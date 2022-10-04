ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poll: Cast your vote for the Courier/Intell Girls Athlete of the Week for Sept. 25-Oct. 1!

By Melissa Hanejko, Bucks County Courier Times
 3 days ago

The first half of the fall season is in the rearview mirror! The time when every win can make a difference, and the beginning of fall tournament season. Which of these golfers, field hockey, soccer and cross country runners will get your vote for the Girls Athlete of the Week?

Who was voted Week 5's Girls Athlete of the Week?

Archbishop Wood cross country runner Gwen Hamilton won last week's poll, receiving 33% of the vote.

  • Rebekah Hickey, Quakertown: Hickey finished ninth in the Paul Short Girls White race at Lehigh with a time of 19:00.20, setting a school record with the fastest girls' time in that race.
  • Abby Lynn, Central Bucks West : For the second year in a row, Central Bucks West golfer Abby Lynn won the Suburban One League girls' golf tournament. Lynn shot a 1-under-par 70 at Turtle Creek to become the first golfer to repeat as girls SOL champion.
  • Adriana Houtz, Villa Joseph Marie : Adriana scored the game-winning goal in the second half to give the Jems a huge victory over powerhouse Gwynedd Mercy.
  • Payton Muth, Pennridge : Murth scored the game-tying goal in the fourth period, and then the game-winner in overtime, to propel the Rams past CR South 2-1.
  • Sarah Frei, Faith Christian : Frei came through with the game-winning goal in overtime to give the Lions a 1-0 victory over Delco Christian.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times:

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Levittown, PA from Bucks County Courier Times.

