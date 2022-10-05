Read full article on original website
Related
wevv.com
Webster County woman life-flighted to hospital after crash
A woman was flown to the hospital after being seriously injured in a crash in Webster County, Kentucky on Thursday afternoon. The Kentucky State Police says troopers were called to investigate a crash that happened around 3 p.m. on Thursday on US 41 in Webster County. KPS says its preliminary...
Daviess County Coroner identifies West 10th Street shooting victim
(WEHT) - The Daviess County Coroner's office has identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Owensboro on Thursday as 42-year-old Christopher Green.
wevv.com
Juvenile dead, man hospitalized with critical injuries after crash in Dubois County
A juvenile is dead and a man remains hospitalized with critical injuries after a crash that happened on Friday morning in Dubois County, Indiana, according to authorities. The Dubois County Sheriff's Office says its deputies were called to the scene of a crash at West State Road 56 and 300 North around 10 a.m. on Friday.
wevv.com
Authorities identify victim in Owensboro murder investigation
Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed in Owensboro, Kentucky on Thursday morning. The Owensboro Police Department says the man who was killed in Thursday's shooting was 42-year-old Christopher Green of Owensboro. The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the area of West 10th Street and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSP investigating accident with injuries in Slaughters
SLAUGHTERS, Ky. (WEHT) – More details have been released on a wreck that happened in Slaughters, near the Webster County and Hopkins County line. Kentucky State Police (KSP) says on October 6, around 3 p.m., it was asked to investigate a wreck on US 41 in Webster County. Police say preliminary investigation indicated that a […]
whopam.com
Two shot Friday night outside Greenville Road apartments
Two women were injured in a shooting Friday night outside the Woodland Heights Apartments on Greenville Road. The Christian County Sheriff’s Office said detectives remained on scene early Saturday morning investigating after the call came in about 11 p.m. of one woman shot in the leg and another in the abdomen.
wevv.com
Owensboro shooting victim dies at hospital; man charged with murder
A shooting that happened in Owensboro, Kentucky on Thursday morning turned deadly. The Owensboro Police Department said that officers were called to the area of West 10th Street and Western Court around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, where they found a man with a gunshot wound. We were told that the man's...
wevv.com
Man killed in Thursday morning Owensboro shooting
A man was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after a Thursday morning shooting in Owensboro, Kentucky, according to police. The Owensboro Police Department said the shooting happened on Thursday just after 11:30 a.m. in the area of West 10th Street and Western Court. Police later told us that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
14news.com
W. State Road 56 shut down due to deadly car crash
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Dubois County Sheriffs Office responded Friday morning to West State Road 56 and 300 North for a personal injury accident. When they arrived on scene, deputies say they saw a cargo van laying on its side and a small pickup truck with two people still inside the vehicle with front-end damage. While investigating, officials reported that a Ford van driven by Ethan Fulkerson of Cannelton was traveling west on State Road 56 following a semi and tractor trailer.
WSAZ
Mom holding 13-month-old hit by car at her mailbox; baby dies
HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WFIE/Gray News) – A 13-month-old child died after her mother was hit by a car while carrying the baby, officials in Kentucky said. Henderson County deputies said the collision happened late Tuesday morning when 25-year-old Alaina Majors was standing at her mailbox carrying her daughter. Deputies...
14news.com
Officials and neighbors react to Thursday morning Owensboro shooting
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A Daviess County man is facing a murder charge after a shooting that happened on Thursday. According to the Owensboro Police Department, officers responded to a shooting on the 2700 block of West 10th Street around 11:40 a.m. Police say when officers arrived on scene, they...
wevv.com
Crash involving motorcycle closes part of North First Avenue in Evansville
Traffic was blocked off on part of North First Avenue in Evansville after a crash on Friday afternoon. The crash happened in the area of North First Avenue and West Tennessee Street just before 1 p.m. on Friday. Dispatchers said that injuries were reported, but the extent of those injuries...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wreck spotted at Slaughters intersection
SLAUGHTERS, Ky. (WEHT) – People can possibly expect a traffic delay if they are traveling close to the Webster County-Hopkins County line. Eyewitnesses tell us a wreck has occurred at the intersection of KY-138 and U.S. 41 in Slaughters. Kentucky State Police and the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office are working the accident. Eyewitnesses say they […]
14news.com
Grand Jury indicts Owensboro woman accused of providing gun to minor
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police say 36-year-old Erica West was indicted by the Daviess County Grand Jury for Unlawfully Providing/Permitting a Minor to Possess a Handgun. She was arrested Thursday, then released from jail a short time later. Police say West intentionally provided a handgun to a minor. They...
wevv.com
Evansville man charged with murder following stabbing at apartment
An Evansville man was charged with Murder after a stabbing late Friday night. According to Evansville Police, Zachary Page is accused of killing the victim inside an apartment along Park Street after 8:30PM. In the affidavit, a witness told police that Page and another person were in the apartment when...
14news.com
Traffic Alert: Dump truck takes down power lines in Warrick Co.
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a traffic alert in Warrick County. Dispatchers say a dump truck took down some power lines. It happened shortly before 6:30 a.m. at Vann and Anderson in Newburgh. The intersection is shut down, and drivers should avoid the area. Deputies say the driver...
One block of North Adams closed next to Holy Name School
HENDERSON, Ky., (WEHT) – Officials say the city of Henderson and its contractor Hazex Construction have temporarily closed one block of North Adams Street between First Street and Second Street to thru traffic. Officials say the closure is for safety reasons due to the demolition of the remaining structure at the former IBT church complex. Officials […]
wevv.com
Kids found living in poor conditions with no power or water in Muhlenberg County, police say
The Central City Police Department in Central City, Kentucky, says two people are facing felony abuse charges after two kids were found living in poor conditions with no power or water. CCPD says it started on Tuesday, when officers went to a home to check on the welfare and living...
wevv.com
Video of Warrick County deputies detaining a teen raising concerns
44News received a video showing the moment Gloria Stepro's 14-year-old son was pushed to the ground being detained. "An officer struck my son three different times," said Stepro. Punching him near the back of his head while the others try to keep him on the ground. "The other officer put...
Comments / 5