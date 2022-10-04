ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Zombies, ghosts, softball and more taking over southern New Mexico this weekend

By Leah Romero, Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S7FIQ_0iMCThqt00

LAS CRUCES – This weekend, Las Crucens can take in live music, enjoy the corn maze or get cast as a zombie for a popular YouTube channel.

But if you’re interested in getting out of town for a while, Silver City, Truth or Consequences and Radium Springs have their own fun entertainment planned. Check out what’s on the calendar this weekend.

Whole Enchilada Softball Invitational

The hugely popular Whole Enchilada Softball Invitational is back this weekend for 48-plus straight hours of softball at the Hadley Sports Complex. Over 250 adult teams from across the country will travel to Las Cruces for the U.S. Specialty Sports Association event.

All 11 fields of the complex will be in use Friday through Sunday. Six total divisions of teams will take to the field, three each for men and women.

Ed Carnathan with Visit Las Cruces said the annual invitational brings close to $1 million in revenue to Las Cruces, selling out just about all the spare hotel rooms in the area. He said it is the “largest single weekend slow pitch softball tournament in the country.”

Games start at 5 p.m. Friday. The complex is at 1463 E. Hadley Ave. Members of the public are welcome to watch the games. Bracket information for the tournament can be found online at https://www.usssa.com/slowpitch/event_home/?divisionID=2316461 under the Game Center tab.

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony at AmadorLIVE

The popular hip hop group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony will be in Las Cruces this Friday, Oct. 7, for a concert downtown at AmadorLIVE. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the concert starts at 7 p.m., at 302 S. Main St.

KO The Tax God and Truly Jamez will open the concert.

Tickets are $50 for all ages and can be purchased online at amadorlive.com.

Mesilla Valley Maze Flower Festival

Mesilla Valley Maze is hosting its annual Flower Festival Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8-9, giving people the opportunity to cut some fresh cut flowers, pick pumpkins, enjoy a hayride and much more.

Live music will feature local sounds, including former “American Idol” contestant Dzaki Sukarno and Ed Montana. Kids can take part in balloon toss contests, coloring contests, stick horse races and take a picture with the Flower Princess.

The maze is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at 3855 W. Picacho Ave. Last admission is sold at 5:30 p.m. Admission is $18 for adults and $14 for children 12 and under. Children 2 and under are admitted for free. Tickets can be purchased online at www.mesillavalleymaze.com.

NMSU’s Gratitude Walk/Run

New Mexico State University’s Marketing and Communications Office, along with the Climate Action Team, is hosting its first Gratitude Walk/Run on Saturday, Oct. 8. The event is a way for members of the university and Las Cruces communities to come together and celebrate what they are thankful for this year.

The 5K is family friendly, welcome to people of all abilities and ages. Those who finish will receive a participation medal.

The walk/run starts at the northeast portion of the Pan American Center parking lot, 1810 E. University Ave. Those interested in taking part in the event can register early online at raceroster.com. Day-of registration begins at 7 a.m.

Fort Selden Ghosts of the Past

Fort Selden Historic Site is hosting a moonlit tour of the former army base Saturday, Oct. 8, as part of its Ghosts of the Past series. This month’s theme is “Death in New Mexico.” Visitors will meet a soldier from Gen. John Pershing’s Pancho Villa Expedition and a curandera or healer. People will also learn about tuberculosis in New Mexico, encounter a mine disaster, and hear about Día de Los Muertos and Halloween in the state.

Crafts and food vendors will be on site for attendees as well. Live music starts at 5 p.m. and timed tours begin at 6 p.m.

Events begin at 4 p.m. at the site, 1280 Fort Selden Road in Radium Springs. Tickets are $5 for adults. Children 16 and younger are admitted for free. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at my.nmculture.org, where you can reserve a tour time.

Los Leones car show

Los Leones de Mesilla Lions Club is hosting its 18th car show fundraiser Saturday. Classic cars, low riders, hot rods and more will take over the parking lot of the Mesilla Town Hall for judging and prizes.

All categories are hot rod, muscle car (2000 and newer), muscle car (before 2000), low rider, classic original, truck, import and builder.

Registration begins at 7 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at 2231 Avenida de Mesilla, Mesilla. Day-of registration is $30. Judging takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and awards will be presented at 2:30 p.m.

Get cast as a zombie for Zealous YouTube channel

The YouTube channel, Zealous, will be filming in Las Cruces Sunday, Oct. 9 for a video titled, “I Escaped 100 Zombies.” A news release from Film Las Cruces explained that in the video, the main character will find himself surrounded by 100 zombies and have to use his skills to “out-pace” them.

Creators for the channel, which boasts 3.4 million followers of their action/adventure content, will provide costume, makeup and meals to participants. Zombies must be available all day from about 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and be 18 years old or older. This is not a paid role. Those interested in applying can do so online at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSer44aidIM5gWHXFqe0LiPZCswjYzKIai0QTAduQn1Afzrc_A/viewform?usp=sf_link.

Silver City Wine Festival

New Mexico Wine is hosting the third annual Silver City Wine Festival from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8-9, at Gough Park, 1201 N. Pope St. Wineries from across the state will be on site to provide samples of their latest vintages to attendees. Live music and vendors will also be onsite.

General admission is $20 per person or $30 for two adults. Non-drinking tickets for those 16 and older are $10. Tickets can be purchased online at nmwine.com/silver-city-wine-fest-2022.

Annual Sierra County Fair

The Sierra County Fair kicked off Wednesday, Oct. 5 in Truth or Consequences and will continue through Sunday, Oct. 9. Children and adults will have the opportunity to show their livestock before judges for prizes. Exhibits, vendors, food, games and live music will also be available for attendees.

