Minnesota State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Minnesota Lottery’s “Pick 3” game were:

1-2-4

(one, two, four)

