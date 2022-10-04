Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
B&B Spoilers for the Week of October 10: Lies, Secrets, And ManipulationsSoap HubLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles opens Section 8 waiting list lottery for low-income rental assistanceBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Five Best Date Night Restaurants In Long Beach Right NowLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
8 Things to do in Los Angeles this WeekendCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
signalscv.com
Golden Valley holds off Canyon, 14-12
Golden Valley (6-2, 3-1) football survived a tight Foothill League battle against the visiting Cowboys (3-3, 1-2) at Canyon on Friday. The Cowboys surged after being down 14-3 at the half. Grizzlies quarterback Chris Melkonian threw for both of his team’s scores, connecting with receivers Ajani Smith and William Hake....
signalscv.com
Veteran Services Collaborative and Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions to host veteran career fair
On Saturday, Nov. 12, the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative and Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions are scheduled to conduct a veteran career fair at the Curtiss-Wright facility at 28965 Ave. Penn, Valencia. The career fair will operate from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is open to all Santa Clarita Valley...
signalscv.com
Jacob Evans | A Very Special Candidate
I have lived in 18 different cities, across 10 states, in three different countries, and I can tell you that the people of Santa Clarita won a special place in my heart. When my wife, Katie, was killed by a drunk driver on Oct. 6, 2017, the people of this valley rushed to the rescue as I struggled to find my way forward with six young children, including preemie twins born at just over 1 pound each who were still in the hospital.
signalscv.com
Williams Ranch opens in Castaic
Williams Homes opened its master-planned community, Williams Ranch, in Castaic with an open house celebration featuring food, beverages, games, live music and the ability to tour 15 model homes. Williams Homes was founded by Lance and Sadie Williams in Santa Clarita. The approval process for the new housing community off...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
signalscv.com
LAEDC announces Santa Clarita as finalist for Most Business-Friendly City
The Los Angeles County Economic Development Corp. announced Santa Clarita as one of the finalists for the Most Business-Friendly City award, among cities with populations over 60,000, for the 27th Annual Eddy Awards. “Congratulations to the city of Santa Clarita on once again being nominated as one of the Most...
signalscv.com
Paul Butler | 3 common-sense workplace rules
I so much enjoy my new hobby. It’s free and it gets me out into the fresh air. This new hobby also enables me to take in some more exercise and meet new people. My new hobby is: litter-picking. I love living in Santa Clarita for many reasons, one of which is the beautiful paseo system we have in Valencia, weaving in and out of our neighborhoods. I figure that while I’m walking, I may as well pick up some litter.
signalscv.com
Community members protest ‘Thin Blue Line’ flag decision
A single person stood in counter-protest at the main gate of College of the Canyons’ Cougar Stadium before Saugus High School’s football game on Friday, donning a face-mask and holding a sign that said “Go Home Nazis.”. As about a dozen people arrived – protesting the William...
signalscv.com
Chamber accepting nominations for Salute to Patriots
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is inviting the community to nominate veterans who have served their country and the Santa Clarita business community to be recognized at this year’s Salute to Patriots event. Nominations are open now and will close on Friday, Oct. 21. The SCV Chamber...
IN THIS ARTICLE
signalscv.com
Finally Family Homes to host cornhole tournament Nov. 12
Local nonprofit Finally Family Homes is inviting the community to participate in its Cornhole Tournament, scheduled to take place Nov. 12 at Lucky Luke Brewing in Santa Clarita. FFH is looking for sponsors, teams of cornhole competitors, and donations for the raffle and silent auction. The event will also offer sponsors free vendor tables at the event.
signalscv.com
Jason Gibbs | Upcoming opportunities to go green!
Santa Clarita residents have many options to live a cleaner, greener life. Whether it’s through one of our many scheduled collection events, including household hazardous waste, tire and document shredding, or the opportunity to participate at the annual River Rally event, Green Santa Clarita provides residents and local businesses many opportunities to live sustainable lifestyles.
signalscv.com
COC receives federal grant to support childhood education center
College of the Canyons’ student-parents will find extra support as the college received a $1.37 million federal grant to directly impact its Early Childhood Education Center. The U.S. Department of Education’s Child Care Assistance Means Parents in School, often referred to CCAMPIS, program provided COC with the four-year grant...
signalscv.com
Our View | Lite, Miranda and Weste for Council
We love Santa Clarita and we love living here. Santa Clarita is one of the safest, cleanest cities in America. We have a fiscally responsible city, a very low crime rate and a very small homelessness problem compared to other cities our size. We also love the people who live...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
signalscv.com
City invites community to ‘ARTober’ events
You can join the city of Santa Clarita and explore your creative side this ARTober in celebration of National Arts and Humanities Month. Every October, the city celebrates ARTober by offering residents free arts programs, workshops and activities. Throughout ARTober, residents will have the opportunity to partake in a variety...
signalscv.com
Landscape Development Inc. acquires The Groundskeeper Inc.
Valencia-based Landscape Development Inc. announced that its maintenance division, Enhanced Landscape Management LLC, has completed the asset purchase of Ventura-based The Groundskeeper Inc. TGI was founded by Harry Avedissian in 1985 and has developed a strong, local reputation in the Ventura area for exceptional quality and commitment to customer service,...
signalscv.com
Vehicle collides into a concrete pillar in Valencia
A vehicle crashed into a concrete pillar on the second level of a parking structure in Valencia on Friday afternoon, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials. According to Esteban Sanchez, a spokesman for the Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to the 26000 block of Tourney Road at 2:53 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 3:02 p.m.
signalscv.com
Seventh fire in two weeks breaks out in local riverbed
A small brush fire broke out in the Santa Clara Riverbed on Friday afternoon in Canyon Country, according to Los Angeles County radio dispatch traffic. The original call for service came in at 5:32 p.m., citing a fire had broke out in the wash near the 27100 block of Honby Avenue. Firefighters were on the scene as of the time of this publication.
signalscv.com
Brian Richards | Thank Joe and Gavin at the Pump
On Sept. 23 I submitted a letter to The Signal. In it, I stated that gas prices were at or above $6 per gallon. We all have our gas stations we go to. Mine is Chevron on The Old Road and Magic Mountain Parkway. Today when I drove by I was shocked to see the price of a gallon of premium to be $7.09. In just six short days gas went from at or just over $6 to at or just over $7!
signalscv.com
L.A. County begins sending out vote-by-mail ballots
The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk began sending out vote-by-mail ballots Thursday for the 2022 General Election. Ballots will be sent out to all registered voters until Monday. Since the election will have a long ballot, featuring many contests and candidates, voters are being urged to review the instructions carefully...
signalscv.com
Steve Petzold | Demand Accountability from COC
As reported in The Signal, the trustees at College of the Canyons recently authorized the sale of $95 million in Measure E bonds. The issuance of these bonds will increase property taxes in the Santa Clarita Valley. In spring 2016, I formed the Taxpayers Against Measure E committee to oppose...
signalscv.com
More than 50 tenants to be displaced from Cali Lake RV Resort, pending permit process
Agencies cite health and environmental concerns, ask owner to reduce RV park spots from 103 to 47. East of Canyon Country, away from Highway 14, and toward the rocky terrain of the Agua Dulce area, you’ll find a community of people who’ve made a home at Cali Lake RV Resort.
Comments / 0