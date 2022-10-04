ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, MD

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Dispatch

Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – October 7, 2022

This postcard image (circa 1909) shows an Ocean City in the time before paved streets and traffic jams. Photographed from the old water tower on Somerset Street the view looks east across Baltimore Avenue toward the ocean. The tall brick chimney in the foreground was part of the town’s electric...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Ocean City Today

Oceans Calling cancelation hits local hotels, festival to return next September

Nixing event deemed right call in face of bad weather. As heavy winds blew a piece of the would-be Oceans Calling Festival setup into Hurricane Ian-generated waves last weekend, it became clear that resort officials made the right decision when they canceled the heavily anticipated three-day music event beause of a bad weather forecast.
rehobothfoodie.com

Sodel buying Cottage Cafe

Brent Poffenberger and Tom Neville's iconic Bethany Beach restaurant, Cottage Cafe, is being acquired by SoDel Concepts. This will being SoDel Concepts' restaurant list to around 15 popular eateries. Word is that they plan to change NOTHING at Cottage Cafe – why mess with success? That popular hometown spot has...
BETHANY BEACH, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ocean City, MD
Ocean City, MD
Food & Drinks
Ocean City, MD
Restaurants
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
Local
Maryland Food & Drinks
Local
Maryland Restaurants
Ocean City, MD
Lifestyle
Cape Gazette

Schellville undergoing major expansion

With opening night for Schellville’s Enchanted Winter Celebration about six weeks away, construction workers and decoration designers have been busy for weeks getting the Christmas wonderland ready for its 28-night season. And the 2022 season will bring some major upgrades and additions to the popular holiday destination. The expansion will allow for 30% to 40% more people to attend.
LEWES, DE
WMDT.com

Developers hoping to bring resort destination hotel to Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md.- A concept of bringing a Jimmy Buffet Margaritaville Franchise on the Ocean City boardwalk, between 13th and 14th street, is being talked about. Developers of the project, Kinsley Properties, said it’ll be a resort destination hotel that brings in new jobs and revenue. “We believe that...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

NEW LISTING-112 MISSISSIPPI AVE-BROADKILL BEACH

112 Mississippi Avenue, Milton, DE 19968 - BUILD YOUR CUSTOM DREAM HOME! Wonderful 50 X 100 foot piece of property to build the beach home you've always wanted! Amazing sunset views! Here is your opportunity to own your piece of paradise in the community of Broadkill Beach. Beach is just a short walk away or if you prefer to drive downtown Milton is right down the road where you can enjoy shopping and dining! All site work and wetlands delineations have been completed. Public water and and property has been approved for Mound septic or Peat Bio-Filtration System. Contact us today to discuss building footprints and building options!
MILTON, DE
CBS Philly

Appraisal for rare lavender pearl found in dish served at Delaware restaurant comes back

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (CBS) – You might remember, CBS Philadelphia told you about a couple that found a rare lavender pearl in a clam at a Rehoboth Beach restaurant in August. They now know how much it is worth.The Overlands of Chester County made the surprising finding and enlisted the help of the Gemological Institute of America and Philadelphia jewelry appraisers. The appraisal came back at just over $4,000.For the record, the dish at the restaurant cost $14. They almost sent it back to the chef at first, because it came with peppers.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Real Estate Prices#Pit Beef#Boardwalk#Shrimp#Food Drink#Bull
Cape Gazette

Lewes named most beautiful city in America again

It comes as no surprise to the people of Lewes that their beloved city has again been named one of the most beautiful towns in America. Lewes was awarded the top prize for towns with a population of 2,000 to 5,000 people at the 2022 America in Bloom annual symposium held Sept. 29-Oct. 1 in St. Louis, Mo.
LEWES, DE
The Dispatch

Ocean City Offers Help To Pop-Up Rally’s New Destination

OCEAN CITY – While Ocean City was spared the brunt of the unsanctioned pop-up motor vehicle event last month, resort officials are reaching out to the New Jersey community that has apparently become the new destination. For years, the last week in September has been known for the disturbing...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Delaware LIVE News

Dining in Lewes: 10 reasons to eat downtown

In the mid-20th century, Lewes, Delaware, was known for menhaden fish factories, and locals referred to the distinct aroma as the “smell of money.” The odor kept many tourists away, which in turn kept developers from tearing down city blocks to build motels. Bicentennial-related activism — and the death of the local menhaden fishery — led to preservation initiatives and a listing ... Read More
LEWES, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WBOC

Neighbors Asking for Changes to Grays Corner Road

BERLIN, Md. -- Another hit-and-run on Grays Corner Road within a matter of months has caused growing concern among neighbors in the area. Some of those neighbors are now asking for changes to be made so people can safely walk along the road. Police say 59 year old Terri Wattay...
BERLIN, MD
Cape Gazette

Southern Delaware Food, Wine and Music Festival draws large crowd

The remnants of Hurricane Ian might have been blowing outside Oct. 1, but that didn’t stop hundreds of guests from enjoying the seventh annual Southern Delaware Wine, Food and Music Festival. The event featured food from dozens of restaurants, roughly 80 craft beers and cocktails, bands, a wine wall,...
LEWES, DE
WMDT.com

Unity Square: What the future of downtown Salisbury will look like

SALISBURY, MD- A new look for downtown Salisbury is fully approved, funded, and set for a groundbreaking before the year’s end. The Unity Square project will transform the downtown Salisbury parking lot into a walkable park, with greenery, picnic tables, and a more people-forward space compared to the current car-centric design according to Greater Salisbury Committee President Mike Dunn.
SALISBURY, MD
WBOC

The Hearn Building's Future Under Discussion

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - On Monday, Oct. 3, the city and property owners met to discuss plans for the Hearn Building. The old building has stood vacant, abandoned, and dilapidated for a decade. In 2010, the building became vacant. And in 2015, a wall collapsed. Now the building stands as an eye sore, says some of the residents.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
CBS News

'This is our future': Construction to start on Chesapeake Bay island restoration project after awarded $43 million

BALTIMORE - The Mid-Chesapeake Bay ecosystem restoration project was given a $43.1 million contract award for Chesapeake Bay island restoration. This project is focused on restoring/expanding island habitat to provide hundreds of acres of wetland and terrestrial habitat for fish, shellfish, reptiles, amphibians, birds and mammals through the beneficial use of dredged material.
BALTIMORE, MD
Cape Gazette

NEW LISTING~3418 MCCOLLEY RD~MILFORD

3418 McColley Road, Milford, DE 19963 ~ Peace and solitude awaits you on this 1.6 acre property that's surrounded by farmland preservation. This chic farmhouse style home has beautifully exposed beams, stone fireplace, wrap around porch, large kitchen with plenty of storage and counter space! Next to the kitchen you can enjoy a large living room with beautiful views looking out into the fields with so much natural light. Primary bedroom is spacious with large primary bath and walk in closets! Step outside this home to a oversized 2 car garage perfect for large vehicles! Enjoy walks on Slaughter Beach and kayaking, paddle boarding and more through the Prime Hook Wildlife Refuge all within 4 miles to a public boat ramp that allows access to the Delaware Bay within 2 minutes drive from the home. Contact us today to schedule your private tour!
MILFORD, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Delaware beaches recovering from Ian

A prolonged, hurricane induced nor'easter did some damage to Delaware's coastline according to state officials. "A period of four or five days with strong northeast winds that caused some shoreline erosion along basically the entirety of the Delaware Bay and Atlantic coastlines," said Jesse Hayden, Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) Shoreline and Waterway Management Section administrator.
DELAWARE STATE
Katie Cherrix

Four Fantastic Places to Get Crispy, Juicy Fried Chicken on Delmarva

If you live on the Eastern Shore, you know just how central fried chicken is to the area's food culture. Around here, fried chicken ranks just as high as steamed Blue crabs, and you will often find them served together during the summer. While crabs are a little bit more of a treat, fried chicken is a regular dietary staple for Delmarva residents. Here's where you can get your fill of the crispiest, juiciest chicken this area has to offer.
SNOW HILL, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy