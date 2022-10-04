ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluffton, OH

Bluffton students share cross-cultural experiences

By Dean Brown
The Lima News
The Lima News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P2nF1_0iMCWlQ000
Darius Boeke shares his cross-cultural experience in the Navajo Nation with Bluffton University students.

BLUFFTON — Bluffton University students who participated in short-term cross-cultural experiences last spring spoke during Forum in Yoder Recital Hall. Students who traveled to the Czech Republic, the Southwest Native Nations, and Washington, D.C., spoke during the morning session while students who explored Guatemala, Kentucky, Korea and South Texas spoke in the evening.

Darius Boeke shared his experiences about his trip to the Navajo Nation.

“I think outside of it being an educational requirement, I think we have the opportunity to really be involved with people that aren’t like us to the eye view,” he said. “But then getting to know these people, we really realized that these people were just like us. They just want the freedom, they want their ability; they want their homes. They want everything that they have to themselves. I think that’s my biggest takeaway, realizing that those people are just like us. I think we look at those people as being outsiders when really they’re just like us and we should accept them more than we do.”

The Navajo Nation is the largest land area held by a Native American tribe in the U.S. It is one of a few indigenous nations whose reservation lands overlap its traditional homelands. The Nation’s median cash household income is around $20,000 per year. However, using federal standards, unemployment levels fluctuate between 40 and 45%. About 40% of families live below the federal poverty rate.

A second member of the team that experienced the Navajo Nation, Nathan de Weese shared, “It’s one thing to read a book and learn about it in the classroom. It’s a whole different thing to actually experience what these people go through every day. To see what they’re going through and what they’re lacking. It really just shows a perspective of we need to do more in general and books need to change and action needs to be taken.”

Director of cross-cultural programs Paul Neufeld Weaver explained the program at Bluffton University.

“It is a requirement for all of our students which is a bit unusual,” he said. “But we believe overall that to be an educated person prepared for the world of work and life in the 21st century, you need to have competence in relating to people who come from other backgrounds than your own. This is a way we pursue that competence.”

Most Bluffton undergraduate students participate in a three-week cross-cultural experience led by Bluffton faculty and staff. However, semester-long and alternative programs are also available to students. BCA Study Abroad partners with Bluffton to give students more options for discovery through cross-cultural experiences.

Reach Dean Brown at 567-242-0409.

Comments / 0

Related
The Lima News

Ohio Theater offers actor’s workshop

LIMA —An actor’s workshop is being offered at the Ohio Theater in downtown Lima. Actors will perfect their craft by working on scenes from new plays. The workshop is open to all experience levels 18 years and older. There will be two groups. One group will be on Sundays from 2 to 4 p.m. beginning Sunday and ending on Nov. 27. The Monday group will be from 7 to 9 p.m. beginning Monday through Nov. 28th. The cost of participation is $150.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Marriage license applications filed in Allen County

LIMA — The following couples recently filed applications for marriage licenses in Allen County Probate Court:. Nicholas Adams and Callie Kaufman, both of Lima; Tyler White and Taylor Winget, both of Lima; Clark Sprague of Bowling Green and Carol Stern of Lima; Kyle Wallace of Lima and Audrey Rodriguez of Harrod; Brian Brookbank of Lebanon and Sheri Welker of Lima; Patrick Bicknell and Marissa Edgington, both of Cairo; Joseph Gossard and Devan Von Sossan, both of Delphos; Joseph Carver and Kimberly Dove, both of Lima; Zeth Casey and Jessica Cady, both of Lima; Eric Tolen and Arin Reger, both of Delphos; Brandon Michael and Margaret Patterson, both of Spencerville; Lamar Thomas of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Mary Fitzgerald of Delphos; Storm Keim and Leah Gammon, both of Alger; Darrell Crowe Jr. and Katherine Tata, both of Lima; Morgan Horn and Brittany Smith, both of Lima; and Andrew Walczak of Dublin and Rebecca Patterson of Lima.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Manchester thrilled to see GOP Victory Center open

LIMA — The Allen County Republican Party hosted a grand opening of its Victory Center on Thursday. Party members opened the doors to prepare for the upcoming election on Nov. 8. Special guest 84th District Ohio House of Representative Susan Manchester spoke to the party at the grand opening....
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bluffton, OH
Local
Ohio Education
State
Kentucky State
State
Washington State
Bluffton, OH
Education
The Lima News

No more delay: Allen County engineer re-enters contract with Allied Construction, LLC for the Tar & Chip Program

LIMA — After a short time of delay, the Allen County engineer re-entered into a contract with Allied Construction, LLC to complete the Tar & Chip Program. The office hires a contractor to aid in its annual projects but this year some things changed. Allied Construction, LLC is contracted with counties around the state of Ohio to fix the state’s roadways. Just before beginning in Allen County, some workers became sick with COVID.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

This week’s updates on the coronavirus pandemic

• Allen County Public Health will continue offering updated COVID-19 boosters and influenza vaccines at its off-site immunization clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays and Fridays at Clock Tower Plaza, 927 N. Cable Road, Lima, in suites 195 and 200, through Friday, Dec. 30. Already, Ohio Department...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Spartan players recognize teachers

LIMA — Prior to the football game in Spartan Stadium, eighth-grade football players recognized their favorite teachers. Teachers were honored to be selected. Emmanuel Curtis, CTAG coordinator at North Middle School, said, “I think it’s impressive. It’s important for young people to relate and know that there are adults that have their backs. It shows they are paying attention and that they are appreciative of those they’ve connected to.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Metro by T-Mobile opens new Lima location

LIMA — People in Lima looking to save money on their wireless bills by going with a prepaid plan rather than committing to a cell phone contract now have a new option, with Metro by T-Mobile opening its first retail location in the city. Located at 1759 N. Union...
LIMA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cross Cultural#K12#Linus College#Bluffton University#The Navajo Nation#Native American
The Lima News

Ottawa man charged with rape denied new lawyer

OTTAWA — An Ottawa man charged with two counts of rape, a first-degree felony, was denied a new lawyer by Putnam County Common Pleas Court Judge Keith Schierloh at a Thursday afternoon hearing. Brian Gonzales, 33, who speaks only Spanish, asked Schierloh through Interpreter Suzanne Navarrete if a Spanish-speaking...
OTTAWA, OH
The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
7K+
Followers
280
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

Comments / 0

Community Policy