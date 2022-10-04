ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Eric Schmitt: We're confident we’re gonna win

By The Mark Reardon Show, Mark Reardon
97.1 FM Talk
97.1 FM Talk
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dOHB5_0iMCWphg00

Missouri Attorney General joins the Mark Reardon Show to discuss why he and five other Attorneys General filed a joint lawsuit against Biden's student loan forgiveness plans, citing its unconstitutional nature.

“We filed it last week, Missouri, again first to file, to enter this fight. A fight of our choosing here because it's just wrong. I mean if you just set aside the unfairness of the idea that people who paid off their loans or chose to work during college or did something else… People viscerally understand that there's a real disconnect there. But then also, it's unconstitutional,” Schmitt said.

Later he continued, “There's no statute anywhere that gives the president of United States single-handedly, with the stroke of a pen, wipe out this slush fund for up to 500 billion to a trillion dollars. And so it's illegal. We filed the lawsuit, we're very confident we're gonna win. But I think this is just a cynical attempt by Joe Biden to try to curry favor. But I think it backfired.”

Listen to more from 97.1 FM Talk:

And Download the Audacy app to listen to 97.1 FM Talk

Comments / 2

Related
KYTV

Get to know your Missouri judges before election day

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There’s a new site where you can get to know your Missouri judges, especially those who are up for retention. Laurence Tucker, Chairman of the Missouri Judicial Performance Review Committee, said this site helps voters. “Vital that people who keep them in office or don’t...
MISSOURI STATE
mymoinfo.com

Representative Wright Has New Leadership Position in Missouri Legislature

(Jefferson City) State Representative Dale Wright of Farmington has been named the Chairman of the Missouri House Administration and Accounts Committee. Wright will direct the renovation of the House chambers in the state capitol while governing expenditures. Representative Wright represents the 116th District which covers parts of southern St. Francois...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Education
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Senate Democratic Leader Says Only Special Session He Would Consider Returning for is Sports Betting Bill

(MISSOURINET) – Missouri’s neighboring states allow sports betting but not Missouri. An effort to legalize sports wagering fell short this year in the state Legislature. State Senate Republican Leader Caleb Rowden says it is a priority next year. Senate Democratic Leader John Rizzo, of Independence, says he’s all for legalizing the form of gambling in Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
939theeagle.com

Missouri Republicans and Democrats view impact of tax cut bill differently

The largest tax cut in Missouri history will be signed into law Wednesday morning by Governor Mike Parson in Jefferson City. It’s been a top priority of the special session call from the GOP governor, who says the General Assembly has answered his call to cut Missourians’ taxes and return some of their hard-earned dollars.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Schmitt
Person
Joe Biden
missouriindependent.com

Missouri AFL-CIO endorses marijuana legalization constitutional amendment

The push to legalize recreational marijuana has won the endorsement of Missouri’s largest labor organization. Missouri AFL-CIO president Jake Hummel on Thursday announced his organization was endorsing the proposal, which will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot as Amendment 3, calling it a “huge step forward for criminal justice reform in Missouri.”
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Attorneys General#Audacy
gladstonedispatch.com

Missouri governor orders review over materials mentioning National Guard ballot question

JEFFERSON CITY — Activities surrounding a question on Missouri’s Nov. 8 ballot have caught the attention of Gov. Mike Parson and his director of public safety. Parson, a Republican, ordered a review after online materials and emails to members of the Missouri National Guard referenced Amendment 5, said Lt. Col. Lindsey Decker, spokesperson for the Missouri National Guard.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Missouri State Auditor issues audit results of Dent County

State Auditor Nicole Galloway today issued her audit of Dent County, located in southeast Missouri. The county received a rating of “good,” which is the same rating issued in a 2019 audit of the county. During the course of the audit, auditors noted that the Sheriff’s fee bank...
DENT COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
lewispnj.com

Fair ballot language for November election

Do you want to amend the Missouri Constitution to:. allow the General Assembly to override the current constitutional restrictions of state investments by the state treasurer; and. allow state investments in municipal securities possessing one of the top five highest long term ratings or the highest short term rating?. State...
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Missouri Governor grants 26 pardons during September, 2022

For September 2022, Governor Mike Parson granted 26 pardons under Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and have been sent to the individuals. Pardons:. Scott Hohlt. Deren Creek. Shontai Carter. Mary Link-Ishmael. Paul Helms.
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

Here’s where Missouri ranks in smoking rates

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Smoking rates and deaths related to smoking in Missouri are some of the highest in the country. Nice-Rx analyzed data to find which states are the most impacted by smoking. West Virginia and Kentucky have the highest smoking rate in 2022, followed by Louisiana, Ohio, Mississippi, Alabama and Arkansas. Missouri comes in at number nine. Tennessee and Indiana’s smoking rates are also around 19%.
MISSOURI STATE
97.1 FM Talk

97.1 FM Talk

St. Louis, MO
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
704K+
Views
ABOUT

St.Louis's most trusted news, entertaining talk & comprehensive sports radio station.

 https://www.audacy.com/971talk

Comments / 0

Community Policy