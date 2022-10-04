ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

College football: Ohio State venturing to Michigan State for first road game

By Mike Purdy
The Lima News
The Lima News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l0SG0_0iMCWkXH00
Ryan Day

COLUMBUS — After playing its first five games at home, No. 3 Ohio State (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) faces its first test in an opponent’s stadium when it goes to Michigan State (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten) on Saturday.

What are the things Ryan Day is looking for from the Buckeyes in their first game outside the friendly confines of Ohio Stadium?

“It’s a new challenge for us, a new test. It’s been unique that we’re into Week 6 and haven’t played a game on the road. The first things you look for when you go on the road are focus and composure. You have to do a great job with leadership. The older guys who have done this before have to lead the way,” Day said on Tuesday at his weekly press conference.

“If you haven’t done that before it’s hard to simulate going into a hostile environment like we’re about to do. There can be a lot more distractions on the road in terms of when you’re at the game. The good thing is when you’re traveling together there are fewer distractions in terms of all the outside stuff.”

Ohio State has beaten Michigan State six times in a row since a 17-14 loss to MSU in 2015 cost the Buckeyes a chance to try to be repeat national champions. Ohio State hasn’t lost a game at Michigan State since 1999.

Some other thoughts from Day:

• On Jaxon Smith-Njigba: Ohio State’s No. 1 receiver, who has played in only two games because of a presumed hamstring injury, might play on Saturday but that is subject to change, Day said.

“We’re hoping to get him back this weekend. But it’s so hard to tell. We can come in today and they’ll say he had a little bit of a setback or no, he’s doing really well and trending to play on Saturday. With the type of injury he has it can linger or it can get better quick. We’re hoping it’s the latter of the two,” he said.

Day also talked about having a lot of plays featuring Smith-Njigba in the playbook that OSU hasn’t been able to use.

“We’re looking forward to getting Jaxon back and getting him going. He brings another element to our whole entire offense,” he said.

“I guess it’s been a silver lining that we’ve kind of had to go down the road of some other packages. You can see those guys have embraced it. You have to credit our staff and kids for really embracing it and putting it on the field. It wasn’t something we spent a ton of time on in the off season. It’s one thing to practice it and it’s another thing to put it on the field and be successful.”

• Cam Brown’s status: Starting cornerback Cam Brown has missed the last two games because of an unspecified injury and it is uncertain if he will be able to play Saturday.

“He’s been itching to get back out there, he’s been stressing to get back out there. I’ve felt an urgency about him that last week. He’s dying to get back on the field. We’re going to make sure he’s where he needs to be and trust the doctors,” Day said.

“He’s trying really hard to get back on the field and I don’t think anybody is more frustrated than he is. Hopefully, this is a great week of work and we can get him back on the field this week.”

• Treveyon Henderson’s status: Running back TreVeyon Henderson did not play in a 49-10 win over Rutgers last week after encountering an unspecified physical problem during warm-ups.

His ability to return to the field this weekend will be determined later. “At the end of the day we leave those decisions up to the medical staff here at Ohio State, but certainly we’re anxious to get Tre back,” Day said.

• Burke working hard: Cornerback Denzel Burke has given up some big pass plays this season after being one of the few bright spots on last year’s Ohio State defense.

Day said a hand injury might have contributed to Burke’s slow start and that he is not far from returning to the level he played last season.

“He’s been right there for a lot of these plays, he just hasn’t finished them. It’s an area he has to work on,” Day said.

“The good news is he’s right there. His footwork and the way he is moving are really good and his cover ability is really strong. He just has to finish at the point of attack. I know he understands he has to work on that this week.”

• High expectations: Day said he embraces high expectations, even the kind like a fan telling him before last week’s game that OSU was going to beat Rutgers 63-0.

“We look at it as a good thing, that people expect us to win at a certain level. If we score seven touchdowns in our first nine possessions (against Rutgers) and we’re talking about how things were a little clunky, that’s a good thing because we’re holding ourselves to a very high standard. I embrace that, we embrace that. We didn’t come to Ohio State to be average. We want to be great.”

