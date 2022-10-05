TONIGHT: Clear, calm & pleasant tonight. It’s going to be great viewing for the International Space Station flyover at 7:44pm for 6 minutes. Look northwest for its appearance and southeast for its disappearance. There is a waxing gibbous moon tonight, and it’s getting brighter, so stargazing will be affected some by the moon, but it will feel very nice with temps in the upper 70s by 7pm. Sunset is 6:46pm tonight in Little Rock. Low temps will be a little warmer thanks to a shift to a southwesterly wind, bringing lows to the upper 50s.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO