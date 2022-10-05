ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

SEC announces revised 2023 baseball schedule

By Aileen Hnatiuk
 3 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. – The Southeastern Conference on Tuesday announced revised conference baseball schedules for all 14 SEC schools for the 2023 season.

The updated schedule replaces the schedule that was released on September 14. The first schedule was recalled due to an error that resulted in two games appearing on the 2023 conference slate that were not scheduled to take place until 2024.

The revised schedule changes the order in which LSU will face its SEC opponents. The Tigers’ conference opponents and sites of their SEC games remain unchanged.

The 30-game Southeastern Conference slate begins with a weekend road series at Texas A&M on March 17. The Tigers will play host to league foes Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky, Alabama and Mississippi State, and LSU will also travel to play South Carolina, Ole Miss, Auburn and Georgia.

Dates for some SEC games could change once the league determines its television schedule.

LSU’s 2023 season begins on Friday, February 17, when the Tigers face Western Michigan in Game 1 of a three-game series in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU will play 21 games against teams that participated in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, including 13 games against clubs that advanced to the College World Series.

Starting times for most games on the 2023 schedule will be determined in the coming months after television schedules and team travel arrangements are finalized.

Current season ticket holders may submit their renewals now for 2023 season tickets by logging in to their online accounts at www.LSUTIX.net or by calling 225-578-2184 or 225-578-0100 during the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday. The deadline to submit season ticket renewals is Monday, October 31.

Applications are also now available at www.LSUTIX.net for fans to join a request list for new season tickets and parking permits. The deadline to apply for the season ticket/parking request list is Monday, October 31.

Preparation for the 2023 season is underway, as the Tigers are engaged in conditioning drills and individual workouts. LSU begins its full-squad fall practice period on Thursday, and fall practice will continue through November 20.

LSU will play fall exhibition games versus McNeese on Sunday, November 6, in Alex Box Stadium; and at UL Lafayette on Sunday, November 13, in Tigue Moore Field. Both fall exhibition games are scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. CT.

(LSU Athletics Press Release)

