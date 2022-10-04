Read full article on original website
Man Charged for Threatening to Kill Northport Judge During Video Call
An Alabama man is facing a new felony charge after he allegedly threatened to kill a Northport municipal judge during a video call earlier this year. In court documents filed Thursday, a Northport police investigator said the suspect, Tchaka Jermaine Lanier, was scheduled to have a video court hearing with local judge Paul Patterson on June 10th, 2022.
Former Brookside police chief who allegedly used badge to get out of speeding ticket indicted for impersonating police officer
BROOKSIDE, Ala. (WIAT) — The former chief of the Brookside Police Department has been indicted for impersonating a police officer in order to allegedly get out of a speeding ticket earlier this spring. Michael Ryan Jones, who resigned from the Brookside Police Department in January in the wake of a scandal involving its ticketing practices, […]
Judge denies motion to dismiss wrongful death suit in killing of Huffman student Courtlin Arrington
A Jefferson County Circuit Court judge denied a motion to dismiss the wrongful death lawsuit filed against former Birmingham City Schools Superintendent Lisa Herring and Huffman High School Principal Douglas Lyons by the family of Courtlin Arrington, the 17-year-old who was shot and killed by a Huffman classmate in March 2018.
Alabama man convicted of kidnapping Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney which led to child’s death
An Alabama man was convicted Friday in the kidnapping which resulted in the death of a 3-year-old girl lured away from a birthday party with candy. A federal jury convicted Patrick Devone Stallworth, 42, of Birmingham, for kidnapping and conspiracy to kidnap a minor victim, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Federal Bureau of Investigation Acting Special Agent in Charge Felix A. Rivera-Esparra.
Investigation underway after gun rounds found in bathroom of Talladega elementary school
According to the Talladega Police Department, officers were called to Houston Elementary School after two live handgun rounds were found in one of the bathrooms.
Pell City Schools expels 6th grader, death list discovered on school grounds
PELL CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Pell City sixth grader is expelled after officials discovered a death list in the student’s notebook. This comes just weeks after a similar incident at Hewitt-Trussville High School was made public. The police chief and superintendent tell CBS42 that student safety is a top priority for Pell City Schools, […]
Incarcerated man dies at Elmore Correctional Facility
An incarcerated man at Elmore Correctional Facility died on Wednesday, according to a statement from the Alabama Department of Corrections. Corey Griffin, a 45-year-old incarcerated man at the facility, was found unresponsive in facility showers on Wednesday, according to a spokesperson for the ADOC. Griffin was later transported to the health care unit at a nearby Staton Correctional facility to receive medical attention.
Teen arrested in Center Point fatal shooting
CENTER POINT, Ala. — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a murder in Center Point. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) reported William Torres, 18, has been charged with capital murder in the death of Calvin Chambers, 23. The JCSO says Chambers was found shot to death...
18-year-old charged with capital murder in Center Point shooting
William Ayala Torres was arrested and charged in the shooting death of 23-year-old Calvin Maurice Chambers. Deputies found Chambers body after responding to Charter East Apartments on reports of a person shot on October 6.
Investigation into Brookside Police department reveals officers gave special treatment to white drivers
BROOKSIDE, Ala. — After seven months, the independent investigation into Brookside Police Department's racially profiled drivers is complete. A former Jefferson County judge looked into the department's practices. You can read the report here. Learn more in the video above.
Alabama district demands repayment for mistakenly overpaying two employees
In April, a pair of Chilton County, Alabama school employees sued Superintendent Jason Griffin for demanding tens of thousands of dollars in repayment as it was discovered that they were mistakenly overpaid. This week it was announced that the lawsuit is moving forward, a judge ruled Tuesday. Cafeteria manager Christie...
Death of a Dallas Co. Jail Inmate Under Investigation
An inmate at the Dallas County Jail is found dead in his cell — now an investigation is underway to find out what happened?. Sheriff Mike Granthum says 26 year old inmate John Murray, Jr. of Selma was found in his cell unresponsive last week. Granthum says an independent...
Trial of man accused of killing sheriff pushed to 2023
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The trial date for a man accused of killing Lowndes County Sheriff John “Big John” Williams has been moved to 2023. According to court records, the trial against William Chase Johnson, originally set to take place next week, is now expected to happen on October 4th, 2023.
Sidelined: A lunchroom worker paid for a school system’s mistake. She wants her money back.
Frances Allison paid for Chilton County Schools' mistake. She wants her money back.
Jury to soon begin deliberations in trial against accused Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney kidnapper Patrick Stallworth
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Thursday, both the state and defense rested their case, leaving the fate of a man accused of kidnapping and murdering a 3-year-old girl to a jury. Patrick Stallworth is accused with his girlfriend, Derick Irisha Brown, of kidnapping and killing Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney during a party at Tom Brown Village […]
Suspects in custody following fatal shooting in Center Point
CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced they have multiple suspects in custody following a shooting death in Center Point Thursday. At approximately 4:38 p.m., JCSO deputies were dispatched to the Charter East Apartments on reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, deputies found a male victim at the scene, who was killed […]
Montgomery business owner upset with littering, theft behind shop
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - When Susan Poole walks behind her door manufacturing business, Doors By Decora, she is typically met with piles of trash. “We just hired somebody to come in and take a lot of the trash out just last week, and now they’re piling it back up again,” Poole said.
21-year-old Shelby County Man Accused Of Murdering 2 Hoover Women
Two ladies were shot dead in a Hoover apartment, and a 21-year-old male from Alabaster has been charged with their murders. Elijah Daxton The murders of 39-year-old Lauren Anne White and 24-year-old Blakeley Meachelle Nelson are accused of being committed by Keith. The police have determined that Keith knew the victims, but a reason for the attack has not been made public.
Inmate stabbed to death at Alabama prison days after another inmate was killed during assault
An inmate was stabbed to death Monday at William E. Donald Correctional Facility in Bessemer, marking the second inmate to be killed at the prison within a week.
Baseball Coach Sentenced to 4.5 Years in Prison for Facebook Exchange
A former head baseball coach and teacher in Birmingham, Ala., has been sentenced to prison for a sex-related crime against a minor, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Northern District of Alabama. U.S. District Court Judge Madeline H. Haikala sentenced 57-year-old Richard Pope to 4.5 years in prison...
