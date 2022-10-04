ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chilton County, AL

CBS 42

Former Brookside police chief who allegedly used badge to get out of speeding ticket indicted for impersonating police officer

BROOKSIDE, Ala. (WIAT) — The former chief of the Brookside Police Department has been indicted for impersonating a police officer in order to allegedly get out of a speeding ticket earlier this spring. Michael Ryan Jones, who resigned from the Brookside Police Department in January in the wake of a scandal involving its ticketing practices, […]
BROOKSIDE, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama man convicted of kidnapping Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney which led to child’s death

An Alabama man was convicted Friday in the kidnapping which resulted in the death of a 3-year-old girl lured away from a birthday party with candy. A federal jury convicted Patrick Devone Stallworth, 42, of Birmingham, for kidnapping and conspiracy to kidnap a minor victim, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Federal Bureau of Investigation Acting Special Agent in Charge Felix A. Rivera-Esparra.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
alreporter.com

Incarcerated man dies at Elmore Correctional Facility

An incarcerated man at Elmore Correctional Facility died on Wednesday, according to a statement from the Alabama Department of Corrections. Corey Griffin, a 45-year-old incarcerated man at the facility, was found unresponsive in facility showers on Wednesday, according to a spokesperson for the ADOC. Griffin was later transported to the health care unit at a nearby Staton Correctional facility to receive medical attention.
ELMORE, AL
wvtm13.com

Teen arrested in Center Point fatal shooting

CENTER POINT, Ala. — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a murder in Center Point. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) reported William Torres, 18, has been charged with capital murder in the death of Calvin Chambers, 23. The JCSO says Chambers was found shot to death...
CENTER POINT, AL
districtadministration.com

Alabama district demands repayment for mistakenly overpaying two employees

In April, a pair of Chilton County, Alabama school employees sued Superintendent Jason Griffin for demanding tens of thousands of dollars in repayment as it was discovered that they were mistakenly overpaid. This week it was announced that the lawsuit is moving forward, a judge ruled Tuesday. Cafeteria manager Christie...
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Death of a Dallas Co. Jail Inmate Under Investigation

An inmate at the Dallas County Jail is found dead in his cell — now an investigation is underway to find out what happened?. Sheriff Mike Granthum says 26 year old inmate John Murray, Jr. of Selma was found in his cell unresponsive last week. Granthum says an independent...
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Trial of man accused of killing sheriff pushed to 2023

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The trial date for a man accused of killing Lowndes County Sheriff John “Big John” Williams has been moved to 2023. According to court records, the trial against William Chase Johnson, originally set to take place next week, is now expected to happen on October 4th, 2023.
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Jury to soon begin deliberations in trial against accused Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney kidnapper Patrick Stallworth

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Thursday, both the state and defense rested their case, leaving the fate of a man accused of kidnapping and murdering a 3-year-old girl to a jury. Patrick Stallworth is accused with his girlfriend, Derick Irisha Brown, of kidnapping and killing Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney during a party at Tom Brown Village […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Suspects in custody following fatal shooting in Center Point

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced they have multiple suspects in custody following a shooting death in Center Point Thursday. At approximately 4:38 p.m., JCSO deputies were dispatched to the Charter East Apartments on reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, deputies found a male victim at the scene, who was killed […]
CENTER POINT, AL
californiaexaminer.net

21-year-old Shelby County Man Accused Of Murdering 2 Hoover Women

Two ladies were shot dead in a Hoover apartment, and a 21-year-old male from Alabaster has been charged with their murders. Elijah Daxton The murders of 39-year-old Lauren Anne White and 24-year-old Blakeley Meachelle Nelson are accused of being committed by Keith. The police have determined that Keith knew the victims, but a reason for the attack has not been made public.
HOOVER, AL
athleticbusiness.com

Baseball Coach Sentenced to 4.5 Years in Prison for Facebook Exchange

A former head baseball coach and teacher in Birmingham, Ala., has been sentenced to prison for a sex-related crime against a minor, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Northern District of Alabama. U.S. District Court Judge Madeline H. Haikala sentenced 57-year-old Richard Pope to 4.5 years in prison...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

