Zombies, ghosts, softball and more taking over southern New Mexico this weekend

LAS CRUCES – This weekend, Las Crucens can take in live music, enjoy the corn maze or get cast as a zombie for a popular YouTube channel.

But if you’re interested in getting out of town for a while, Silver City, Truth or Consequences and Radium Springs have their own fun entertainment planned. Check out what’s on the calendar this weekend.

Whole Enchilada Softball Invitational

The hugely popular Whole Enchilada Softball Invitational is back this weekend for 48-plus straight hours of softball at the Hadley Sports Complex. Over 250 adult teams from across the country will travel to Las Cruces for the U.S. Specialty Sports Association event.

All 11 fields of the complex will be in use Friday through Sunday. Six total divisions of teams will take to the field, three each for men and women.

Ed Carnathan with Visit Las Cruces said the annual invitational brings close to $1 million in revenue to Las Cruces, selling out just about all the spare hotel rooms in the area. He said it is the “largest single weekend slow pitch softball tournament in the country.”

Games start at 5 p.m. Friday. The complex is at 1463 E. Hadley Ave. Members of the public are welcome to watch the games. Bracket information for the tournament can be found online at https://www.usssa.com/slowpitch/event_home/?divisionID=2316461 under the Game Center tab.

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony at AmadorLIVE

The popular hip hop group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony will be in Las Cruces this Friday, Oct. 7, for a concert downtown at AmadorLIVE. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the concert starts at 7 p.m., at 302 S. Main St.

KO The Tax God and Truly Jamez will open the concert.

Tickets are $50 for all ages and can be purchased online at amadorlive.com.

Mesilla Valley Maze Flower Festival

Mesilla Valley Maze is hosting its annual Flower Festival Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8-9, giving people the opportunity to cut some fresh cut flowers, pick pumpkins, enjoy a hayride and much more.

Live music will feature local sounds, including former “American Idol” contestant Dzaki Sukarno and Ed Montana. Kids can take part in balloon toss contests, coloring contests, stick horse races and take a picture with the Flower Princess.

The maze is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at 3855 W. Picacho Ave. Last admission is sold at 5:30 p.m. Admission is $18 for adults and $14 for children 12 and under. Children 2 and under are admitted for free. Tickets can be purchased online at www.mesillavalleymaze.com.

NMSU’s Gratitude Walk/Run

New Mexico State University’s Marketing and Communications Office, along with the Climate Action Team, is hosting its first Gratitude Walk/Run on Saturday, Oct. 8. The event is a way for members of the university and Las Cruces communities to come together and celebrate what they are thankful for this year.

The 5K is family friendly, welcome to people of all abilities and ages. Those who finish will receive a participation medal.

The walk/run starts at the northeast portion of the Pan American Center parking lot, 1810 E. University Ave. Those interested in taking part in the event can register early online at raceroster.com. Day-of registration begins at 7 a.m.

Fort Selden Ghosts of the Past

Fort Selden Historic Site is hosting a moonlit tour of the former army base Saturday, Oct. 8, as part of its Ghosts of the Past series. This month’s theme is “Death in New Mexico.” Visitors will meet a soldier from Gen. John Pershing’s Pancho Villa Expedition and a curandera or healer. People will also learn about tuberculosis in New Mexico, encounter a mine disaster, and hear about Día de Los Muertos and Halloween in the state.

Crafts and food vendors will be on site for attendees as well. Live music starts at 5 p.m. and timed tours begin at 6 p.m.

Events begin at 4 p.m. at the site, 1280 Fort Selden Road in Radium Springs. Tickets are $5 for adults. Children 16 and younger are admitted for free. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at my.nmculture.org, where you can reserve a tour time.

Los Leones car show

Los Leones de Mesilla Lions Club is hosting its 18th car show fundraiser Saturday. Classic cars, low riders, hot rods and more will take over the parking lot of the Mesilla Town Hall for judging and prizes.

All categories are hot rod, muscle car (2000 and newer), muscle car (before 2000), low rider, classic original, truck, import and builder.

Registration begins at 7 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at 2231 Avenida de Mesilla, Mesilla. Day-of registration is $30. Judging takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and awards will be presented at 2:30 p.m.

Get cast as a zombie for Zealous YouTube channel

The YouTube channel, Zealous, will be filming in Las Cruces Sunday, Oct. 9 for a video titled, “I Escaped 100 Zombies.” A news release from Film Las Cruces explained that in the video, the main character will find himself surrounded by 100 zombies and have to use his skills to “out-pace” them.

Creators for the channel, which boasts 3.4 million followers of their action/adventure content, will provide costume, makeup and meals to participants. Zombies must be available all day from about 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and be 18 years old or older. This is not a paid role. Those interested in applying can do so online at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSer44aidIM5gWHXFqe0LiPZCswjYzKIai0QTAduQn1Afzrc_A/viewform?usp=sf_link.

Silver City Wine Festival

New Mexico Wine is hosting the third annual Silver City Wine Festival from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8-9, at Gough Park, 1201 N. Pope St. Wineries from across the state will be on site to provide samples of their latest vintages to attendees. Live music and vendors will also be onsite.

General admission is $20 per person or $30 for two adults. Non-drinking tickets for those 16 and older are $10. Tickets can be purchased online at nmwine.com/silver-city-wine-fest-2022.

Annual Sierra County Fair

The Sierra County Fair kicked off Wednesday, Oct. 5 in Truth or Consequences and will continue through Sunday, Oct. 9. Children and adults will have the opportunity to show their livestock before judges for prizes. Exhibits, vendors, food, games and live music will also be available for attendees.

Gates are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to after 6:30 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday. The Sierra County Fairgrounds are located along South Broadway Street in T or C, near the intersection with Hyde Avenue. Attendance is free for all.

More information about the schedule can be found at sierracountynewmexico.info/annualevent/sierra-county-fair.

Leah Romero is the trending reporter at the Las Cruces Sun-News and can be reached at 575-418-3442, LRomero@lcsun-news.com or @rromero_leah on Twitter.