Gates are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to after 6:30 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday. The Sierra County Fairgrounds are located along South Broadway Street in T or C, near the intersection with Hyde Avenue. Attendance is free for all.

More information about the schedule can be found at sierracountynewmexico.info/annualevent/sierra-county-fair.

Others are reading:

Leah Romero is the trending reporter at the Las Cruces Sun-News and can be reached at 575-418-3442, LRomero@lcsun-news.com or @rromero_leah on Twitter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lascrucesbulletin.com

Mural celebrates founding of Las Cruces, El Camino Real

A mural is taking shape on the corner of Las Cruces Avenue and Mesquite Street. This is the first of what could turn into 30 (maybe even 60 or more) murals on Mesquite Street, all the way to the village of Doña Ana. Mesquite Street is part of El Camino Real.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

El Paso Chihuahuas unveil Marvel-designed logo for 2023

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Chihuahuas, Minor League Baseball and Marvel Entertainment unveiled the Marvel-designed team logo for the 2023 season on Thursday. It’s part of the “Marvel Defenders of the Diamond” series where the logo will be worn on-field for the first time during the Chihuahuas 10th year celebration in 2023. […]
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

18-year-old writer/director screens feature film

Las Cruces Filmmaker Xzavier Estrada premiered his first feature-length film, “Abnormality,” to more than 175 people during a Sept. 25 screening at Rio Grande Theatre. The nonprofit Film Las Cruces “was a proud sponsor of the event,” said Las Cruces and Doña Ana County Film Liaison Jon Sepp.
LAS CRUCES, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Silver City, NM
Sports
City
Las Cruces, NM
State
New Mexico State
City
Silver City, NM
City
Mesilla, NM
City
Radium Springs, NM
Las Cruces, NM
Sports
Silver City, NM
Government
Las Cruces, NM
Government
lascrucesbulletin.com

Area residents invited to DACC’S Halloween Fest

Kids and adults of all ages are invited to Doña Ana Community College (DACC)'s Halloween Festival for an evening of trick-or-treating and fun. The Halloween Festival will be held on Saturday, October 29th from 2 to 5 p.m. at the DACC East Mesa campus, 2800 Sonoma Ranch Blvd., inside the Student Resources Building. The free event is hosted by the DACC Office of Admissions and Western Sky Community Care.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

#9OT Football Scoreboard: Week 7, 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The high school football season in El Paso is now entering week seven after three games took place across the city on Thursday night. Games continue on Friday night. TEAM SCORE TEAM SCORE Montwood 20 F Clint 0 F Eastlake 48 F Fort Stockton 41 F Carlsbad 33 F Coronado 31 […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pancho Villa
KTSM

Remains of teen abandoned by smugglers found in desert

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The search for a teen migrant with a learning disability abandoned by smugglers in the desert near the U.S. border late last year has come to an end. Chihuahua state police officers this week located the remains of 19-year-old Omar Reyes Lopez near the community of Praxedis, Mexico. Authorities […]
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

10 Years Later, El Paso Still Never Forgot The Northpark Mall

In September 2011, demolition for Northeast El Paso's Northpark (Northgate) Mall began. In February 2012, the Northgate Mall was gone, leaving behind over 4 decades of memories. Gone... but not forgotten. If you cruise on Reddit, Pintrest, or Facebook, people still remember the Northpark mall fondly. (Where it used to...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso fans flock to the Don Haskins for Pitbull concert

EL PASO, Texas -- A memorable night for the borderland as Pitbull's concert made a stop in El Paso. Eager fans waited in line ahead of Pitbull's return to the 915. 'I'm watching Pitbull. Just gonna be right front. It's gonna be fun," said Diana Rios, a Pitbull fan. One fan waited months for this moment.  "We've The post El Paso fans flock to the Don Haskins for Pitbull concert appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EPPD responds to robbery in Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Units are currently responding to the 6500 block of Alameda concerning a robbery. The investigation is ongoing, and the story will be updated as we receive more information. For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#Horse Races#Zombies
krwg.org

Several people injured after New Mexico school bus rollover

BENT, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say several people have been injured after a rollover involving a school bus in southern New Mexico. Roswell Independent School District officials say students from Mountain View Middle School were headed on a trip to Las Cruces on Wednesday morning when the bus left the road and went into a ditch. They say several people were taken to area hospitals for treatment of minor injuries but it's unclear if they were children or adults. New Mexico State Police say it’s not immediately known how many students were on the bus, how many were injured or how the rollover occurred about 4 miles (6 kilometers) east of Bent.
ROSWELL, NM
KTSM

EPPD investigating suspicious package in east side El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police department found a ‘suspicious item’ at the 11000 block of Montana Ave. The area is being blocked off. No additional information was provided. This is an ongoing situation and will be updated as soon as information comes into our newsroom. For local and breaking news, sports, weather […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Halloween
El Paso News

Borderland Spotlight: Auto repair shop spans three generations

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Some jobs just seem to run in the family. At a car repair shop in the Lower Valley, three generations of men from the Hinojos family have disproved the old adage that you should never go into business with relatives. Their shop just off...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Man shot by El Paso Police after throwing rocks at officers

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police officers were forced to fire their weapon at a man Friday morning after police say he was throwing objects like rocks at officers. It happened on the intersection of Montana and Cotton in central El Paso. Police said around midnight officers were called...
EL PASO, TX
Las Cruces Sun-News

Las Cruces Sun-News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Let the Las Cruces Sun-News be your source for breaking news, sports, business, entertainment and community news.

 http://lcsun-news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy