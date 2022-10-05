DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Dubois County Sheriffs Office responded Friday morning to West State Road 56 and 300 North for a personal injury accident. When they arrived on scene, deputies say they saw a cargo van laying on its side and a small pickup truck with two people still inside the vehicle with front-end damage. While investigating, officials reported that a Ford van driven by Ethan Fulkerson of Cannelton was traveling west on State Road 56 following a semi and tractor trailer.

DUBOIS COUNTY, IN ・ 21 HOURS AGO