Poll: Cast your vote for the Courier/Intell Boys Athlete of the Week for Sept. 25-Oct. 1!

By Melissa Hanejko, Bucks County Courier Times
 3 days ago
The first half of the fall season is in the rearview mirror! The time when every win can make a difference, and the beginning of fall tournament season. Which of these golfers, cross country runners and soccer players will get your vote for the Boys Athlete of the Week?

Quakertown soccer player Stone Renshaw won the poll with 34 percent of the vote.

  • Chase Feraco, CB West: Feraco shot a 1-under par round of 70 at Five Ponds to win the Suburban One League boys golf tournament.
  • Shane Velez, Pennridge: The Rams’ senior captain scored the game-tying goal with just two minutes to go in regulation, and then came through with the game-winner in overtime, giving the Rams a 2-1 victory against Bensalem.
  • Julian Naumenko, Archbishop Wood: The Vikings’ junior goalie posted shutouts against PCL rivals Devon Prep and St. Joe’s Prep, and in an overtime victory against Hatboro-Horsham. Naumenko has six shutouts so far this season.
  • Tanmay Ondkar, Council Rock North: Ondkar scored the game-winning goal in double overtime to give CR North a 4-3 victory over Souderton
  • Brian DiCola, Hatboro-Horsham: DiCola won the Paul Short Boys Brown Run at Lehigh University and set a course record with his elite time of 14:43.20.

