Maine State

mainepublic.org

Mills asks for intervention to prevent proposed Versant rate hike

The Governor's Energy Office is opposing a rate hike request from Versant Power that could increase electricity prices by $13 a month for residential customers beginning next summer. The office filed a petition to intervene with the Maine Public Utilities Commission on Tuesday. Gov. Janet Mills says the proposed 32%...
MAINE STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

LePage and Mills trade barbs over Maine economy in Portland

The two leading candidates for governor sparred Thursday about the economy and offered differing visions for how to address a potential national recession. Former Gov. Paul LePage, a Republican running for a third non-consecutive term, wasted no time declaring that Maine is in a recession and blaming current Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat.
MAINE STATE
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Government
City
Bangor, ME
Local
Maine Business
fiddleheadfocus.com

Increasing safety and efficiency of Route 1 in northern Maine

When large trucks travel down Main Street in Presque Isle, they currently must pass by 147 commercial or residential driveways, 25 street intersections, 12 crosswalks, nine stoplights, and one railroad crossing. This route can create safety hazards for other vehicles and pedestrians. It also results in increased emissions and pollution from trucks idling at intersections.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
WMTW

Janet Mills and Paul LePage face off in second gubernatorial debate

PORTLAND, Maine -- Oct. 6, 2022 — Maine Democratic Governor Janet Mills and Republican challenger Paul LePage, her predecessor in office, conducted their second debate Thursday morning before the Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce. With the hour on stage focused on economic issues, the candidates showcased their differences on...
MAINE STATE
Q 96.1

10 Maine Towns Out-of-Staters Can’t Pronounce Correctly

Every year Maine sees a flood of tourists into the state who come here to visit all that Maine has to offer and to spend money. Tourism is one of Maine's largest industries. With the COVID-19 pandemic, Maine is expecting a less than stellar tourism season and we're going to miss those "people from away."
MAINE STATE
Person
Janet Mills
J.R. Heimbigner

An $850 check is coming from the state of Maine

photo of money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash) How does a financial boost sound right now? The great news is that know that some cash is likely coming your way if you meet the requirements set by the state of Maine. As a way of helping residents, Governor Mills has proposed giving back more than half the budget surplus of 729.3 million to the taxpayers of Maine checks in the amount of $850.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Maine DHHS delivering child protective service case files to OPEGA

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Health and Human Services announced on Friday it is delivering to the Officer of Program Evaluation and Government Accountability child protective service case files for four children who died last year. Following the Government Oversight Committee’s vote on September 21st, DH-S worked...
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

Maine Tops the List as Least Impacted State by Natural Disasters

There's a wealth of benefits to living in Maine. Yet, there's one major reason that always seems to be overlooked. This state is incredibly safe. Wallethub.com, a personal finance website, recently published its report of the states most impacted by natural disasters. To no surprise, Maine scored very well. Maine...
MAINE STATE
amjamboafrica.com

South Portland Mayor Deqa Dhalac – Maine House 120/South Portland

Why did you decide to become a candidate this year?. I decided to run for this seat when my State Representative, Victoria Morales, decided not to run again after four years of service. If elected, what would be your three main priorities?. Affordable and safe housing, fully funded public education...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
#Central Maine Power#Electricity Rates#Versant Power
wgan.com

Gas prices climbing again in Maine

Gas prices in Maine are back on the rise following a decision by OPEC+ to cut oil supply. AAA on Friday reported the state average for a gallon of regular gas hit $3.58. That’s up from $3.56 on Thursday. According to GasBuddy, the cheapest gallon of gas you’ll find...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Many 'snowbirds' not eligible for FEMA disaster aid

NAPLES, Maine — Thursday was supposed to be the day Sue Poulin started her annual drive from Naples to her winter home in Fort Myers, Florida. However, her home, like so many others, was badly damaged by Hurricane Ian. Photos sent to 74-year-old show the waterline from flooding in her home reached several feet high, leaving behind sludge, damage and mold.
NAPLES, ME
Economy
Politics
Customer Service
WGME

U.S. Mint may put Maine man on dollar coin in 2024

LEWISTON (WGME) – A Lewiston man may be featured on a U.S. dollar coin in 2024, according to the Sun Journal. Dr. Bernard Lown invented the direct-current defibrillator. The Sun Journal reports the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee endorsed a proposed design for Maine’s contribution to the American Innovations coin program that features Lown’s bust, name, and a defibrillator.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine CDC director urges people to get updated bivalent booster as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise

AUGUSTA, Maine — The number of people in Maine hospitals with COVID-19 reached levels the state had not seen since May 2022 on Friday. Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah addressed the recent rise on Thursday, explaining that many of the patients go to the hospital for non-COVID health reasons, but later learn that they have the virus during routine screening testing.
MAINE STATE

