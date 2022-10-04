Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Michigan Lottery’s “Fantasy 5” game were:
14-15-17-22-30
(fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-two, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $105,000
DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Michigan Lottery’s “Fantasy 5” game were:
14-15-17-22-30
(fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-two, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $105,000
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0