Eric Schmitt: We're confident we’re gonna win

Missouri Attorney General joins the Mark Reardon Show to discuss why he and five other Attorneys General filed a joint lawsuit against Biden's student loan forgiveness plans, citing its unconstitutional nature.

“We filed it last week, Missouri, again first to file, to enter this fight. A fight of our choosing here because it's just wrong. I mean if you just set aside the unfairness of the idea that people who paid off their loans or chose to work during college or did something else… People viscerally understand that there's a real disconnect there. But then also, it's unconstitutional,” Schmitt said.

Later he continued, “There's no statute anywhere that gives the president of United States single-handedly, with the stroke of a pen, wipe out this slush fund for up to 500 billion to a trillion dollars. And so it's illegal. We filed the lawsuit, we're very confident we're gonna win. But I think this is just a cynical attempt by Joe Biden to try to curry favor. But I think it backfired.”

Listen to more from 97.1 FM Talk:

And Download the Audacy app to listen to 97.1 FM Talk