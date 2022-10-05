Angelina Jolie Reportedly Makes Child Support Accusation Against Brad Pitt

Related
A former bodyguard for Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt shares what his job was like and the biggest misconceptions about protecting celebrities
Mark "Billy" Billingham was a bodyguard for years for stars like Angelina Jolie and Russell Crowe. He says the work is less about looking intimidating and more about reading your client. He often used decoys to weed out security detail who would rat to paparazzi. Mark "Billy" Billingham has been...
Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski Are Reportedly Getting Very Cozy
Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski are reportedly getting a head start on cuffing season—albeit, they aren’t ready to make anything official just quite yet. The two recently sparked romance rumors after being spotted together more than once, and fans are now dying to know just how serious things are… and if it’s time to get their Hollywood love boats ready to set sail.
Brad Pitt And Emily Ratajkowksi Are Reportedly ‘Spending A Lot of Time Together’—We Can’t Believe This Is Happening!
This story was originally posted on 08/30/22 titled: Brad Pitt And Emily Ratajkowksi Are Reportedly ‘Secretly Dating’ After Divorce Bombshell: ‘He Asked Her Out’ Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowksi are both on the mend from messy ...
Brad Pitt responds to Angelina Jolie’s claims he ‘choked’ and ‘struck’ one of their children
Brad Pitt has responded to Angelina Jolie’s allegations that he “choked” one of their children.On Tuesday (4 October), as part of an ongoing legal battle over the French winery the former couple once owned, Jolie filed a cross-complaint that contained new allegations of abuse against the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor.In the court filings, which were obtained by The New York Times, Jolie’s lawyers claimed the alleged altercation occurred onboard a private jet in 2016, where Jolie, 47, previously claimed the pair had a fight that led to their divorce.The filings allege that Pitt “choked one of...
Angelina Jolie Says Brad Pitt Tried to Force NDA on Her After Alleged Violent Incident
Brad Pitt tried to make his ex-wife Angelina Jolie sign a nondisclosure agreement that would prevent her from speaking publicly about alleged emotional and physical abuse he inflicted on her and their children, Jolie claims in new court documents. On Tuesday, Jolie filed a counterclaim in a Los Angeles court...
Daily Beast
Meghan Did ‘Desperately Unhappy’ Harry the ‘Greatest Kindness’ by Getting Him Out of Royal Life
Prince Harry was so unhappy with his life as a working royal that Meghan’s work in helping him find an escape route should be recognized, a source has said. In his new book, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, which is being serialized by The Times of London, Valentine Low cites “a surprising source—someone who knows Harry well but remains upset about what Harry and Meghan did”—as saying: “There is a part of me that thinks Meghan did Harry the greatest kindness anyone could do to him, which was to take him out of the royal family, because he was just desperately unhappy in the last couple of years in his working life. We knew he was unhappy, but we didn’t really know what the solution would be. She came along and found the solution.”
Shiloh Jolie Pitt shops at a popular flea market in Los Angeles
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt was seen enjoying herself at a flea market in Los Angeles. The 16 year old was photographed looking at the different items on sale at a famous flea market located in Griffith Park. RELATED: Angelina Jolie and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt seemed starstruck during the...
Woman who accused Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears of molestation reportedly withdraws lawsuit
One of the two people who accused Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears of child molestation have reportedly withdrawn their lawsuit against the stars, TMZ is reporting. The celebrity comics were accused of hiring two then-children to appear in a past Funny or Die sketch called Through a Pedophile's Eyes. The...
Black Therapist Shabree Rawls Addresses Backlash After Getting Fired For Saying Black Men Need Therapy
For this Black therapist, her opinion on social media led viewers all the way to her place of employment. Therapist Shabree Rawls has been terminated from her job after posting a video to TikTok advising that Black men need to pursue therapy and expand their “emotional vocabulary.” After sharing her thoughts that were in agreement with an article published by Psychology Today titled “The Rise of Lonely, Single Men,” Rawls received a heavy amount of hateful backlash.
ETOnline.com
George Clooney Shares His 5-Year-Old Son's Hilarious Response to Him Playing Batman
George and Amal Clooney’s 5-year-old son, Alexander, isn’t impressed with his father’s resume. During a conversation on CBS Mornings, the 61-year-old actor and his wife, Amal, revealed that their son’s favorite superhero is Batman. However, he isn’t fazed by the fact that his father once played the Caped Crusader.
King Charles’ Secret Nickname For Meghan Markle Made Public In New Book
Britain’s King Charles III fondly referred to Meghan Markle as “Tungsten,” according to a new book. The moniker paid tribute to the Duchess of Sussex’s “toughness and resilience,” Vanity Fair royal editor Katie Nicholl wrote in “The New Royals” out this week.
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Exchange Tense Words During Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
Though it was a sad day for the royal family, it seems like there was a tense moment between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when they made an appearance at Queen Elizabeth's funeral, which took place on Monday, September 19. Article continues below advertisement. The two could have been talking...
Hayden Panettiere says her 7-year-old daughter was asking to call other women 'mommy' as a 'trauma response' to being separated from her
Hayden Panettiere's daughter has lived with her dad, Wladimir Klitschko, in Europe since 2018. The actor revealed this wasn't "fully" her decision.
Johnny Depp and his lawyer-turned-girlfriend Joelle Rich were hiding in plain sight
Johnny Depp and his newly revealed lawyer-turned-girlfriend, Joelle Rich, have been hiding in plain sight for months. Despite not having any official role in the movie star’s victorious defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard earlier this year, Rich was photographed at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia nearly every day of the weeks-long trial that ran from April 11 to June 1.
Khloé Kardashian Shares First Look into Son's Birth as She Puts Tristan Thompson 'Trauma' Behind Her
Khloé Kardashian is focusing on better days ahead — and with a new little one by her side!. In Thursday's season 2 premiere of The Kardashians, Khloé gave fans the first look inside the birth of her son, who arrived months after her ex Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal first surfaced.
Popculture
Oprah Winfrey Claims Meghan Markle Bombshell Interview Wasn't Her Original Plan
Over a year after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's eye-opening interview with Oprah Winfrey took place, the talk show host is opening up about how the sitdown came to be. According to Winfrey, she did not set out to do a "bombshell interview" with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The TV legend spoke to her good friend Gayle King about the subject while at the Toronto Film Festival to promote her Sidney Poitier documentary, per Entertainment Tonight.
Pete Davidson May Have Actually Dumped Kim Kardashian, And It Makes This TV Moment Heartbreaking
If Pete Davidson dumped Kim Kardashian, this moment from her reality show has new meaning.
Biographer Believes Prince Harry ‘Looks Utterly Miserable’ Because Royals Who Step Away From Duties Usually ‘Fail to Find Happiness’
A royal author is giving their take on why Prince Harry looks so unhappy all the time, while another author thinks the duke's appearances have been "uncomfortable" and "awkward."
DWTS’ eliminated Teresa Giudice finally reveals why she grabbed the mic from host Tyra Banks on live TV
DWTS contestant Teresa Giudice has opened up about the buzzed-about moment she snatched the mic from host Tyra Banks on stage. The RHONJ star spoke out about the incident for the first time following her elimination from the competition. During Wednesday's episode of her Namaste B$tches podcast, Teresa explained to...
‘A Line Has Been Drawn’: Prince Harry Refusing To Scrap $20 Million Memoir, Moving Forward Despite King Charles III’s Wishes
Prince Harry has made it clear to the family that he will not cancel his upcoming tell-all book but rather will be updating it to include the passing of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, RadarOnline.com has learned. A source close to the situation tells RadarOnline.com, “The book is the key to...
HuffPost
