Clark County, NV

news3lv.com

'Chefs for Kids' provides breakfast for Henderson elementary school

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — More than 500 people were fed at a local elementary school for Chefs for Kids’ “Cookin’ Up Breakfast” program. Emerald Island and Rainbow Club Casino joined together on Thursday to feed 550 students and teachers at Robert L. Taylor elementary school in Henderson.
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Separation agreement allows former NDOC warden to stay on the payroll

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A former Nevada Department of Corrections warden signed a separation agreement following his resignation in July which allowed him to continue collecting a paycheck and benefits according to NDOC. William Hutchings stepped down from his position at Southern Desert Correctional Center on July 15. His...
NEVADA STATE
jammin1057.com

CCSD Wants Marijuana Money To Help Pay For Teacher Raises

Leaders in the Clark County School District are calling for millions of dollars in anticipated teacher raises to be paid for by higher than expected tax revenue from the state’s legal recreational marijuana program. After losing an arbitration ruling for $51.5 million in salary and health care benefits, CCSD...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
#Charity #Living Grace Homes
nevadabusiness.com

Breakthrough Infusion Therapy from Las Vegas-Based RESET IV

NAD+ IV BREAKTHROUGH IS IN-DEMAND ACROSS THE U.S. WITH RESET IV. NAD+ has quickly become one of the most requested IV infusion therapies for RESET IV’s wellness-conscious clients across America. NAD is short for a scientific name with a powerful punch. RESET IV medical experts know it as Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide. NAD+ is found in every cell in our body, and it’s involved in hundreds of metabolic processes.[1] Like so many other chemical elements, we lose NAD as we age. The good news? Research on Alzheimer’s patients indicates NAD therapy can help protect patients’ mental clarity, muscular function, and overall health.[2] Recommended treatment includes initial daily intravenous therapy over four days to two weeks depending on the goal of each patient, and their condition. Maintenance therapy may also be recommended.[3]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Henderson approves plans for Hindu Temple in rural neighborhood

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It was a marathon meeting at Henderson City Hall Tuesday night. The heated debate lasted for hours: should a Hindu temple be built in a rural neighborhood? The Henderson City Council’s answer – yes – but not unanimously. “This is simply a...
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

UNLV Kirk Kerkorian Medical School now open

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UNLV's Kirk Kerkorian Medical School is officially opening its doors tonight. The Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine is in the heart of the medical district and is expected to put southern Nevada on the medical map. It will feature training spaces for clinical skills, simulation,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

NV Energy raising rates starting in October

‘Hybrid’ hotel planned for Las Vegas Arts District, caters to working tourists and young professiona. Clark County School District sued by pro-life students over alleged First Amendment violations. Recaptured convicted killer now in Nevada maximum-security prison. Ranters sound off on various topics. Animal Foundation pauses adoptions after 16 dogs...
LAS VEGAS, NV

