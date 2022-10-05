HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A man has died after an apparent stabbing incident in Kaimuki, Wednesday. A suspect has been arrested, police said. Honolulu police officers (HPD) were called out to the scene just before 12 p.m. on a report that a man stabbing another man. When officers arrived, the met up with the witness who told them the victim was bleeding from his chest and that the suspect had ran away toward Kaimuki High School carrying a knife.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO