal pandemic aid. “This governor has been very, very fortunate that COVID came, because with COVID came nearly $15 billion from Uncle Joe,”...
WMTW
Fact-checking the first Maine governor’s race debate between Janet Mills and Paul LePage
In Tuesday night's first Maine gubernatorial race debate between incumbent Democrat Janet Mills and Republican challenger Paul Lepage, LePage underscored his desire to downsize state government. Lepage said, "Janet Mills' only solution over the last four years is to throw money at a problem." State spending has increased 20% since...
spectrumlocalnews.com
LePage and Mills trade barbs over Maine economy in Portland
The two leading candidates for governor sparred Thursday about the economy and offered differing visions for how to address a potential national recession. Former Gov. Paul LePage, a Republican running for a third non-consecutive term, wasted no time declaring that Maine is in a recession and blaming current Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mainepublic.org
LePage says in a debate that Mills was ‘fortunate’ COVID hit because of the influx of federal funds
Maine Democratic Gov. Janet Mills and former Republican Gov. Paul LePage tussled over their stewardship of state finances Thursday during a forum hosted by the Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce. LePage at one point said Mills was fortunate that the pandemic hit because it came with federal dollars for the state.
fiddleheadfocus.com
Increasing safety and efficiency of Route 1 in northern Maine
When large trucks travel down Main Street in Presque Isle, they currently must pass by 147 commercial or residential driveways, 25 street intersections, 12 crosswalks, nine stoplights, and one railroad crossing. This route can create safety hazards for other vehicles and pedestrians. It also results in increased emissions and pollution from trucks idling at intersections.
WMTW
Janet Mills and Paul LePage face off in second gubernatorial debate
PORTLAND, Maine -- Oct. 6, 2022 — Maine Democratic Governor Janet Mills and Republican challenger Paul LePage, her predecessor in office, conducted their second debate Thursday morning before the Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce. With the hour on stage focused on economic issues, the candidates showcased their differences on...
10 Maine Towns Out-of-Staters Can’t Pronounce Correctly
Every year Maine sees a flood of tourists into the state who come here to visit all that Maine has to offer and to spend money. Tourism is one of Maine's largest industries. With the COVID-19 pandemic, Maine is expecting a less than stellar tourism season and we're going to miss those "people from away."
RELATED PEOPLE
An $850 check is coming from the state of Maine
photo of money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash) How does a financial boost sound right now? The great news is that know that some cash is likely coming your way if you meet the requirements set by the state of Maine. As a way of helping residents, Governor Mills has proposed giving back more than half the budget surplus of 729.3 million to the taxpayers of Maine checks in the amount of $850.
wabi.tv
Maine DHHS delivering child protective service case files to OPEGA
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Health and Human Services announced on Friday it is delivering to the Officer of Program Evaluation and Government Accountability child protective service case files for four children who died last year. Following the Government Oversight Committee’s vote on September 21st, DH-S worked...
Maine Tops the List as Least Impacted State by Natural Disasters
There's a wealth of benefits to living in Maine. Yet, there's one major reason that always seems to be overlooked. This state is incredibly safe. Wallethub.com, a personal finance website, recently published its report of the states most impacted by natural disasters. To no surprise, Maine scored very well. Maine...
amjamboafrica.com
South Portland Mayor Deqa Dhalac – Maine House 120/South Portland
Why did you decide to become a candidate this year?. I decided to run for this seat when my State Representative, Victoria Morales, decided not to run again after four years of service. If elected, what would be your three main priorities?. Affordable and safe housing, fully funded public education...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wabi.tv
Report ranks Maine last on list of states to likely experience a natural disaster
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - When it comes to natural disasters, Maine just ranked last on a list of states to likely experience one. Thursday, WalletHub released its report on the “States Most Impacted by Natural Disasters.”. They say the list comes with Hurricane Ian estimated to have caused as...
wgan.com
Gas prices climbing again in Maine
Gas prices in Maine are back on the rise following a decision by OPEC+ to cut oil supply. AAA on Friday reported the state average for a gallon of regular gas hit $3.58. That’s up from $3.56 on Thursday. According to GasBuddy, the cheapest gallon of gas you’ll find...
wabi.tv
Maine Department of Education enabling new ways of education innovation statewide
Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Education is enabling new ways of education innovation statewide. The DOE announced 1.6 million dollars in Rethinking Responsive Education Ventures funding to 12 new districts Thursday. Maine is one of 11 states that received RREV funding in 2020. This round will support missions...
WMTW
Many 'snowbirds' not eligible for FEMA disaster aid
NAPLES, Maine — Thursday was supposed to be the day Sue Poulin started her annual drive from Naples to her winter home in Fort Myers, Florida. However, her home, like so many others, was badly damaged by Hurricane Ian. Photos sent to 74-year-old show the waterline from flooding in her home reached several feet high, leaving behind sludge, damage and mold.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WGME
U.S. Mint may put Maine man on dollar coin in 2024
LEWISTON (WGME) – A Lewiston man may be featured on a U.S. dollar coin in 2024, according to the Sun Journal. Dr. Bernard Lown invented the direct-current defibrillator. The Sun Journal reports the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee endorsed a proposed design for Maine’s contribution to the American Innovations coin program that features Lown’s bust, name, and a defibrillator.
spectrumlocalnews.com
As cash pours into Maine governor’s race, pundits say other factors may determine outcome
To become governor, you need enough money to be competitive, but not so much that you can’t spend it all by Election Day. With two well-known, longtime politicians on Maine’s ballot — and one unknown longshot — the money race is important, political pundits say, but it’s not likely to be the deciding factor in the race.
Maine CDC director urges people to get updated bivalent booster as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
AUGUSTA, Maine — The number of people in Maine hospitals with COVID-19 reached levels the state had not seen since May 2022 on Friday. Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah addressed the recent rise on Thursday, explaining that many of the patients go to the hospital for non-COVID health reasons, but later learn that they have the virus during routine screening testing.
Ready to Fill Up? These Are The Current Prices of Oil, Propane & Kerosene in Maine
As I begin writing this article, it is currently the coldest morning of the 2022 fall season. As a matter of fact, right now at 6:30 am on Monday, October the 3rd, it is 33 degrees here in Central Maine. And, with the weather inevitably getting colder and colder, many...
Comments / 3