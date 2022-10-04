Read full article on original website
That Time "The Phone Man" Repaired My Life and Career With Clear Communication And The Right Connection
Herbie J Pilato
Rochester, NY
The Blue Barn 5th Annual CiderFest Is Coming October 7th-9th
Alisha Starr
Hilton, NY
Feeling Hungry? Check Out These New Restaurants in Rochester
Alisha Starr
Rochester, NY
A Brutal Winter Is Coming: Make the Best Use of the Weather by Visiting One of These Local Ice Rinks
Alisha Starr
Rochester, NY
13 WHAM
RochesterWorks honors former Executive Director
Rochester, N.Y. — The RochesterWorks Organization and extended family paid tribute to the memory and legacy of its former Executive Director, Peter C. Pecor, Friday afternoon. Pecor sadly passed away in January of 2021, having led the one of the region’s largest workforce development organization for over 14 years....
Rochester company helping trucks go green with SPIER system
"It's a bridge to what we want to do in the [20]20s, 30s, and 40s," Jack Schickler said.
13 WHAM
RPO kicks off busy October
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra kicked off October with Romantic Chopin inside Kodak Hall at the Eastman Theatre Thursday. RPO opened with its most-performed contemporary orchestra work, "blue cathedral" by Jennifer Higdon. The show will be performed again Saturday at 8 p.m. The next concert will be...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Gov. Hochul: State ready to assist with fight against crime in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul visited with Rochester business leaders Friday to discuss the future of jobs in the area on the heels of the tech sector investments across the state. The Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce hosted a forum where members of the chamber could...
rochesterfirst.com
Rochester averages its first flakes to fly in October, but are there any in our sight?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The month of October offers up our first taste of winter in many ways. Frost advisories become abundant as temperatures start to dip into the 30s, and freeze warnings that appear towards the latter part of the month will eventually mark the end of the growing season. For us here in western New York this includes the following dates:
rew-online.com
GreyHill Group acquires industrial property for $2.3MM
GreyHill Group, a commercial real estate investment company based in New York, has acquired a 64,536 SF industrial property at 69 Seneca Ave in Rochester, New York . The one-story, 64,536-square-foot building is located in one of Rochester’s busiest commercial areas. The property consists of three warehouse spaces and one office space, currently occupied by the anchor tenant, Roc Environmental and tenant, Geva Theater Company.
13 WHAM
Faith & Blue events to kick off this weekend
Rochester, N.Y. — Law enforcement and churches are pillars of safety and fellowship in the community. Thursday marked the beginning of “Faith & Blue”. It includes a weekend of events to promote the partnership between police and faith organizations. “I believe that this is one of the...
13 WHAM
Customer confused and frustrated over RG&E billing
Rochester, N.Y. — Confusion and frustration over utility bills continue for some RG&E customers. As the days get shorter and the nights get colder, one thing is at the forefront of everyone's mind: heat. With energy prices already rising, some are starting to look closer at their utility bills.
Winners announced for Erie Canalway photo contest
"These remarkable images showcase the beauty, history, and diversity of the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor," Executive Director of ECNHC Bob Radliff said.
13 WHAM
Experts remind women about importance of mammograms
Brighton, N.Y. — A woman's lifetime risk of developing breast cancer is 12 percent, not considering any family or other risk factors, according to Elizabeth Wende Breast Care. October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and experts are urging women to get screened and not ignore their health. For most...
13 WHAM
Daughter of Malcolm X speaks at annual Empowering Women Luncheon in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — The 16th annual Empowering Women Luncheon, hosted by the YWCA, took place in Rochester on Thursday. Ilyasah Shabazz, the daughter of slain civil rights activist Malcolm X and Dr. Betty Shabazz, was the keynote speaker at the event. During her speech, she honored her parents' legacy.
wbtai.com
Morning News Brief
The shooting of Officer Mazurkiewicz in July in Rochester has been tied to a drug ring that the police were trying to shut down. Investigators determined the shooter, Vickers, was brought in from Boston to help in a gang war over the distribution of marijuana in Rochester. Police were cracking down after a string of shootings and arson. Vickers allegedly murdered at least 2 other men in this gang war before shooting the police as they sat in an unmarked van on Bauman Street. As part of the long-term investigation, 18 people have been arrested. Police seized 22 guns and 139 pounds of marijuana.
Yum! Where Is Crumbl Cookies Opening A Location In Central New York?
The bakery chain that deems themselves the "best cookies in the world" has locations in both Buffalo and Rochester, but we haven't seen Crumbl Cookies open any closer that that to us here in Central New York. Is that changing soon?. The popular cookie chain had my heart when I...
WHEC TV-10
Greece Central School District will hold hiring event on Thursday
GREECE, N.Y. — The Greece Central School District is hosting a hiring event on Thursday. The event runs from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Greece Central School District Transportation and Support Services Facility, located at 1790 Latta Road. The district is looking for teaching assistants, special education...
newyorkupstate.com
Rochester’s highest-paying jobs all pay at least $208,000 a year: See full list
Rochester, N.Y. — The list of highest-paying jobs in the Rochester metro area is dominated by positions in the health care field. Eighteen of the top 25 jobs in the region are found in the field, including nine of the top 10, according to data from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.
13 WHAM
Block party to celebrate Hispanic Heritage month
Rochester, N.Y. — A special celebration of Hispanic culture in Rochester. The City hosted a block party Wednesday as a part of Hispanic Heritage month with live music, food and more fun bringing people together to honor a community with deep ties to our local history. "We want to...
WHEC TV-10
City reaches $12 million settlement with Daniel Prude estate, most money will go to Prude’s children
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The City of Rochester has reached a $12 million settlement with the estate of Daniel Prude. $4 million of the settlement will go to attorneys’ fees. The rest will go to Prude’s five children. Here is the full statement from Mayor Malik Evans:. After...
This Is The Best City For Golfers In New York State
Earlier this week, we celebrated National Golf Lovers Day, and New Yorkers all over the state hit the links. Why Fall Is The Perfect Time To Go Golfing In New York State. Fall is one of the best times of the year to gather up your friends and go golfing. The summer heat and humidity have hit the road, making it cool and comfortable to spend a good chunk of time outdoors.
WHEC TV-10
News10NBC Investigates: RG&E threatening to shut off customers for uninspected meters
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The complaints about RG&E, its billing and customer service, continue to pour into the News10NBC newsroom and now it appears the utility is shutting off, or threatening to shut off customers who aren’t even behind on their bills. The gas meter for Ashley Brayer’s home...
13 WHAM
Ginny Ryan signs off after 35 years at Channel 13
Henrietta, N.Y. — After 35 years at Channel 13, Ginny Ryan signed off for the last time at the end of Friday's 5 p.m. newscast. Colleagues gathered to send Ginny off in style. The celebration also included well-wishes from David Muir, Drew Barrymore and some of the other famous...