That doesn’t mean high expectations are always easy to live with, though.

“I feel that every day when I wake up – we’ve got to win them all. It’s not always easy to live that way but it’s just the way it is. You have to wake up running every day or somebody is going to get you,” Day said.

Reach Jim Naveau at 567-242-0414.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Lima News

OSU’s Williams outruns expectations

COLUMBUS – He’s like the No. 5 or No. 6 seeded team that gets to the championship game and wins it. Miyan Williams wasn’t Ohio State’s No. 1 priority when it was recruiting running backs for its 2020 recruiting class. He wasn’t No. 2. Probably wasn’t...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Columbus, OH
Football
East Lansing, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Columbus Township, MI
East Lansing, MI
College Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
East Lansing, MI
Sports
myfox28columbus.com

Former Buckeye turned firefighter living a life of service

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For former running back Antonio Pittman, it's not the gridiron fueling his game anymore. He's traded in that sport for a spot with the Columbus Division of Fire. "It's a really, really, great job. I mean that from the bottom of my heart," Pittman said.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Ohio Stadium#American Football#Buckeyes#Msu#Ohio State
WSAZ

Ohio star linebacker following his Dad’s footsteps

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Longtime Marshall fans remember well how Max Yates played the linebacker position. The Herd Hall of Famer played with a passion and ferocity that you don’t teach. Though his son Jaden learned those lessons very well. Jaden Yates is a 6-1, 220 pound senior linebacker at...
HUNTINGTON, WV
spectrumnews1.com

Lima native remains connected to professional bull riding

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Retired professional bull rider Justin Cornwell says the adrenaline rush and high speeds are what got him hooked several decades ago. The Lima, Ohio native owns Cornwell Bucking Bulls and is a promoter for the Professional Bull Riders organization. What You Need To Know. Friday's professional...
LIMA, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you are one of those people that loves eating steaks and you always end up ordering one whenever you go out with your close friends and family members, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, and are well-praised by both travellers and local people. On top of that all four of them have fantastic online reviews. Are you curious too see if your favorite steakhouses is on the list? Continue to rad to find out.
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio State Highway Patrol, 6-State Trooper Project to focus on I-70

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Members of the 6-State Trooper Project and the Ohio State Highway Patrol will be focusing on Interstate 70 to enforce speed, safety belts and OVI over the weekend. The Project begins after midnight on Oct. 7 and ends at midnight on Oct. 9. The Indiana State...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio Liquor to hold 'Liquordation' events around the state

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohioans will be able to take advantage of close-out deals, exclusives, and limit-release single barrels at four Ohio Liquor "Liquordation" events across the state. The events will feature thousands of "last call" and specialty products, OHLQ exclusives, limited-release single barrels, and more. “This will be...
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio

If so, then you should check out these places in the state of Ohio. If you like fish and chips, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint in central Ohio. Get a fish platter, which comes with two pieces of their crispy fried fish, chips, two hushpuppies, and your choice of coleslaw or macaroni salad. They also have tasty fried shrimp, smelts, and crab cakes. If you're really hungry, Marino's offers all-you-can-eat fish on Saturdays.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Strike narrowly avoided in central Ohio Kroger union’s latest vote

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Kroger and the union representing its central and southeast Ohio workers staved off a labor strike, the union said Thursday night after workers ratified the grocer’s latest contract offer.  The unionized employees voted 3,546-3,193, narrowly accepting the deal with Kroger, according to an email NBC4 obtained from the United Food and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Company that bought rights to name Crew stadium now facing challenges

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After a bold purchase last year elevated the company from unknown status, the mortgage lender Lower.com now faces some problems and was forced to recently layoff an unknown number of employees. Will that affect the naming-rights deal for the stadium the Columbus Crew calls home?
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police: 2 shot on I-71 in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were shot on Interstate 71 in north Columbus Friday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police received calls about a shooting on the highway near Schrock Road at 6:22 p.m. Police said one person was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
7K+
Followers
280
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

Comments / 0

Community Policy