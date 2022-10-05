Read full article on original website
Pac-12 football power rankings, Week 6: UCLA rises, but how much? Where did Ducks, Beavers land?
The unbeaten UCLA Bruins moved up three spots to No. 4 in the Pac-12 football power rankings from The Oregonian/OregonLive after beating then-No. 15 Washington 40-32 last Saturday night. The Bruins made the biggest rise in this week’s rankings, while the USC Trojans remained at No. 1 for the fifth...
What time, TV channel is UCLA vs Utah football game today? Free live stream, odds, how to watch Bruins vs Utes online (10/8/2022)
The undefeated, No 18 ranked UCLA Bruins have a chance to shake up the Pac-12 as well as the college football world today when they host the No. 11 ranked Utah Utes in a Week 6 college football showdown on Saturday, October 8 at 12:30 p.m. PT/3:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. CDT) with a live TV broadcast on FOX.
KTVZ
Cascade Lakes Brewing moving to not-for-profit model, citing benefits for causes, employees
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Cascade Lakes Brewing Co. announced Tuesday it will operate as a not-for-profit company, allowing the Central Oregon brewery to donate the entirety of its net profits to support causes that will strengthen the community. In addition, Cascade Lakes’ world-class brew team will be freed to...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 3 Bend-La Pine teachers face termination Tuesday over COVID vaccine status
Central Oregon Daily News is at the termination hearing and we’ll update this story when we hear an outcome. Three Bend-La Pine School District teachers are facing termination Tuesday over failure to show proof of vaccination for COVID-19. The teachers were first placed on leave in October 2021. The...
Young Prineville entrepreneur turning up the heat in creative welding
Rose Waibel began her own independent business, High Desert Creative Minds, two years ago and continues to build on her welding creations Some individuals simply inspire and intrigue others with their resourcefulness, persistence and talent. Local resident, Rose Waibel, started her own welding business approximately two years ago called High Desert Creative Minds. The young welder developed a love for the craft during her freshman year of high school. "I just wanted to try and see what it was like, so I took the class. After I took the beginning class, I really liked it, so I then took...
Oregon Dept. of Forestry ends regulated-use closures in much of C.O. district on Friday
The Oregon Department of Forestry's Central Oregon District will terminate Regulated-Use Closure on the Prineville and The Dalles units as of 12:01 a.m. on Friday, allowing campfires and warming fires again thanks to recent rain, cooler temperatures and higher humidity. The post Oregon Dept. of Forestry ends regulated-use closures in much of C.O. district on Friday appeared first on KTVZ.
A river runs through it: A look at the Crooked River Basin in the face of drought
Reflections from professionals on water history of the Crooked River water Basin, and current effects of the drought on irrigation, recreation, fish, and surface water. The relationship of watershed management and health, recreation, irrigation, groundwater, and drought are all intertwined in the current state of drought in the Deschutes River Basin. With record low water input in the Crooked River Basin, and subsequent much lower-than-normal water levels in the Crooked River following the recent decrease flow rates from Prineville Reservoir, the outcomes have impacted irrigation and recreational activities. Multiple years of drought conditions is the major contributing factor affecting...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Women, children prioritized for new Bend 20-unit outdoor shelter
The Bend City Council has approved a three-year agreement with Central Oregon Villages to develop and operate a 20-unit temporary outdoor pallet shelter on Bend’s eastside. The City announced the move late Wednesday night on Twitter. The shelter will be located at the corner of Bear Creek Road and...
Bend Park and Rec set to begin Riverbend Park access project; trail section to close until early 2023
The Bend Park and Recreation District and Upper Deschutes Watershed Council said Thursday they are set to begin a construction and river restoration project aimed at serving as a model for balancing recreational access and habitat protection and improvement. The post Bend Park and Rec set to begin Riverbend Park access project; trail section to close until early 2023 appeared first on KTVZ.
kptv.com
Oregon trooper pulls over driver, finds enough fentanyl to kill over 3 million people
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were arrested after multiple pounds of powdered fentanyl was found during a traffic stop last week in Jefferson County, according to Oregon State Police. The traffic stop happened in Madras on Sept. 28, at about 10:11 p.m. During the stop, the trooper developed...
cascadebusnews.com
COCC Has Moved!
(Photo | Courtesy of COCC) The Center for Business, Industry, and Professional Development (as well as the Small Business Development Center) has moved from Chandler Lab to:. Different location, same great offerings! Explore how we can help you or your business succeed. Click on title for more information. Leadership &...
KTVZ
New NE Bend store, Mariposa, says it helps women look and feel good
There's a new store opening this week in the Forum Shopping Center on Bend's Eastside. Mariposa says it's more than a makeup store, as it provides prosthetics, wigs, and Merle Norman cosmetics. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘Tragic’: Redmond food cart owners face 2nd business fire of the year
The Westside Taco Co. food cart at The Vault in Redmond caught fire Sunday night. This is the second time the owners have had to deal with a fire this year. “The only think we can control at this point is the way that we feel and the way that we act,” said Westside Taco Co. co-owner Amber Amos. “So we’re going to be as positive and determined as we can. It’s one more hurdle, you know, and that’s what we can control.”
KTVZ
ODOT clears out a camp on Bend Parkway near Reed Market Road
For safety reasons, ODOT cleared out a campsite near Reed Market Road Wednesday. Officials try to help the campers get the social services they need. Personal items recovered are stored at ODOT for 30 days.
bendsource.com
A Reopening for Little Pizza Paradise
Several weeks ago, we reported on the temporary closure of Little Pizza Paradise in the Cascade Village Shopping Center due to staffing challenges. Owner Pete Wojda said he's reopening the restaurant as of Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 4pm. Little Pizza Paradise is open Tuesday through Saturday from 4 to 8pm.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Homeless crisis top-of-mind at Deschutes Co. Commissioner candidate forum
The Redmond Senior Center hosted a forum for the two candidates running for Deschutes County Commissioner Position 3 Tuesday. Patti Adair, incumbent Republican commissioner, and Morgan Schmidt, Democratic commissioner candidate, both attended. One of the hot topics of this election season? Homelessness. “We have a lot of people that are...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend increases short-term rental buffer zone
The Bend City Council has voted unanimously to change its short-term rental rules. Those changes include increasing the buffer zone between permitted short-term rentals from 250 feet to 500 feet in residential neighborhoods. With that in place, the percentage of properties that can qualify for a short-term rental permit drops...
Bend man, 86, critically injured in rear-end crash into combine on Powell Butte Highway
An 86-year-old Bend man was critically injured Thursday evening when his SUV crashed into the back of a combine on the Powell Butte Highway near the Bend Municipal Airport, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. The post Bend man, 86, critically injured in rear-end crash into combine on Powell Butte Highway appeared first on KTVZ.
