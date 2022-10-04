Read full article on original website
Nevada school board fires, recinds firing, then gives pay hike to superintendent
(The Center Square) – The Clark County School District (CCSD) Board of Trustees voted to approve a contract extension for Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara that includes a $75,000 raise. Jara’s contract was set to expire January 15, 2023. His new contract featuring a $395,000 annual salary will be extended...
news3lv.com
'Chefs for Kids' provides breakfast for Henderson elementary school
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — More than 500 people were fed at a local elementary school for Chefs for Kids’ “Cookin’ Up Breakfast” program. Emerald Island and Rainbow Club Casino joined together on Thursday to feed 550 students and teachers at Robert L. Taylor elementary school in Henderson.
news3lv.com
Separation agreement allows former NDOC warden to stay on the payroll
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A former Nevada Department of Corrections warden signed a separation agreement following his resignation in July which allowed him to continue collecting a paycheck and benefits according to NDOC. William Hutchings stepped down from his position at Southern Desert Correctional Center on July 15. His...
$10K to apply: Pot lounge application window opens Oct. 14 in Nevada
A non-refundable $10,000 application fee to run an independent pot lounge is just like everything else in Las Vegas -- a gamble.
jammin1057.com
CCSD Wants Marijuana Money To Help Pay For Teacher Raises
Leaders in the Clark County School District are calling for millions of dollars in anticipated teacher raises to be paid for by higher than expected tax revenue from the state’s legal recreational marijuana program. After losing an arbitration ruling for $51.5 million in salary and health care benefits, CCSD...
Newborn kittens being euthanized at TAF forces volunteer to foster half-dozen
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Without volunteer Kathy Dellinger stepping in to foster six newborn kittens, they wouldn't be alive today. Delligner has been volunteering at the Animal Foundation (TAF) for two years and says she's never seen what's been going on, ever. Euthanizing newborns. “I know last year I...
Police find gun at local elementary school
Clark County School District police found a gun was found at a Las Vegas elementary school Friday.
Inmates mail 'powdery substance' to Las Vegas courthouse
The Nevada Department of Corrections confirmed that two offenders in custody at Ely State Prison sent mail containing a “powdery substance” to a Las Vegas courthouse on Thursday.
NEW: COVID-19 hospitalizations rise in Clark County as case average increases
Hospitals are reporting more COVID-19 patients over the past week, and cases have risen in Clark County, according to data reported by the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.
Commissioner defends approval of housing development at Red Rock
Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones defends the approval of a proposed housing development near Red Rock Canyon after it got the green light from commissioners on Tuesday.
Parking can be reserved for First Friday downtown event
If you're planning to attend First Friday, you can reserve a parking spot ahead of time. Two lots are already sold out for Friday, Oct. 7. You can click here to reserve a spot.
nevadabusiness.com
Breakthrough Infusion Therapy from Las Vegas-Based RESET IV
NAD+ IV BREAKTHROUGH IS IN-DEMAND ACROSS THE U.S. WITH RESET IV. NAD+ has quickly become one of the most requested IV infusion therapies for RESET IV’s wellness-conscious clients across America. NAD is short for a scientific name with a powerful punch. RESET IV medical experts know it as Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide. NAD+ is found in every cell in our body, and it’s involved in hundreds of metabolic processes.[1] Like so many other chemical elements, we lose NAD as we age. The good news? Research on Alzheimer’s patients indicates NAD therapy can help protect patients’ mental clarity, muscular function, and overall health.[2] Recommended treatment includes initial daily intravenous therapy over four days to two weeks depending on the goal of each patient, and their condition. Maintenance therapy may also be recommended.[3]
Fox5 KVVU
Clark County DA reacts to stabbing spree suspect, comments on immigration status
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson gave statements on the stabbing spree suspect following his first court appearance Friday afternoon. For the first time, 32-year-old Yoni Barrios made his court appearance. Police say Barrios stabbed 8 people near the Wynn Thursday morning, two were killed.
Amazon to hire 2K local seasonal employees for holiday season
Amazon announced Thursday that it plans to hire 2,000 seasonal workers in Clark County for the upcoming holiday season and some of those jobs could become permanent.
Fox5 KVVU
Henderson approves plans for Hindu Temple in rural neighborhood
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It was a marathon meeting at Henderson City Hall Tuesday night. The heated debate lasted for hours: should a Hindu temple be built in a rural neighborhood? The Henderson City Council’s answer – yes – but not unanimously. “This is simply a...
news3lv.com
UNLV Kirk Kerkorian Medical School now open
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UNLV's Kirk Kerkorian Medical School is officially opening its doors tonight. The Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine is in the heart of the medical district and is expected to put southern Nevada on the medical map. It will feature training spaces for clinical skills, simulation,...
Security increased at Fremont Street Experience following mass stabbing
The City of Las Vegas announced on Twitter that security is being increased on the Fremont Street Experience following the mass stabbing on the Las Vegas Strip.
Fox5 KVVU
NV Energy raising rates starting in October
‘Hybrid’ hotel planned for Las Vegas Arts District, caters to working tourists and young professiona. Clark County School District sued by pro-life students over alleged First Amendment violations. Recaptured convicted killer now in Nevada maximum-security prison. Ranters sound off on various topics. Animal Foundation pauses adoptions after 16 dogs...
Former client recalls Robert Telles as angry, inept lawyer
The history of disgraced public official Robert Telles includes work in the already corrupt adult guardianship system that exploited some of Nevada's most vulnerable citizens.
