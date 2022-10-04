ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13 WHAM

RochesterWorks honors former Executive Director

Rochester, N.Y. — The RochesterWorks Organization and extended family paid tribute to the memory and legacy of its former Executive Director, Peter C. Pecor, Friday afternoon. Pecor sadly passed away in January of 2021, having led the one of the region’s largest workforce development organization for over 14 years....
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

RPO kicks off busy October

Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra kicked off October with Romantic Chopin inside Kodak Hall at the Eastman Theatre Thursday. RPO opened with its most-performed contemporary orchestra work, "blue cathedral" by Jennifer Higdon. The show will be performed again Saturday at 8 p.m. The next concert will be...
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Rochester averages its first flakes to fly in October, but are there any in our sight?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The month of October offers up our first taste of winter in many ways. Frost advisories become abundant as temperatures start to dip into the 30s, and freeze warnings that appear towards the latter part of the month will eventually mark the end of the growing season. For us here in western New York this includes the following dates:
ROCHESTER, NY
rew-online.com

GreyHill Group acquires industrial property for $2.3MM

GreyHill Group, a commercial real estate investment company based in New York, has acquired a 64,536 SF industrial property at 69 Seneca Ave in Rochester, New York . The one-story, 64,536-square-foot building is located in one of Rochester’s busiest commercial areas. The property consists of three warehouse spaces and one office space, currently occupied by the anchor tenant, Roc Environmental and tenant, Geva Theater Company.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Faith & Blue events to kick off this weekend

Rochester, N.Y. — Law enforcement and churches are pillars of safety and fellowship in the community. Thursday marked the beginning of “Faith & Blue”. It includes a weekend of events to promote the partnership between police and faith organizations. “I believe that this is one of the...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Customer confused and frustrated over RG&E billing

Rochester, N.Y. — Confusion and frustration over utility bills continue for some RG&E customers. As the days get shorter and the nights get colder, one thing is at the forefront of everyone's mind: heat. With energy prices already rising, some are starting to look closer at their utility bills.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East High
13 WHAM

Experts remind women about importance of mammograms

Brighton, N.Y. — A woman's lifetime risk of developing breast cancer is 12 percent, not considering any family or other risk factors, according to Elizabeth Wende Breast Care. October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and experts are urging women to get screened and not ignore their health. For most...
BRIGHTON, NY
wbtai.com

Morning News Brief

The shooting of Officer Mazurkiewicz in July in Rochester has been tied to a drug ring that the police were trying to shut down. Investigators determined the shooter, Vickers, was brought in from Boston to help in a gang war over the distribution of marijuana in Rochester. Police were cracking down after a string of shootings and arson. Vickers allegedly murdered at least 2 other men in this gang war before shooting the police as they sat in an unmarked van on Bauman Street. As part of the long-term investigation, 18 people have been arrested. Police seized 22 guns and 139 pounds of marijuana.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Jobs
WHEC TV-10

Greece Central School District will hold hiring event on Thursday

GREECE, N.Y. — The Greece Central School District is hosting a hiring event on Thursday. The event runs from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Greece Central School District Transportation and Support Services Facility, located at 1790 Latta Road. The district is looking for teaching assistants, special education...
GREECE, NY
13 WHAM

Block party to celebrate Hispanic Heritage month

Rochester, N.Y. — A special celebration of Hispanic culture in Rochester. The City hosted a block party Wednesday as a part of Hispanic Heritage month with live music, food and more fun bringing people together to honor a community with deep ties to our local history. "We want to...
ROCHESTER, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

This Is The Best City For Golfers In New York State

Earlier this week, we celebrated National Golf Lovers Day, and New Yorkers all over the state hit the links. Why Fall Is The Perfect Time To Go Golfing In New York State. Fall is one of the best times of the year to gather up your friends and go golfing. The summer heat and humidity have hit the road, making it cool and comfortable to spend a good chunk of time outdoors.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Ginny Ryan signs off after 35 years at Channel 13

Henrietta, N.Y. — After 35 years at Channel 13, Ginny Ryan signed off for the last time at the end of Friday's 5 p.m. newscast. Colleagues gathered to send Ginny off in style. The celebration also included well-wishes from David Muir, Drew Barrymore and some of the other famous...
MONROE COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy