Company with low bid picked to build terminal at Topeka's Philip Billard Municipal Airport

The company that submitted the lowest of the two bids the Metropolitan Topeka Airport Authority received to build a new terminal at Philip Billard Municipal Airport was chosen Tuesday to carry out that job.

MTAA board members voted 3-0 to award the bid to Wichita-based Icon Structures, which offered to do the project for $4,669,000.

The MTAA received one other bid, from Topeka-based Senne Co. Inc., which totaled $5,240,523.

"We believe that we made the best decision possible today," board chairman Michael Munson said afterward.

More: Topeka Police Department operated helicopter program based at Philip Billard Municipal Airport

The five-member MTAA is a volunteer board that oversees the operations of Philip Billard Municipal Airport, Topeka Regional Airport — formerly known as Forbes Field — and Topeka Air Industrial Park, located at Topeka Regional Airport.

During a special meeting conducted using Zoom, "yes" votes were cast Tuesday in favor of the Icon bid by board members Munson, Brian Armstrong and Erica Garcia Babb.

Member Lisa Stubbs was absent. Samuel Sutton, the board's other member, took part in Tuesday's Zoom meeting but wasn't present at the time of the vote.

35 contractors viewed announcement

The engineer's estimate of probable costs for the terminal project was $4,960,952.92, according to a document in the agenda packet for Tuesday's meeting.

Though only two bids were received, MTAA President Eric Johnson said the project was advertised in print and online, and about 35 contractors viewed the plans. Some of those were subcontractors.

MTAA board members initially planned to consider awarding the bid Sept. 20, but decided that day to arrange Tuesday's special Zoom meeting and consider awarding it then.

Grant funding from the Cares Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law — Airport Terminal Program are being used to finance the project to replace the Billard terminal.

The current terminal was built in 1954, is in poor condition and has problems with its plumbing, electrical, and heating and air conditioning systems, Johnson said last January to Topeka's mayor and city council.

They subsequently awarded the MTAA Covid-19 relief funding, which will go to finance projects that will include replacing the terminal.

More: Early Topeka aviator Philip Billard was 'adventurous spirit'

Wichita company was recommended to be awarded contract

Johnson recommended board members award the contract to build the terminal to Icon Structures, which he said had been a sub-contractor in the construction of the airport terminal at Manhattan.

Construction on the Topeka terminal is anticipated to begin next March, he said.

Tim Hrenchir can be reached at threnchir@gannett.com or 785-213-5934.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Company with low bid picked to build terminal at Topeka's Philip Billard Municipal Airport