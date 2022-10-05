ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Las Cruces police issue Silver Alert for man who walked away from hospital

By Staff Reports
Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
 3 days ago
LAS CRUCES - Police are asking for the public’s help locating a 78-year-old Las Cruces man who has not been seen in two days and could be in danger if not located soon.

Harold Fuller, 78, left Memorial Medical Center about 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2. Fuller, who has a court-assigned guardian, has not been seen since. He was last seen leaving Memorial Medical Center, 2450 S. Telshor Blvd. His current whereabouts and mode of transportation are unknown.

Fuller is 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a yellow jacket, black pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Fuller is asked to immediately call 911 or Las Cruces police at 575-526-0795.

