Buckeye, AZ

Buckeye police looking for a different brand of package thieves: 'porch ninjas'

By Kye Graves, Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
Buckeye police announced on Twitter that they are searching for suspects in relation to a series of package thefts.

Typically, package thieves are referred to as "porch pirates" but some on Twitter wisely pointed out that these thieves may be the dawn of a new breed.

"Porch ninjas."

Draped in all black and gone in the blink of an eye, Arizonans will now have to keep an eye out for both pirates and ninjas.

Buckeye police are urging anyone with information to contact their tip line at 623-349-6411.

Reach breaking news reporter Kye Graves at klgraves@gannett.com or on Twitter @kyegraves

