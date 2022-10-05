ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidsville, PA

Conemaugh Township duo punch tickets to PIAA Golf Championships

By Tony Orlandi
The Daily American
The Daily American
 3 days ago

ROARING SPRING -- Redemption was the message Conemaugh Township golf coach Adam Thomas was sending ahead of the District 5 Class 2A Tournament Championship on Tuesday at Iron Masters Country Club.

Conemaugh Township, which narrowly missed out on sending three qualifiers to the PIAA Championships last year, had its sights set on a clean sweep this year. The 18-1 squad knew they would have their hands full with defending champion, Bedford.

Another title Conemaugh Township wins 9th WestPAC golf crown

Despite a valiant effort by Conemaugh Township, the Bisons reigned supreme. Led by Matt Edwards' 2-over par 74, Bedford took three of the Top 5 spots to top the field with a team total of 319 to repeat as champions.

"Hats off to them," said Thomas of Bedford's performance. "That’s state championship-caliber playing.“

Conemaugh Township (328) still had plenty of positives from the tournament. Senior Jack Ankeny shot a 3-over par 75 to earn second and advance to the state championships. Teammate Alex Boring fired an 86 to win the girls' championship for the second straight year and advance to her first state tourney.

Somerset finished third with a team total of 363.

Midseason breakout performers Midseason Breakout Performers emerge across Somerset County football landscape

Ankeny made three straight pars to start his round then backed that up with birdies on two of his next three holes to take an early 3-shot lead. Missteps on holes No. 8 and 9 proved costly, though, as Ankeny was tied with Edwards at 1-over after nine holes.

Conemaugh Township junior Sam Sharbaugh, who missed a playoff by one shot in 2021, started his day with a costly triple bogey, but righted the ship with a 15-footer for par on No. 9 to stay close at 5-over.

When the back 9 began to unfold, as many as five players were within three shots of the lead. Ankeny double-bogeyed No. 12, giving Edwards a 2-shot lead. And after Edwards birdied No. 13, Ankeny found himself three shots down.

Ankeny answered on No. 14 with a clutch birdie while Edwards bogeyed to drop the lead to just a shot. Meanwhile, Sharbaugh doubled No. 18 to fall out of contention, finishing third with a 79. Edwards, who tied for first in 2021, would not falter again, holding off Ankeny in a fierce battle.

"I was disappointed I didn’t pull off a victory," said Ankeny. "Matt (Edwards) played great. I am happy to get a shot at states, and I have a chance to bring home gold."

On the girls' side, Boring shot a career-best round to capture the championship.

“This was my best ever round, I never played so well,” said Boring.

The sophomore won the D5 crown last year as well but quadruple bogeyed the final hole to miss the qualifying mark of 100 or lower by two shots.

"I just want to thank my coaches for all of their help and support,“ said Boring.

North Star's Maddy Perrin shot a 117 to finish runner-up.

The PIAA Class 2A Individual Championships will be a 36-hole competition contested Oct. 17 and 18, at Penn State University's Blue Course.

