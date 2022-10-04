ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Groups, individuals honored for role in community safety

By Jessica Orozco
The Lima News
The Lima News
 3 days ago
LIMA — Thirteen community members or groups were honored as 2022 Safe Community Heroes Wednesday for their dedication to maintaining a safe community.

According to a press release, more people were honored than in previous years due to a larger number of nominees than in years past.

The following individuals or groups were honored for their service:

Emergency Medical Services

• B Shift, for their response to a large crash involving a semi-truck on the afternoon of Sept. 4.

Fire Safety

• Perry Township Fire Chief Justin Roberts, for his teaching and commitment to fire safety at Perry schools.

Traffic Safety

• Trooper Kenton Gibson, for his OVI enforcement.

• Sergeant Scott Ludeke, for his impaired driving enforcement.

Engineering

• Lima Director of Public Works Kirk Niemayer, for pedestrian and traffic signal improvements at the Main Street and High Street intersection, and a mid-block crosswalk at the 300 block of North Main Street.

Youth Safety

• Violence Prevention Program at Crime Victim Services, for its education on relationship violence prevention.

• Soldiers of Honor, for its boxing program that mentors at-risk youth.

Children’s Safety

• Firefighter and Paramedic Emily Bowsher, for her role in Lima Fire’s child passenger safety program.

• The Autism Life Center, for its Autism Safety Kit provided free to families in which at least one member has autism.

• Patrol Officer Eric Mericle, for his D.A.R.E. education to Lima’s youth.

Outstanding Citizen

• Allen Oakwood Correction Institution Deputy Warden Corey Foster, for his efforts to reduce crime and recidivism in Ohio.

• Disabled Veterans Outreach Program Specialist Rob Cornett, for the career services he provides to veterans.

• Lima Municipal Treatment Court Judge Tammie Hursh, for her role in rehabilitation services provided to people on bond.

