Cranston, RI

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Numbers Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Rhode Island Lottery’s “Numbers Evening” game were:

8-2-4-3

(eight, two, four, three)

