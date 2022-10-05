ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KVUE

Early fall is prime time for planting bluebonnet, wildflower seeds

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas wildflower fans, grab your seeds! It's sowing season. Central Texas is known for its sprawling wildflower fields alongside highways in the spring. And, according to TxDOT, early fall is a great time to begin planting – especially bluebonnets. "Soil preparation is not necessary since...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

October marks busiest month for some Austin food trucks

AUSTIN, Texas — Some food truck owners mark October on the calendar every year. "October is the beast, yeah. It used to be South by Southwest – it used to be March," Faseeh Vohra, co-owner of Shawarma Point, said. "Now, with Formula One and ACL because, I mean, if you look at it, two weekends of ACL – that's half the month. Now you add Formula One to it, that's three weeks out of four that you're busy."
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Austin, TX
KVUE

Fly to this Mexican city directly from Austin starting Oct. 6

AUSTIN, Texas — You can now fly directly to northeast Mexico from Austin as Spirit Airlines launched a new daily, nonstop service on Thursday, Oct. 6. Travelers can fly straight to Monterrey International Airport in the state capital of Nuevo León from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, offering a new route for those looking to explore Mexico or visit family and friends.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin first responders prepared for potential drug overdoses at ACL Festival

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin first responders are ready to help festivalgoers who may overdose at the Austin City Limits Music Festival (ACL) over the next two weekends. During a media update concerning safety at ACL, Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) said they, along with their public and private medical partners at the event, have "more than enough Narcan to deal with anything that may happen."
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Baby Greens in North Austin is closing for good

AUSTIN, Texas — A North Austin classic for your dose of healthy greens is closing its doors on Friday. Baby Greens, located at 10611 Research Blvd., has decided to close its doors for good on Oct. 7. The green-fueled restaurant has been in business since 2004, but moved to its North Austin location in 2016.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Central Texas#Linus Business#Linus Company Meta#Acl#C3 Presents#Kvue#South Congress Avenue
KVUE

Austin first responders preparing for ACL Fest

Crews have worked to get the stages ready, along with all that goes into putting on a festival for thousands of people with more than 100 music groups. Austin first responders have also been preparing. "We will have multiple special response units, or SRUs that we call them. Essentially, it’s...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

ACL Festival: KVUE's traffic guide to getting around

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin City Limits Festival is approaching and so are the traffic concerns that come with festivals. Austinites and visitors can expect heavy traffic in the areas surrounding Zilker Park for the next two weekends. Here is KVUE's guide to getting to the music festival and getting...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
KVUE

Austin police give tips on preventing phone theft at ACL Fest

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is preparing for Austin City Limits Music Festival, and one of the most common crimes they see every year is phone theft. Last year, Austin police recovered nearly 300 phones that were stolen during Weekend 1 of ACL. In 2019, more than 40 phones were reported stolen during Weekend 1. In 2018, a large number of phones that were stolen ended up being found by police a year later when they were shipped in a package to Florida.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy