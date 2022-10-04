Read full article on original website
Louisville mayoral forum hosts candidate for discussion on affordable housing, incarceration
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Four Louisville mayoral candidates gathered in Newburg to discuss community concerns in a mayoral forum on Friday night. The four candidates in attendance at Mixx Restaurant on Poplar Level Road were Democrat Craig Greenberg, Republican Bill Dieruf, and two Independent candidates, Mannetta C. Lemkheiter and Marina Kunnecke.
Louisville Mayor announces $40 million fund to build affordable housing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mayor Greg Fischer joined city officials Thursday to announce plans to provide more affordable housing for those struggling in Louisville. According to Louisville Metro, the fund is apart of the American Rescue Plan that will bring $40 million to the Louisville Housing Trust Fund. The fund...
Indiana Lieutenant Gov. presents highest award, Sagamore of the Wabash
NEW ALBANY, In. (WAVE) - The Indiana Lieutenant Governor presented the highest award the Governor of the state can give the Sagamore of the Wabash on Thursday. According to the release, Larry Ricke is one of the founders of the Develop New Albany project and is the newest recipient of the Sagamore of the Wabash award.
Louisville officials asking for input in relocating King Louis XVI statue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — City officials are working on a plan for the future of a historic downtown statue. The King Louis XVI statue was vandalized multiple times during the civil unrest following the death of Breonna Taylor. It was ultimately removed to prevent more serious damage. A Metro Council...
What happens if an incarcerated Metro Council candidate wins their election?
To run for Louisville Metro Council, candidates have to live in the district they seek to represent for at least a year before an election. But what if they don’t?
New path gives safer access to Joe Creason Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - City leaders have cut the ribbon to a new walking path and bridge that will mean easier access for some residents to reach one of Louisville Metro’s parks. It’s called the Peace Path and is located at the east end of Nightingale Road and on...
'I can't back that': LMPD chief, Metro Council debate over houseless ordinance enforcement
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There is still one major talking point about Metro Council's houseless ordinance that they need to figure out. Thursday afternoon, the Metro Council Parks Committee continued to debate on the amendment which would make it illegal to camp or store personal property in public areas. It's...
Louisville nonprofit discusses issues high school students face ahead of graduation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One Louisville nonprofit is looking into critical issues and barriers affecting some high school students in the community. The Coalition Supporting Young Adults said research into educational disengagement has shown the struggles facing students following the pandemic. Reports from last year showed over 14,000 people aged...
Central High School partners with UofL Hospital for new student program
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Students in Central High School’s pre-medical magnet program now have a new chance to get real-life experience in a hospital. JCPS and UofL Hospital partnered to allow seniors to shadow doctors and spend time in operating rooms. Students can scrub into operating rooms and witness surgeries and also get practice performing simpler procedures, like sutures.
$700,000 investment gives southern Indiana town multiple 24/7 fire stations
GEORGETOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Fire Station 1 off State Road 64 in the heart of Georgetown used to only operate eight hours per day. The town's second station, further outside town, was left to handle all calls after hours. That all changed this week, as new work to update Station...
After another inmate death, LMDC Director reaffirms commitment to jail safety
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three days after another inmate died while in the custody of the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections, the jail’s director reaffirmed his commitment to safety. ”I’m never satisfied and the moment I think I’m satisfied, I’ve got to go,” LMDC Director Jerry Collins said....
New Baptist Health neurology practice in Oldham County hosts ribbon cutting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new practice is bringing neurology services to Oldham County this month, and a ribbon cutting was hosted ahead of its grand opening. Baptist Health Medical Group Neurology is located at 1009 New Moody Lane in La Grange, and will offer treatment from a board certified neurologist.
Lawsuit filed against LMPD by Louisville organization over open records
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville-based organization has filed a lawsuit against the Louisville Metro Police Department claiming violations of its Open Records Act. The 490 Project said in the lawsuit that LMPD failed to release open records requested by the organization in four separate instances dating back to May.
Peace Path, walking bridge opens providing safe passage for neighborhoods
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Peace Path and walking bridge had its grand opening on Friday, announced by Councilman Patrick Mulvihill (D-10). Officials said the idea for this project was a result of a conversation with multiple people/companies in late 2015, and it came to fruition due to the combined involvement of the project's community partners.
Center for Women and Families honors victims of domestic violence
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The month of October is also known as Domestic Violence Awareness month. On Wednesday, the Center for Women and Families honored 19 Louisville and Southern Indiana residents who lost their lives to domestic or intimate partner violence this year. According to the release, the number of...
Louisville Coin Club hosts 62nd annual coin show
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 62nd annual coin show is underway in Louisville. Hosted by the Louisville & Kentucky State Numismatics Association, the show is held from Oct. 6 through Oct. 8 at the Hilton Garden Inn located in the 2700 block of Crittenden Drive. The three-day show is open...
Louisville Mayor pledges goal to have zero emissions by 2040
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mayor Greg Fischer signed a new executive order Wednesday for Louisville’s new goal to reach zero greenhouse gas emissions by the year 2040. According to the release, the science-based target will apply for the Louisville-Jefferson County and includes a 50% reduction in emissions by 2030.
Lack of staffing forces east Louisville day care at center of abuse investigation to cut hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A day care in east Louisville at the center of an abuse investigation is cutting its hours because of a staff shortage. An employee of Vanguard Academy was arrested last week. Rachael Flannery, 24, faces three counts of first-degree criminal abuse for allegedly assaulting children at the day care, including two infants.
'Absolutely unbelievable': Community calls for change after 12th Louisville jail death
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In less than one year, 12 people who were in the custody of the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections have died, according to jail officials. This week, there are new demands for changes from the community. There has been at least one death every month since...
