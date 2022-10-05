ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How much longer does former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder plan to keep fighting?

By Maxwell Donaldson, The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
 3 days ago
Former heavyweight boxing champion and Tuscaloosa native Deontay Wilder has a timeline for the end of his career ahead of his next fight with Robert Helenius.

Wilder (42-2-1, 41 knockouts), ranked No. 1 by the World Boxing Council, will fight third-ranked Helenius (31-3, 20 knockouts) on Saturday, Oct. 15 (8 p.m. CT, Fox PPV), at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

"I only want to put in three more years," the 36-year-old Wilder said. "By the age of 40, we don't have to be guessing about Deontay Wilder, we don't have to assume. ... I only want to give it three more years until the end of 40. Then I want to be done with it. I want to pursue other things that I have set for myself, and I want to enjoy the rest of my life with my children."

Wilder, a Tuscaloosa native, did contemplate retirement after his last fight. Wilder felt he was "85% out, 15% in" on leaving boxing. Part of his decision to return was after he saw the response to a statue of him erected in his hometown in May. It is unclear how many fights Wilder wants before retiring.

Wilder held the WBC heavyweight championship from 2015-20, making 10 successful defense before losing to Tyson Fury in the second fight of their trilogy. Wilder is coming off of a 11th-round knockout loss to Fury in October of 2021.

Wilder returns to the ring against Helenius on October 15 at the Barclay Center in Brooklyn, New York. The main card starts at 8 p.m. CT on pay-per-view.

