Read full article on original website
Related
Teacher Retirement System of Texas sells Downtown Austin headquarters for $108 million
AUSTIN, Texas — Friday, the Teacher Retirement System of Texas (TRS) announced the sale of its 3.8-acre headquarters property located on the Red River. The property sold for $108 million to a real estate investment trust. TRS aims to help educators by investing assets as well as managing and...
Early fall is prime time for planting bluebonnet, wildflower seeds
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas wildflower fans, grab your seeds! It's sowing season. Central Texas is known for its sprawling wildflower fields alongside highways in the spring. And, according to TxDOT, early fall is a great time to begin planting – especially bluebonnets. "Soil preparation is not necessary since...
KVUE
October marks busiest month for some Austin food trucks
AUSTIN, Texas — Some food truck owners mark October on the calendar every year. "October is the beast, yeah. It used to be South by Southwest – it used to be March," Faseeh Vohra, co-owner of Shawarma Point, said. "Now, with Formula One and ACL because, I mean, if you look at it, two weekends of ACL – that's half the month. Now you add Formula One to it, that's three weeks out of four that you're busy."
ACL Fest, Austin Parks Foundation partner to benefit the city's public park system
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Parks Foundation is a part of the Austin City Limits Music Festival in very big, very green ways. During both weekends of the festival, the foundation manages the "Rock and Recycle" program, the "Divert It!" program and manages the water refill stations around Zilker Park.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fly to this Mexican city directly from Austin starting Oct. 6
AUSTIN, Texas — You can now fly directly to northeast Mexico from Austin as Spirit Airlines launched a new daily, nonstop service on Thursday, Oct. 6. Travelers can fly straight to Monterrey International Airport in the state capital of Nuevo León from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, offering a new route for those looking to explore Mexico or visit family and friends.
Austin first responders prepared for potential drug overdoses at ACL Festival
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin first responders are ready to help festivalgoers who may overdose at the Austin City Limits Music Festival (ACL) over the next two weekends. During a media update concerning safety at ACL, Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) said they, along with their public and private medical partners at the event, have "more than enough Narcan to deal with anything that may happen."
Travis Early College HS to get upgrades if $2.44B AISD bond passes
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Independent School District (AISD) hopes to see voters approve a $2.44 billion dollar bond in November. A total of $250 million dollars from that would go to Travis Early College High School. The school was built in 1953. "To be honest what is not...
KVUE
Baby Greens in North Austin is closing for good
AUSTIN, Texas — A North Austin classic for your dose of healthy greens is closing its doors on Friday. Baby Greens, located at 10611 Research Blvd., has decided to close its doors for good on Oct. 7. The green-fueled restaurant has been in business since 2004, but moved to its North Austin location in 2016.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Everytown announces $100,000 donation following Harry Styles' Austin residency
AUSTIN, Texas — Harry Styles' six-night residency at Austin's Moody Center is having a significant political impact. Everytown, an organization aimed at ending gun violence, announced on Monday that "to celebrate the 100,000 fans who attended" Styles' residency, $100,000 will be donated toward the organization's work. Styles announced back...
Austin first responders preparing for ACL Fest
Crews have worked to get the stages ready, along with all that goes into putting on a festival for thousands of people with more than 100 music groups. Austin first responders have also been preparing. "We will have multiple special response units, or SRUs that we call them. Essentially, it’s...
KVUE
ACL Festival: KVUE's traffic guide to getting around
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin City Limits Festival is approaching and so are the traffic concerns that come with festivals. Austinites and visitors can expect heavy traffic in the areas surrounding Zilker Park for the next two weekends. Here is KVUE's guide to getting to the music festival and getting...
KVUE
'Good Days' ahead for Austin SZA fans: Tickets for canceled 2021 show remain valid
AUSTIN, Texas — The year was 2021. Fresh off the pandemic, SZA fans were excited to learn that the now Grammy-award-winning R&B singer chose Austin for an exclusive, intimate show amid a six-night tour. The year was 2021 when fans learned the "Good Days" singer had to cancel just...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Austin police give tips on preventing phone theft at ACL Fest
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is preparing for Austin City Limits Music Festival, and one of the most common crimes they see every year is phone theft. Last year, Austin police recovered nearly 300 phones that were stolen during Weekend 1 of ACL. In 2019, more than 40 phones were reported stolen during Weekend 1. In 2018, a large number of phones that were stolen ended up being found by police a year later when they were shipped in a package to Florida.
New $61.6 million transmission project approved to help bring power to Williamson County
AUSTIN, Texas — Oncor and Lower Colorado River Authority Transmission Services will build a new transmission line and substation in the East Hutto area of Williamson County. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) filed a notice with the Public Utility Commission. ERCOT is the power grid manager for...
Activists to gather for 'Snatch 'Em by the VOTE' rally in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Women's March ATX organizers and other activists will gather Saturday morning for a rally meant to send a message to political leaders in Texas and Washington, D.C. The "Snatch 'Em by the VOTE!" rally will be held at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on...
KVUE
The 'Airbnb Effect' could be one reason behind Austin's skyrocketing rent prices
Rent price across Central Texas have skyrocketed. There are a number of contributing factors, but some believe the "Airbnb effect" could be one of the reasons.
The Backstory: When Texas and Oklahoma went to 'war' over a bridge across the Red River
AUSTIN, Texas — The Red River separates Texas from Oklahoma. These days, when we talk about a battle between the two states, we’re usually referring to the annual college football rivalry between the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma. But it was along the river in...
'I've been looking forward to it for a long time': Austin band Luna Luna talks playing their first ACL Festival
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Limits Music Festival has bands from all over the country take the stage, but there are also some local bands performing over the next two weekends. Luna Luna is a four-person band that has been based in Austin for more than a year...
Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: Quesoff, ACL Fest and more
AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area. From a major music festival to a celebration of melted cheese, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days. Here’s a breakdown of...
KVUE
Leander's new downtown district Northline starts construction; City plans to relocate city hall to site
LEANDER, Texas — The developer of Leander's new downtown district, Northline, said doors will open for parts of the project in late 2023. The Northline development will sit on 116 acres of land and is expected to be a mix of retail, housing, hotel, business and restaurant space. For...
Comments / 0