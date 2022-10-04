ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

13 WHAM

RochesterWorks honors former Executive Director

Rochester, N.Y. — The RochesterWorks Organization and extended family paid tribute to the memory and legacy of its former Executive Director, Peter C. Pecor, Friday afternoon. Pecor sadly passed away in January of 2021, having led the one of the region’s largest workforce development organization for over 14 years....
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

School employees testify in former Hilton principal's trial

Rochester, N.Y. — Jurors heard more testimony Friday in the trial of Kirk Ashton, the former Northwood Elementary School principal charged with sexually abusing 26 students. Several Northwood employees took the stand, with one testifying he saw Ashton touching a student "intimately" in the cafeteria and yelled 'Oh my God, that's not right, that's wrong! He shouldn't be doing that."
HILTON, NY
13 WHAM

Attorney: Prude's children 'satisfied' with settlement

Rochester, N.Y. — Daniel Prude's five children are satisfied with the $12 million settlement they've reached with the City of Rochester, according to their attorney. Although they say no amount of money could bring their father back, attorney Stephen Schwarz said the settlement was really meant to hold the city and the Rochester Police Department accountable for what happened in March 2020, when Prude died one week after being physically restrained by officers.
ROCHESTER, NY
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
wxxinews.org

State education commissioner dismisses petition to remove Rochester school board leader

The New York state education commissioner has dismissed one Rochester Board of Education member’s petition to remove another member from office. Willa Powell filed a petition in April to remove Beatriz LeBron from the board, citing "official misconduct.” She raised the issue that LeBron refused to attend racial bias training as an act of “willful disobedience.”
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester ready to celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day

Rochester, N.Y. — The city will officially celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day first the first time Monday. The holiday will be recognized on the second Monday of each October, replacing Columbus Day on all calendars and documents. The city held a Haudenosaunee flag-raising and reading of the ordinance Friday in...
ROCHESTER, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Three Local Students Selected For NYSSMA All-State

SARATOGA SPRINGS —Three dedicated Saratoga Springs High School musicians were selected as participants and/or alternates for the 2022 NYSSMA All-State Performing Ensemble in Rochester. These students were selected out of approximately 6,500 total All-State auditions across the state. The Saratoga Springs High School musicians that were selected are: Andre...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
13 WHAM

Social worker testifies about Hilton principal's behavior

A social worker in the Hilton Central School District testified Wednesday that she raised red flags about former Northwood Elementary School Principal Kirk Ashton's behavior with students. Jaime Kelsey said at one point, Ashton became combative when she addressed her concerns with him directly. Ashton is accused of sexually abusing...
HILTON, NY
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
News 8 WROC

Officers say man fatally shot on E Main St.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A man in his 30s has died after he was shot Friday evening on E Main Street near Railroad Street in Rochester. When officers with the Rochester Police Department arrived to the scene they located the victim and say he was shot multiple times in his upper body. AMR pronounced the […]
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Clergy groups call to end gun violence in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — Clergy groups led a Town Hall meeting to stop gun violence on Thursday. The groups led prayers and discussions on bringing the community together, and to bring and end to what they’re calling a public health crisis. In attendance were the Faith Leaders Roundtable, Pastors...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Felon accused of discharging gun at Rochester train station pleads guilty

Rochester, N.Y. — A convicted felon accused of discharging a gun at Rochester's Amtrak station and at the House of Mercy last year has pleaded guilty to a weapons charge. U.S. Attorney Brett Harvey said Alejandro Rivera, 36, had traveled from Schenectady to Rochester on an Amtrak train in April 2021 when he pulled a pistol from his waistband and fired it into a wall, apparently by accident, forcing people to run for cover.
ROCHESTER, NY

