97 Rock

The Last Blockbuster Video Store is in Bend, Oregon

I have an uneven relationship with Netflix. I remember when I signed up for my account over ten years ago; I had just graduated high school and my mind was blown by how many movies and television shows were just waiting for me to stream. After the dust had settled a few years later, I started to build my personal movie collection.
BEND, OR
btimesherald.com

Gregory Dale Peterson June 17, 1956 – Aug. 6, 2022

Gregory Dale Peterson passed away on Aug. 6, 2022 at the age of 66. Surrounded by his wife and daughters, Greg passed peacefully at his home in Weiser, Idaho. Greg was born to Ellsworth and Lois (Brown) Peterson on June 17, 1956 on Paris Island, S.C. Following his father’s service in the Marine Corps, Greg spent the majority of his childhood in Wisconsin.
WEISER, ID
Central Oregonian

Young Prineville entrepreneur turning up the heat in creative welding

Rose Waibel began her own independent business, High Desert Creative Minds, two years ago and continues to build on her welding creations Some individuals simply inspire and intrigue others with their resourcefulness, persistence and talent. Local resident, Rose Waibel, started her own welding business approximately two years ago called High Desert Creative Minds. The young welder developed a love for the craft during her freshman year of high school. "I just wanted to try and see what it was like, so I took the class. After I took the beginning class, I really liked it, so I then took...
PRINEVILLE, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Oregon Dept. of Forestry ends regulated-use closures in much of C.O. district on Friday

The Oregon Department of Forestry's Central Oregon District will terminate Regulated-Use Closure  on the Prineville and The Dalles units as of 12:01 a.m. on Friday, allowing campfires and warming fires again thanks to recent rain, cooler temperatures and higher humidity. The post Oregon Dept. of Forestry ends regulated-use closures in much of C.O. district on Friday appeared first on KTVZ.
OREGON STATE
Central Oregonian

A river runs through it: A look at the Crooked River Basin in the face of drought

Reflections from professionals on water history of the Crooked River water Basin, and current effects of the drought on irrigation, recreation, fish, and surface water. The relationship of watershed management and health, recreation, irrigation, groundwater, and drought are all intertwined in the current state of drought in the Deschutes River Basin. With record low water input in the Crooked River Basin, and subsequent much lower-than-normal water levels in the Crooked River following the recent decrease flow rates from Prineville Reservoir, the outcomes have impacted irrigation and recreational activities. Multiple years of drought conditions is the major contributing factor affecting...
PRINEVILLE, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Women, children prioritized for new Bend 20-unit outdoor shelter

The Bend City Council has approved a three-year agreement with Central Oregon Villages to develop and operate a 20-unit temporary outdoor pallet shelter on Bend’s eastside. The City announced the move late Wednesday night on Twitter. The shelter will be located at the corner of Bear Creek Road and...
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend Park and Rec set to begin Riverbend Park access project; trail section to close until early 2023

The Bend Park and Recreation District and Upper Deschutes Watershed Council said Thursday they are set to begin a construction and river restoration project aimed at serving as a model for balancing recreational access and habitat protection and improvement. The post Bend Park and Rec set to begin Riverbend Park access project; trail section to close until early 2023 appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
cascadebusnews.com

COCC Has Moved!

(Photo | Courtesy of COCC) The Center for Business, Industry, and Professional Development (as well as the Small Business Development Center) has moved from Chandler Lab to:. Different location, same great offerings! Explore how we can help you or your business succeed. Click on title for more information. Leadership &...
BEND, OR
KTVZ

New NE Bend store, Mariposa, says it helps women look and feel good

There's a new store opening this week in the Forum Shopping Center on Bend's Eastside. Mariposa says it's more than a makeup store, as it provides prosthetics, wigs, and Merle Norman cosmetics. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ ‘Tragic’: Redmond food cart owners face 2nd business fire of the year

The Westside Taco Co. food cart at The Vault in Redmond caught fire Sunday night. This is the second time the owners have had to deal with a fire this year. “The only think we can control at this point is the way that we feel and the way that we act,” said Westside Taco Co. co-owner Amber Amos. “So we’re going to be as positive and determined as we can. It’s one more hurdle, you know, and that’s what we can control.”
REDMOND, OR
bendsource.com

A Reopening for Little Pizza Paradise

Several weeks ago, we reported on the temporary closure of Little Pizza Paradise in the Cascade Village Shopping Center due to staffing challenges. Owner Pete Wojda said he's reopening the restaurant as of Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 4pm. Little Pizza Paradise is open Tuesday through Saturday from 4 to 8pm.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend increases short-term rental buffer zone

The Bend City Council has voted unanimously to change its short-term rental rules. Those changes include increasing the buffer zone between permitted short-term rentals from 250 feet to 500 feet in residential neighborhoods. With that in place, the percentage of properties that can qualify for a short-term rental permit drops...
BEND, OR
