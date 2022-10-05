ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' Star Reveals Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis

By Nicole Wert
Parade
Parade
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HQsqB_0iMCXBNF00
David Livingston/Getty Images

Actress Emma Caulfield has opened up about her Multiple Sclerosis diagnosis—a disease where the immune system eats away at the protective covering of one's nerves.

The actress spoke with Vanity Fair in a recent interview, where she revealed that she has been dealing with the disease for 22 years now and is finally coming forward with her diagnosis.

“I woke up one morning and the left side of my face felt like there were a million ants crawling on it,” she told the outlet. She wasn't sure what the problem could be and ended up going to see her acupuncturist, who suggested she might have Bell's palsy—a generally temporary weakness of the facial muscles.

The former Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress went to see a neurologist for an MRI and got the call that she has been diagnosed with MS while on set for Marti Noxon's

Gigantic.

“'You have MS.' Just like that. It was like an out-of-body experience. I’m like, 'No, that’s not possible.' I’m like, 'What are you talking about?'" she said, recalling the phone call with the doctor.

The actress mentioned that she is doing better, noting, "It’s a weird thing to say when you’re given a diagnosis like that, but truthfully, my attitude is not crumbling under the fear of 'what if' or 'what can,' or 'what has' for other people. I just have to keep going."

Caulfield noted that she finally decided to let the world know about her MS diagnosis because she doesn't want to hide it from her 6-year-old daughter, whom she shares with her husband, Mark Leslie Ford. She also mentioned that keeping it from her fellow WandaVision colleagues could potentially worsen her condition while on the job.

The actress was quietly dealing with her diagnosis while filming WandaVision back in Nov. 2019, but now she is focused on being fully open with her struggles for her next gig, where she will be reprising her role as Dottie in Kathryn Hahn's upcoming Marvel spinoff series Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

Fans will be able to watch the spinoff series next winter, only on Disney+!

Comments / 0

Related
Soaps In Depth

GENERAL HOSPITAL Stars Say Goodbye to William Ludel

Legendary GENERAL HOSPITAL director William Ludel retired in late September, and he was sent off to his seven-day weekends in style by the cast and crew with a day watching horseraces at Santa Anita Park!. Part of the GH directing team since 1993, Ludel has been nominated for Daytime Emmy...
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Wynonna Judd recalls the last words she said to mom Naomi

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources. In a candid interview, Wynonna Judd...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathryn Hahn
Person
Marti Noxon
Person
Emma Caulfield
Vogue Magazine

Kathy Najimy Knows She’s a Gay icon

Still, as one of Hollywood’s greatest living character actors, Najimy’s work in Hocus Pocus and other campy classics is the stuff of legend: There was her turn as the irreverent Sister Mary Patrick in Sister Act; as the stressed-out mother in Rat Race; and she even voiced King of the Hill’s Peggy Hill (“I’m Peggy Hill—ho yeah!”). So, in honor of the sequel’s release, we couldn’t resist catching up with Najimy to talk about becoming a Sanderson sister again, how she stays so funny, being a gay icon (“I love the gays!”), and why her ongoing activism work is so important to her.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

'Chicago P.D.' Cast Pays Tribute to Jesse Lee Soffer on Social Media After Final Episode

Last night, Jesse Lee Soffer wrapped up his role as Detective Jay Halstead on NBC's Chicago P.D. While his fans were sad to see one of the show's original cast members go, Soffer's colleagues are the ones who have taken it the hardest. Many took to social media last night to express how they feel about the star's exit and make it known that Soffer will be missed dearly on set.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Buffy The Vampire Slayer#Immune System#Ants#Vanity Fair
Parade

Daniela Ruah Shares Sneak Peek of ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Premiere, Whether Hetty Returns and Kensi and Deeks as Parents

NCIS: Los Angeles returns for its 14th season on Sunday and while there will still be the usual saving-the-world cases for the team, we will also spend more time going home with them. Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) will be taking care of his father Raymond (Richard Gant), Callen (Chris O’Donnell) is planning his wedding to Anna (Bar Paly), and Kensi (Daniela Ruah) and Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) are full-on foster parents to Rosa Reyes (Natalia Del Riego), the teenager that Kensi rescued in Mexico.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Meet Reign Disick, a Star in the Making

There is no doubt that the Kardashians have climbed the social ladder by tremendous leaps. Over the years, we have seen them grow unbelievably fast and become a famous known name around the globe. The Kardashians have also helped the Jenners gather the attention and fame they required to jump-start their own modeling careers. No matter if you hate them or love them, they are our favorite topics of gossip.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Actress Anaya Soni Reveals She's Suffering Kidney Failure

Actress Anaya Soni said she is suffering from kidney failure and was hospitalized over the weekend. Soni's condition is "serious" and she asked her fans for prayers on Instagram. The actress primarily worked in television in India, appearing on the shows Naamkaran, Ishq Mein Marajwaan, and Mere Sai. "Doctors are...
CELEBRITIES
Soaps In Depth

GENERAL HOSPITAL’s Kathleen Gati Thanks Anthony Geary

This past August marked Kathleen Gati’s 10th anniversary playing GENERAL HOSPITAL’s Liesl Obrecht. In an interview with Soaps.com dishing about her decade in Port Charles, Gati shared her excitement for the career milestone, especially since playing Dr. Obrecht was only supposed to be a two-day job. Until, she explained, GH icon Anthony Geary (ex-Luke) got involved!
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Kristin Cavallari Shares Beachy Photos From 'Spiritual Journey' in Mexico

Kristin Cavallari decided to take a break from the hustle and bustle of everyday life to relax and detox in Mexico—physically, emotionally, and spiritually. The 35-year-old shared photos from her vacation in Los Barriles, Mexico with her best friend Justin Anderson on Instagram, opening up in the caption about how healing it has been.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Why Jennifer Beals Was 'Hesitant' to Star in 'Flashdance'

Jennifer Beals revealed that she wasn't so sure she would star in what ended up being her breakout film, Flashdance. Speaking with Jimmy Fallon on the special '80s version of The Tonight Show, which originally aired on Oct. 5, Beals told the host that after she was offered the part, she didn't know if she wanted to take it.
MOVIES
Parade

Young Winnie Actress Lipsyncs Iconic 'Hocus Pocus' Line in Nostalgic TikTok

Never thought we'd find someone to out-Midler Bette Midler, but 15-year-old Taylor Paige Henderson has proved us wrong!. The young actress plays the young Winnie Sanderson in the new Hocus Pocus sequel, and her ability to match the original character's mannerisms—from her eye rolls to her hand movements and everything little detail that falls in between—is not only uncanny, but truthfully kind of eerie.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Parade

55K+
Followers
14K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy