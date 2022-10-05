ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, KY

Comments / 5

Related
wevv.com

Webster County woman life-flighted to hospital after crash

A woman was flown to the hospital after being seriously injured in a crash in Webster County, Kentucky on Thursday afternoon. The Kentucky State Police says troopers were called to investigate a crash that happened around 3 p.m. on Thursday on US 41 in Webster County. KPS says its preliminary...
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Authorities identify victim in Owensboro murder investigation

Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed in Owensboro, Kentucky on Thursday morning. The Owensboro Police Department says the man who was killed in Thursday's shooting was 42-year-old Christopher Green of Owensboro. The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the area of West 10th Street and...
OWENSBORO, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Accidents
City
Robards, KY
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Henderson County, KY
Crime & Safety
Henderson County, KY
Accidents
County
Henderson County, KY
WEHT/WTVW

KSP investigating accident with injuries in Slaughters

SLAUGHTERS, Ky. (WEHT) – More details have been released on a wreck that happened in Slaughters, near the Webster County and Hopkins County line. Kentucky State Police (KSP) says on October 6, around 3 p.m., it was asked to investigate a wreck on US 41 in Webster County. Police say preliminary investigation indicated that a […]
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Two shot Friday night outside Greenville Road apartments

Two women were injured in a shooting Friday night outside the Woodland Heights Apartments on Greenville Road. The Christian County Sheriff’s Office said detectives remained on scene early Saturday morning investigating after the call came in about 11 p.m. of one woman shot in the leg and another in the abdomen.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Owensboro shooting victim dies at hospital; man charged with murder

A shooting that happened in Owensboro, Kentucky on Thursday morning turned deadly. The Owensboro Police Department said that officers were called to the area of West 10th Street and Western Court around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, where they found a man with a gunshot wound. We were told that the man's...
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Man killed in Thursday morning Owensboro shooting

A man was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after a Thursday morning shooting in Owensboro, Kentucky, according to police. The Owensboro Police Department said the shooting happened on Thursday just after 11:30 a.m. in the area of West 10th Street and Western Court. Police later told us that...
OWENSBORO, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Henderson Co
14news.com

W. State Road 56 shut down due to deadly car crash

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Dubois County Sheriffs Office responded Friday morning to West State Road 56 and 300 North for a personal injury accident. When they arrived on scene, deputies say they saw a cargo van laying on its side and a small pickup truck with two people still inside the vehicle with front-end damage. While investigating, officials reported that a Ford van driven by Ethan Fulkerson of Cannelton was traveling west on State Road 56 following a semi and tractor trailer.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
WSAZ

Mom holding 13-month-old hit by car at her mailbox; baby dies

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WFIE/Gray News) – A 13-month-old child died after her mother was hit by a car while carrying the baby, officials in Kentucky said. Henderson County deputies said the collision happened late Tuesday morning when 25-year-old Alaina Majors was standing at her mailbox carrying her daughter. Deputies...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Officials and neighbors react to Thursday morning Owensboro shooting

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A Daviess County man is facing a murder charge after a shooting that happened on Thursday. According to the Owensboro Police Department, officers responded to a shooting on the 2700 block of West 10th Street around 11:40 a.m. Police say when officers arrived on scene, they...
OWENSBORO, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WEHT/WTVW

Wreck spotted at Slaughters intersection

SLAUGHTERS, Ky. (WEHT) – People can possibly expect a traffic delay if they are traveling close to the Webster County-Hopkins County line. Eyewitnesses tell us a wreck has occurred at the intersection of KY-138 and U.S. 41 in Slaughters. Kentucky State Police and the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office are working the accident. Eyewitnesses say they […]
SLAUGHTERS, KY
14news.com

Grand Jury indicts Owensboro woman accused of providing gun to minor

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police say 36-year-old Erica West was indicted by the Daviess County Grand Jury for Unlawfully Providing/Permitting a Minor to Possess a Handgun. She was arrested Thursday, then released from jail a short time later. Police say West intentionally provided a handgun to a minor. They...
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Evansville man charged with murder following stabbing at apartment

An Evansville man was charged with Murder after a stabbing late Friday night. According to Evansville Police, Zachary Page is accused of killing the victim inside an apartment along Park Street after 8:30PM. In the affidavit, a witness told police that Page and another person were in the apartment when...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Traffic Alert: Dump truck takes down power lines in Warrick Co.

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a traffic alert in Warrick County. Dispatchers say a dump truck took down some power lines. It happened shortly before 6:30 a.m. at Vann and Anderson in Newburgh. The intersection is shut down, and drivers should avoid the area. Deputies say the driver...
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

One block of North Adams closed next to Holy Name School

HENDERSON, Ky., (WEHT) – Officials say the city of Henderson and its contractor Hazex Construction have temporarily closed one block of North Adams Street between First Street and Second Street to thru traffic. Officials say the closure is for safety reasons due to the demolition of the remaining structure at the former IBT church complex. Officials […]
HENDERSON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy