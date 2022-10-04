ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 2

Related
Wave 3

Louisville Mayor announces $40 million fund to build affordable housing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mayor Greg Fischer joined city officials Thursday to announce plans to provide more affordable housing for those struggling in Louisville. According to Louisville Metro, the fund is apart of the American Rescue Plan that will bring $40 million to the Louisville Housing Trust Fund. The fund...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Indiana Lieutenant Gov. presents highest award, Sagamore of the Wabash

NEW ALBANY, In. (WAVE) - The Indiana Lieutenant Governor presented the highest award the Governor of the state can give the Sagamore of the Wabash on Thursday. According to the release, Larry Ricke is one of the founders of the Develop New Albany project and is the newest recipient of the Sagamore of the Wabash award.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Government
City
Germantown, KY
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Wave 3

New path gives safer access to Joe Creason Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - City leaders have cut the ribbon to a new walking path and bridge that will mean easier access for some residents to reach one of Louisville Metro’s parks. It’s called the Peace Path and is located at the east end of Nightingale Road and on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metro Council#Health Crisis#Emergency Calls#Churchill Downs#University#Metro Emergency Services#Uofl
Wave 3

Central High School partners with UofL Hospital for new student program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Students in Central High School’s pre-medical magnet program now have a new chance to get real-life experience in a hospital. JCPS and UofL Hospital partnered to allow seniors to shadow doctors and spend time in operating rooms. Students can scrub into operating rooms and witness surgeries and also get practice performing simpler procedures, like sutures.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
Wave 3

Lawsuit filed against LMPD by Louisville organization over open records

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville-based organization has filed a lawsuit against the Louisville Metro Police Department claiming violations of its Open Records Act. The 490 Project said in the lawsuit that LMPD failed to release open records requested by the organization in four separate instances dating back to May.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Center for Women and Families honors victims of domestic violence

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The month of October is also known as Domestic Violence Awareness month. On Wednesday, the Center for Women and Families honored 19 Louisville and Southern Indiana residents who lost their lives to domestic or intimate partner violence this year. According to the release, the number of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville Coin Club hosts 62nd annual coin show

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 62nd annual coin show is underway in Louisville. Hosted by the Louisville & Kentucky State Numismatics Association, the show is held from Oct. 6 through Oct. 8 at the Hilton Garden Inn located in the 2700 block of Crittenden Drive. The three-day show is open...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville Mayor pledges goal to have zero emissions by 2040

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mayor Greg Fischer signed a new executive order Wednesday for Louisville’s new goal to reach zero greenhouse gas emissions by the year 2040. According to the release, the science-based target will apply for the Louisville-Jefferson County and includes a 50% reduction in emissions by 2030.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy