11-year-old boy missing from Spanish Lake foster home

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An endangered person advisory has been issued for a missing 11-year-old boy. Police said Keyon Carless went missing Wednesday at about 6:50 p.m. when he ran away from his foster home in the 11000 block of Larimore Road. He is described as 4’6″ and 90 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white polo shirt and brown khakis.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
Beaten guard says Missouri prison fired her after attack

A female prison guard who was stabbed and beaten on the job says the state has abandoned her because she's too injured to return to work.
Madison County officials file lawsuit over Illinois' Safe-T Act

Madison County officials file lawsuit over Illinois' Safe-T Act.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
NAACP of East St. Louis serves family through engaging programs

NAACP of East St. Louis serves family through engaging programs.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL

