13 WHAM
RochesterWorks honors former Executive Director
Rochester, N.Y. — The RochesterWorks Organization and extended family paid tribute to the memory and legacy of its former Executive Director, Peter C. Pecor, Friday afternoon. Pecor sadly passed away in January of 2021, having led the one of the region’s largest workforce development organization for over 14 years....
13 WHAM
School employees testify in former Hilton principal's trial
Rochester, N.Y. — Jurors heard more testimony Friday in the trial of Kirk Ashton, the former Northwood Elementary School principal charged with sexually abusing 26 students. Several Northwood employees took the stand, with one testifying he saw Ashton touching a student "intimately" in the cafeteria and yelled 'Oh my God, that's not right, that's wrong! He shouldn't be doing that."
spectrumlocalnews.com
Gov. Hochul: State ready to assist with fight against crime in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul visited with Rochester business leaders Friday to discuss the future of jobs in the area on the heels of the tech sector investments across the state. The Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce hosted a forum where members of the chamber could...
13 WHAM
Attorney: Prude's children 'satisfied' with settlement
Rochester, N.Y. — Daniel Prude's five children are satisfied with the $12 million settlement they've reached with the City of Rochester, according to their attorney. Although they say no amount of money could bring their father back, attorney Stephen Schwarz said the settlement was really meant to hold the city and the Rochester Police Department accountable for what happened in March 2020, when Prude died one week after being physically restrained by officers.
Rochester reaches $12M settlement for Daniel Prude's kids
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — (AP) — City officials agreed to pay $12 million to the children of Daniel Prude, a Black man who died after police held him down until he stopped breathing after encountering him running naked through the snowy streets of Rochester, New York. A federal judge...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Rochester faith groups launch Stop the Violence community church fairs
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Faith and community leaders came together at the spot where 3-year-old Marlo Joseph was shot last week, praying for an end to the gun violence in Rochester. Uniting and Healing Through Hope of Monroe County is starting a new series of events aimed at...
wxxinews.org
State education commissioner dismisses petition to remove Rochester school board leader
The New York state education commissioner has dismissed one Rochester Board of Education member’s petition to remove another member from office. Willa Powell filed a petition in April to remove Beatriz LeBron from the board, citing "official misconduct.” She raised the issue that LeBron refused to attend racial bias training as an act of “willful disobedience.”
WHEC TV-10
Breaking: Another top Police Accountability Board leader gets suspended
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The chief of policy and oversight of Rochester’s Police Accountability Board has been suspended by the board. That means two of the most senior staff members of the PAB are on paid administrative leave. News10NBC interviewed Michael Higgins on Monday about the PAB’s new police...
Community, RPD discuss moving forward after alleged gang wars
The bombshell affidavit links Mazurkiewicz’s death with a fatal triple shooting, multiple drive-by shootings, an arson, and a slew of police raids at suspected drug houses throughout the city.
13 WHAM
Rochester ready to celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day
Rochester, N.Y. — The city will officially celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day first the first time Monday. The holiday will be recognized on the second Monday of each October, replacing Columbus Day on all calendars and documents. The city held a Haudenosaunee flag-raising and reading of the ordinance Friday in...
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Three Local Students Selected For NYSSMA All-State
SARATOGA SPRINGS —Three dedicated Saratoga Springs High School musicians were selected as participants and/or alternates for the 2022 NYSSMA All-State Performing Ensemble in Rochester. These students were selected out of approximately 6,500 total All-State auditions across the state. The Saratoga Springs High School musicians that were selected are: Andre...
13 WHAM
Social worker testifies about Hilton principal's behavior
A social worker in the Hilton Central School District testified Wednesday that she raised red flags about former Northwood Elementary School Principal Kirk Ashton's behavior with students. Jaime Kelsey said at one point, Ashton became combative when she addressed her concerns with him directly. Ashton is accused of sexually abusing...
13 WHAM
Daughter of Malcolm X speaks at annual Empowering Women Luncheon in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — The 16th annual Empowering Women Luncheon, hosted by the YWCA, took place in Rochester on Thursday. Ilyasah Shabazz, the daughter of slain civil rights activist Malcolm X and Dr. Betty Shabazz, was the keynote speaker at the event. During her speech, she honored her parents' legacy.
Rochester man has ‘life-altering injuries’ after shooting at drug house on Austin St.
After making forced entry, officers located the 38-year-old city resident suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body.
Rochester-area Red Cross volunteer describes efforts in Florida following Hurricane Ian
News 8 is partnering with the Red Cross for a telethon Friday to benefit those impacted by Ian from 4 to 6:30 p.m.
Officers say man fatally shot on E Main St.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A man in his 30s has died after he was shot Friday evening on E Main Street near Railroad Street in Rochester. When officers with the Rochester Police Department arrived to the scene they located the victim and say he was shot multiple times in his upper body. AMR pronounced the […]
RPD: No suspicion of criminal intent after pedestrian dies on Brown St. in Rochester
Fire department members began performing life-saving measures but were ultimately unsuccessful in their attempts to save the man.
13 WHAM
Clergy groups call to end gun violence in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Clergy groups led a Town Hall meeting to stop gun violence on Thursday. The groups led prayers and discussions on bringing the community together, and to bring and end to what they’re calling a public health crisis. In attendance were the Faith Leaders Roundtable, Pastors...
WHEC TV-10
City reaches $12 million settlement with Daniel Prude estate, most money will go to Prude’s children
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The City of Rochester has reached a $12 million settlement with the estate of Daniel Prude. $4 million of the settlement will go to attorneys’ fees. The rest will go to Prude’s five children. Here is the full statement from Mayor Malik Evans:. After...
13 WHAM
Felon accused of discharging gun at Rochester train station pleads guilty
Rochester, N.Y. — A convicted felon accused of discharging a gun at Rochester's Amtrak station and at the House of Mercy last year has pleaded guilty to a weapons charge. U.S. Attorney Brett Harvey said Alejandro Rivera, 36, had traveled from Schenectady to Rochester on an Amtrak train in April 2021 when he pulled a pistol from his waistband and fired it into a wall, apparently by accident, forcing people to run for cover.
