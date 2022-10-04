Winning numbers drawn in ‘Numbers Evening’ game

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state this year has had the fewest square miles burned in a decade following the second- and third-worst fire seasons on record in 2020 and 2021. State Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz announced Friday that about 219 square miles (567 square kilometers) burned in 2022 wildfires, The Seattle Times reported. That’s compared to nearly 781 square miles (2,023 square kilometers) in 2021 and 1,316 square miles (3,408 square kilometers) burned in 2020. 2015 was the state’s worst fire season in recorded history, when more than 1,562 square miles (4,045 square kilometers) burned.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO