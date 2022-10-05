What's at the heart of the ongoing lawsuit against South Carolina redistricting maps?

The much-anticipated lawsuit over South Carolina's congressional and state legislative maps began in the U.S. District Court in Charleston Monday.

The lawsuit, led by attorneys for civil rights groups such as the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund, argues state lawmakers created racially discriminatory maps and violated the 14th and 15th Amendments rooted in equal rights and protections and the right to vote for Black voters.

These maps, their complaint said, lacked race-based analysis in line with the Voting Rights Act, which would've given state lawmakers the opportunity to preserve Black voting populations.

Instead, state lawmakers appeared to have redrawn lines that, in some instances, "packs" or adds Black voters to a district with an already high Black voter populace.

According to the complaint, some districts were drawn by splitting Black voters. For instance, in a city like Anderson, where precincts in the heart of the city had a high Black voting populace, lawmakers had the opportunity to form one or more Black voting districts. However, precincts were split and divided between four different House districts.Lawmakers and attorneys defending the Legislature have doubled down on the argument that "traditional redistricting principles" were utilized to draw maps.

Last year, during redistricting hearings, committees emphasized that race would not be the only factor they consider while drawing maps. They would also focus on voting population numbers, geographical contiguity and communities of interest.

Now, as the trial plods on, a lot of the verbiage used to defend the maps appeared to be influenced by a 2019 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that further denuded the Voting Rights Act.

In 2019, the Supreme Court ruled on a gerrymandering case out of North Carolina and said that gerrymandering claims were critical political questions that were off-limits to federal courts because that's an issue for political branches to decide.

Michael Li, senior counsel for the New York-based Brennan Center's Democracy Program, told the Greenville News that the Supreme Court had ended up creating "an artificial dichotomy" where if a map was drawn on racial lines, it potentially violated voting rights laws. However, if it was drawn on the basis of politics, lawmakers had "a get out of jail card."

The problem with that, he said, was in places like the South, race and politics are heavily allied.

"A map that discriminates against Democrats in a state like South Carolina is a map that will discriminate against Black voters in South Carolina," he said.

The trial, which is likely to continue for the next few weeks, will be presided by a three-judge panel of Judges Toby Heytens, Richard Gergel and Mary Geiger Lewis.

The hearing comes at a time when the U.S. Supreme Court is in the midst of considering the importance of race in drawing voting lines.

The High Court heard arguments Tuesday in a case where Alabama's congressional maps had only one majority Black district out of seven even as Black voters make up 27% of the state's population. In the court case, Alabama officials argue that creating another Black majority district would make race the prime criteria and would render the maps unconstitutional.

Opponents worry that this would further gut the Voting Rights Act that intended to minority voting communities from dilution.

Arguments made by the plaintiff and civil rights groups

The attorneys argue that the Legislature delayed the process of debating the maps and discouraged the public from commenting on the maps.

The delayed maps, plaintiffs argued, gave incumbents an unfair advantage as their competitors would not know who and how many voters fell within the voting district they were running for.

Furthermore, the legislature refused to use race-based analysis to protect Black voting age populations and create opportunity zones in areas with a high Black voting population.

In the redistricting cycle, the plaintiffs argued, state lawmakers intentionally moved white voters from the 1st and 2nd Congressional Districts to the 6th Congressional District, a majority-minority district represented by U.S. House Rep. Jim Clyburn, which had shrunk in population as per the 2020 Census data.

Plaintiffs argue that lawmakers ignored public testimony about keeping Charleston County together due to their "shared history" and instead split Black voters in the 1st and 2nd Congressional Districts, thereby diluting their ability to pick a candidate of their choice.

This could impact the highly contested race between U.S. House Rep. Nancy Mace and Democratic candidate Annie Andrews in Mace's favor.

Further, white voters from the 2nd Congressional District who tend to lean Democrat were added to the 6th Congressional District. Even as it did not reduce the Black voting population by a lot, plaintiffs argued that lawmakers moved Black voters from the 6th Congressional District into the 2nd Congressional District from Orangeburg, Florence and Richland counties. This, in turn, solidified a Republican stronghold in the 2nd Congressional District.

Meanwhile, in the Upstate, Congressional District led by U.S. House Rep. Ralph Norman saw that more white voters had been added to the district, while Black voters had been split into the surrounding congressional districts. This brought the Black voting age population to a number that was less than in the previous redistricting cycle.

In the state legislative maps, House districts in the midlands saw recalibrations where House districts held by Black incumbents were mashed into one district, pitting one Black incumbent with another.

