Five-story apartment complex planned for 48th and Dodge

By Jon Kipper
 3 days ago
A large apartment complex is planned along Dodge Street in an area in Omaha that has been dilapidated for years.

Developers are planning a five-story, $82 million apartment complex on the southeast corner of 48th and Dodge. The complex will include over 300 apartment units geared towards middle-income residents.

The project will remove many of the run-down buildings in the corner. But one Omaha landmark, the Pittman Building, which housed Omaha's first black-owned animal hospital, will stay as the leasing office.

“It’s not just a matter of saving something old to save something old," said Zach Reinhardt, project developer. "It’s a matter of recognizing that somebody made an investment in this area in the same place we want to make an investment, honoring an investment he made that was historic at the time."

Pittman Animal Hospital closed this year, when its owner, unrelated to Dr. Pittman, retired.

The Omaha City Council approved the TIF request of over $10 million.

