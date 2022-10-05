ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
fox16.com

Arkansas AG Leslie Rutledge discusses Medicaid Fraud Control Unit developments

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge held a news conference to discuss new developments made by the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit Thursday morning. The Medicaid Fraud Control Unit investigates and prosecutes Medicaid fraud and the abuse/neglect of nursing home residents. In 2015, Rutledge added sworn law...
ARKANSAS STATE
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Hot & sunny Thursday

TONIGHT: Clear, calm & pleasant tonight. It’s going to be great viewing for the International Space Station flyover at 7:44pm for 6 minutes. Look northwest for its appearance and southeast for its disappearance. There is a waxing gibbous moon tonight, and it’s getting brighter, so stargazing will be affected some by the moon, but it will feel very nice with temps in the upper 70s by 7pm. Sunset is 6:46pm tonight in Little Rock. Low temps will be a little warmer thanks to a shift to a southwesterly wind, bringing lows to the upper 50s.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A bit cooler on Friday

TONIGHT: Temperatures will cool off nicely tonight as a cold front moves through the state. Temperatures will be falling into the upper 50s and lower 60s under clear skies. TOMORROW: Friday will feel much more fall-like with temperatures making it into the low to mid-80s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the northeast around 5-10 mph.
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Michigan#Murder#Seizure#Heart Attacks#Disability#Violent Crime#Navy
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Beautiful fall weekend ahead

TONIGHT: Temperatures will cool off nicely tonight with lows in the mid to lower 50s. A few 40s will be possible across northern Arkansas. Winds will slowly calm down in the overnight hours as skies clear. TOMORROW: Saturday will feel even more fall-like thanks to a weak cold front that...
ARKANSAS STATE
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: The warm, sunny and dry pattern continues

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: Sunshine continues into Wednesday afternoon, warming temperatures into the mid-80s. A few high, thin clouds will be possible. But still, no rain is anticipated. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: We remain mostly clear into Wednesday night, dropping temperatures into the mid and upper 50s. THURSDAY: Temperatures heat up a good bit...
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy