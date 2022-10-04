ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Wild Money’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Rhode Island Lottery’s “Wild Money” game were:

04-07-17-28-31, Extra: 5

(four, seven, seventeen, twenty-eight, thirty-one; Extra: five)

Estimated jackpot: $639,000

